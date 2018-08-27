CareTrust REIT: This Top-Shelf Healthcare REIT Yields 4.5%, Covers Its Dividend, And Retains Upside

CareTrust REIT's shares sell for a reasonable 2018 AFFO multiple, and retain upside as the REIT's FFO grows through acquisitions.

The healthcare REIT is adding new properties to its property portfolio at a fast clip and moves into new markets which will improve the REIT's diversification stats over time.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) is a fast-growing REIT in the healthcare sector that offers income investors recurring dividend income and a shot at capital growth over time. The real estate company is growing its property count and associated funds from operations fast on the back of acquisitions, and is raising its dividend at above-average rates, too. CareTrust REIT has solid dividend coverage stats and upside potential as shares are attractively valued. An investment in CareTrust yields 4.5 percent.

CareTrust REIT - Portfolio Overview

At the end of Q2-2018, CareTrust REIT's real estate portfolio consisted of 188 net-leased properties. The REIT's primary focus is on skilled-nursing facilities across the United States. CareTrust REIT's property portfolio includes 136 skilled-nursing facilities representing ~73 percent of the REIT's total rent.

In addition, the healthcare REIT owns multi-service campuses and senior housing facilities (total property count: 52), which combined account for ~27 percent of total rent.

Here's an investment and rent breakdown by property type.

Source: CareTrust REIT Investor Presentation

CareTrust REIT regularly purchases new facilities in order to scale its real estate platform and grow funds from operations. Year-to-date, CareTrust REIT has acquired seven properties in Montana, Michigan and South Dakota for $57.1 million at an initial yield of 9.0 percent.

Here's a transaction overview.

Source: CareTrust REIT

CareTrust's acquisition spree has led to a surge in funds from operations in the last two years.

Source: CareTrust REIT

Diversification

As CareTrust REIT acquires new properties and enters new markets, the company's geographic diversification improves.

CareTrust REIT's properties are increasingly spread out all over the United States.

Source: CareTrust REIT

Today, Texas is the REIT's most important market, thanks to the state's large elderly population. Texas consolidates 19.1 percent of the REIT's investments and 19.2 percent of total rent. The top five states are Texas, California, Ohio, Idaho, and Arizona.

Source: CareTrust REIT

While I like the REIT's property portfolio and increasing geographic diversification, CareTrust REIT still has large exposure to its largest tenant, The Ensign Group. This tenant is by far the largest tenant for CareTrust REIT as it accounts for a whopping 42.6 percent of total rent.

Here's an operator breakdown.

Source: CareTrust REIT

That being said, though, CareTrust REIT has made progress in reducing its dependence on The Ensign Group. As the company continues to acquire new properties not leased to The Ensign Group, I expect CareTrust REIT's operator diversification stats to continue to improve going forward.

Source: CareTrust REIT

Balance Sheet And Debt

CareTrust has a flexible, growth-oriented balance sheet. Total debt accounts for ~47 percent of the REIT's balance sheet sum as of the end of Q2-2018.

Here's a balance sheet snapshot.

Source: CareTrust REIT

As far as leverage stats are concerned, the REIT's debt-to-normalized EBITDA has improved considerably compared to two years ago. However, leverage ratios are likely to remain somewhat volatile going forward as the REIT pursues acquisitions opportunistically.

Source: CareTrust REIT

What About The Dividend?

CareTrust REIT has consistently covered its dividend payout with normalized funds from operations. The healthcare REIT pulled in a quarterly average of $0.30/share in normalized FFO which compares favorably against an average dividend rate of ~$0.19/share (last five quarter averages). The average normalized FFO-payout ratio in the last five quarters was just 64 percent, which implies a very high margin of dividend safety for this healthcare REIT.

See for yourself.

Source: Achilles Research

Importantly, CareTrust REIT grows its dividend at above-average rates. Last year, the company hiked its dividend from $0.185/share to $0.205/share, reflecting an increase of 10.8 percent. The year before that management lifted its dividend 8.8 percent.

Here's CareTrust REIT's 3-year dividend growth chart.

CTRE Dividend data by YCharts

Guidance And Valuation

CareTrust REIT has guided for its normalized funds from operations to clock in somewhere between $1.26-$1.28/share in 2018. The healthcare REIT's shares can currently be scooped up for $18.38, meaning investors pay ~14.5x 2018e AFFO, which is an acceptable multiple for a REIT that grows its payout this fast.

Your Takeaway

CareTrust REIT is not as well known as other healthcare REITs, but it is an up-and-coming healthcare company that DGI investors might want to have a closer look at. The REIT is growing its property count and associated FFO at a fast clip, which has resulted in above-average dividend growth in the last three years as well.

Importantly, the dividend is about as safe as it gets: The norm. AFF0-payout ratio sits below 70 percent, allowing investors to sleep well with this SWAN REIT under their pillows. Shares are reasonably valued given the prospect for above-average FFO and dividend growth going forward. The risk-reward is favorable and the yield on cost will most likely rise in the future. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

