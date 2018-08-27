Lexington Realty Trust: Strong Buy For This 7.7%-Yielding Commercial Property REIT

Shares are still affordable, selling for less than 10.0x 2018e AFFO.

Lexington Realty Trust is a deeply diversified commercial property REIT with decent portfolio stats. A large chunk of its income comes from long-term lease contracts.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) is an interesting commercial property REIT for investors that desire high, recurring dividend income from a real estate company with a national presence. Lexington Realty Trust has robust portfolio stats, and rather good dividend coverage metrics for an 8%-yielding income vehicle. Importantly, Lexington Realty Trust's dividend has room to grow. Shares, I believe, still sell for a reasonable AFFO-multiple, and have an appealing risk-reward combination. An investment in Lexington Realty Trust yields 7.7 percent.

Lexington Realty Trust - Portfolio Overview

Lexington Realty Trust is a widely diversified U.S. commercial property REIT that largely invests in industrial and office real estate. Industrial real estate today accounts for 48.6 percent of the REIT's annualized base rent while office real estate makes up 46.6 percent of Lexington Realty Trust's base rent.

Here's a rent breakdown by asset class.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust Q2-2018 Supplement

In terms of gross book value, industrial real estate accounts for more than half of the REIT's assets.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust's portfolio composition has changed profoundly in the last several years as the REIT invested more funds into high-growth, high-potential industrial properties at the expense of office and other real estate properties.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

Today, Lexington Realty Trust is a national REIT with representation in 37 U.S. states. Lexington's high degree of geographic diversification stabilizes the REIT's cash flow and provides downside protection for shareholders.

Here is a location map.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust Investor Presentation

Automotive and consumer products are Lexington Realty Trust's two largest sectors. Overall, Lexington Realty Trust is well diversified in terms of industries.

Here's a breakdown by sector.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

As far as lease expirations are concerned, Lexington Realty Trust has a staggered maturity schedule. The majority of leases expire only after 2024, giving the REIT plenty of time to roll over existing leases. Source: Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust generates a large amount of cash from long-term rental contracts, which are defined as leases with a remaining lease term over 10 years. The majority of leases also include annual rent increase provisions. The long duration of Lexington Realty Trust's lease portfolio provides a high degree of cash flow visibility to the REIT while automatic rent increases set the REIT up for organic cash flow growth.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

Balance Sheet And Credit Metrics

Lexington Realty Trust's gross real estate is valued at more than $4 billion. The company has access to revolving credit facilities and enough cash at hand to opportunistically buy new properties.

Here's Lexington Realty Trust's balance sheet as of the end of Q2-2018.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

As far as leverage is concerned, Lexington Realty Trust has a moderate amount of debt sitting on its balance sheet. The net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio - a key leverage ratio for commercial property REITs - sat at 6.2x at the end of Q2-2018.

Here's an overview over the REIT's most important credit metrics and leverage stats.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

A Discussion Of The REIT's Dividend Coverage Stats

Lexington Realty Trust has surprisingly good dividend coverage metrics for a commercial property REIT whose dividend yield approaches eight percent.

Lexington Realty Trust's adjusted FFO-payout ratio averaged only ~67 percent in the last twelve quarters, lending a reasonably high margin of safety to the dividend. In absolute terms, the REIT pulled in ~$0.26/share in adjusted funds from operations, on average, in the last twelve quarters, which compares favorably against an average dividend rate of ~$0.17/share.

Here are Lexington Realty Trust's main dividend coverage stats including AFFO-payout ratio.

Source: Achilles Research

Thanks to its conservative AFFO-payout ratio, Lexington Realty Trust has plenty of room to grow its dividend payout going forward. Lexington Realty Trust has lifted its dividend payout in the past, making LXP a promising income play for DGI investors.

LXP Dividend data by YCharts

Valuation And Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust has guided for its adjusted funds from operations to fall into a range of $0.95-$0.98/share in 2018. Since shares currently change hands for $9.17, the guidance implies a ~9.5x 2018e AFFO multiple which is reasonably low.

And here's how Lexington Realty Trust compares against other commercial property REITs in terms of price-to-book ratio.

LXP Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Lexington Realty Trust brings a lot to the table for both high-yield and DGI investors. The real estate investment trust has a strong, diversified commercial property portfolio and derives a large percentage of its revenues from long-term lease contracts. Lexington Realty Trust further has surprisingly good dividend coverage stats including a very conservative AFFO-payout ratio. Lexington Realty Trust is actively growing its dividend payout, which points to a rising yield on cost in the future. Shares are not overvalued yet. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

