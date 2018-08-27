IBM: Is Now The Right Time?

The company returns a lot of cash to its owners and offers an attractive dividend yield.

IBM (IBM) has been in a turnaround mode, and shares have not done much since the share price peaked in 2013. Persistent revenue declines were a headwind in the past, and seemingly endless restructuring efforts hurt GAAP profitability.

Thanks to the strength of its Strategic Imperatives, IBM has been able to reverse the trend of declining revenues during the last two quarters. Going forward, ongoing growth from its cloud business as well as other tailwinds should allow for at least some profit growth.

Thesis

IBM will most likely generate earnings growth at a sizeable rate over the coming years. Coupled with a very inexpensive valuation and a compelling dividend yield, this should lead to attractive total returns over the coming years.

Revenue Declines Were Stopped

For a couple of years, it basically was a given: Once IBM reported its quarterly results, investors would be hit with another revenue decline.

IBM Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

From the peak in early 2012 to the nadir in 2017, IBM has reported a declining top-line number for several years in a row. This was partially due to declines in its legacy businesses, and partially due to the sale of existing business lines. IBM primarily got rid of the hardware segments. Among others, the company sold its units to Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY), Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), and GlobalFoundries.

Some of IBM's units were generating positive growth rates, primarily those that the company sums up under the Strategic Imperatives handle. The biggest one of these is its cloud business, which continues to grow at an attractive pace. The unit generated revenues of $4.7 billion during Q2, 18% more than during the previous year's quarter.

The Strategic Imperatives got big enough to offset a sluggish revenue performance in other segments during the last couple of quarters, which is why company-wide revenues grew by 4% during the most recent quarter.

Stopping the top line from declining further was a major step in IBM's turnaround story. Since the growth outlook over the next couple of years is favorable, it is likely that the company will continue to see rising revenues over the next couple of years. This will not only increase investors' confidence, but it is also positive for IBM's earnings, as operating leverage could lift its margins.

IBM Should Be Able To Generate Growth Through The Next Couple Of Years

Strategic Imperatives have gotten ever more important over the last couple of years. This is positive: If these higher-growth businesses' overall contributions to IBM's top line rise, their impact rises as well, and they can impact company-wide results to a bigger extent.

The trends that drove Strategic Imperatives' revenues in the past are still in place, which is why these units will likely continue to generate ample growth.

Source: Gartner.com

Gartner estimates that the SaaS market will grow by 22% during the current year, with annual growth rates of 18%, 17%, and 15% in the following years. SaaS is the most important cloud sub-segment for IBM; it is responsible for about 55% of IBM's total cloud revenues.

If the market continues to grow at a mid-to-high-teens pace over the next couple of years, it is reasonable to assume that IBM's SaaS revenues will grow at a somewhat similar pace as well. Major market share gains or market share losses are possible, but in a base-case scenario, IBM's market share would remain relatively unchanged.

IBM's non-SaaS cloud revenues will most likely grow as well, as SaaS is not the only cloud market that will grow substantially. The total global public cloud market is forecasted to cross $400 billion in 2020.

Note: The table above does not include cloud advertising, which is included in the following graph.

Source: Forbes.com

IBM provides cloud advertising services as well, thus the company should also be able to capitalize on this trend. Other Strategic Imperatives, such as IBM's security business, will benefit from market growth as well.

Source: Q2 Earnings Slides

IBM's Security division is not producing the highest revenues but grows at a massive pace. With annual revenues of ~$4 billion, one more year of ~80% growth could add $3.2 billion to the top line.

Based on the fact that IBM produces ~$80 billion in annual revenues on a company-wide basis, the Security division could grow company-wide sales by 4% a year if its growth rate remains this high.

Even if the growth rate is cut to just 20% (one fourth of the current growth rate), the division could add ~$6 billion to IBM's top line over the next five years.

Source: Statista.com

According to Statista, the global cybersecurity market will continue to grow at a double-digit pace through the early 2020s. IBM therefore should be able to grow its Security revenues considerably, especially when it continues to gain market share (as it has done in the past).

The positive growth outlook for these key segments, coupled with a stabilization of legacy businesses, should help IBM generate some growth going forward.

Balance Sheet And Shareholder Returns

Source: IBM's 10-Q

Based on cash of $11 billion, financing receivables of $20 billion, short- and long-term debt of $45 billion and net pension liabilities of $11 billion, IBM has net liabilities of roughly $25 billion.

Even though the debt position looks relatively large at first sight, the actual net debt position is considerably smaller.

IBM EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Relative to the EBITDA that IBM is generating, its liabilities do not look overly high at all, which is why the company has a relatively strong credit rating of A+.

During the last four quarters, IBM has generated free cash flows of $12.6 billion (adjusted for GF receivables, page 29), which shows that it can easily return a lot of cash to its owners. Via its dividend, which yields 4.3% right here, IBM pays out $5.7 billion to investors, which leaves a lot of cash that can be used for other purposes.

On top of acquisitions, which IBM keeps making regularly, it also buys back shares to reduce the share count.

IBM Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

These buybacks have reduced the number of shares considerably over the last couple of years, which is positive for income investors as well as for those seeking share price gains. The company has to pay dividends to fewer shareholders, which allows it to raise its dividend at an increased pace. The declining share count also means that earnings and cash flows are distributed over a lower amount of shares, which drives EPS and FCF per share growth. This in turn leads to rising share prices, all else equal.

Due to the fact that IBM's dividend payout ratio is still relatively low (45% of free cash flows), there is ample room for future dividend increases. Coupled with the already high dividend yield, this makes IBM attractive for income investors.

IBM PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Right now shares are trading for 10.5 times this year's earnings. This is a low valuation on an absolute basis, and also a discount compared to how shares were valued in the past. The share price could rise by ~20% and shares would still not be overvalued at all.

The combination of a high dividend yield, a solid growth outlook, and an inexpensive valuation could lead to compelling total returns over the coming years. Not a lot of share price growth is needed for shares to deliver high-single-digit returns if the dividend does half of that already.

Bottom Line

IBM has managed to reverse its sales decline trend, and it looks like revenues will continue to grow going forward. IBM's Strategic Imperatives, like cloud computing and security, will be an important factor for that.

Cash-flow-heavy IBM will continue to reward its owners with dividends and buybacks, and I believe that there is a good chance for attractive total returns over the coming years.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.