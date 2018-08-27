Williams-Sonoma: I'm Impressed

The stock price soared above $70 last week which (in my opinion) is the start of an extended uptrend.

The company had massive success in its online business and was able to raise full year guidance across the board.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) just revealed its second quarter earnings. The company did everything right. Both top and bottom line growth beat estimates with support from a successful customer loyalty program and increased online sales. Going forward the company raised its full year guidance and is likely to continue its growth trend on the back of a strong housing and consumer market. Source: Williams-Sonoma Inc.

The 8th Consecutive Earnings Beat

One of the reasons why I look at Williams-Sonoma is because quarterly numbers (and outlook) from key players in major industries enrich my own macro research. In this case, we are dealing with a home furnishing retailer worth close to $6 billion. So far, I have only seen positive numbers from housing-related companies. All homebuilders as well as retailers like Home Depot (HD) were extremely positive. The only company that came in weaker than expected is the appliance producer Whirlpool (WHR), as I discussed in this article.

Some traders started to panic because Whirlpool could be a canary in the coalmine. However, Williams-Sonoma once again proved that the housing-related consumer is everything except weak. The company reported its 8th consecutive EPS beat of $0.77, which is 8 cents above expectations and 26% higher compared to its prior year quarter. Sales accelerated 6.1% to $1,275 billion.

Source: Estimize

The Strategy Is Working Quite Well

Williams-Sonoma is investing in both technology and customer loyalty. Especially, the second point has become quite common among retailers. Williams-Sonoma has launched its 'Key' program in the first quarter of this year. The goal is to capture cross brand customer loyalty, which is paying out quite well. Enrollments are 4x as high as last year while customer spending is 5x as high as the value of received rewards. When it comes to technology, the company continues to invest both in a better omni channel and online product offering as well as smarter inventory management.

I will start the review of the results by looking at the company's comps. First and foremost, we see that all company segments reported higher comps. Pottery Barn Kids and Teens even turned a 2.7% decline into a 5.7% surge. Overall, comps growth added 1.8 points to 4.6%.

Source: Williams-Sonoma Q2/2018 Earnings Press Release

Another point that is important to mention is the company's online success. Williams-Sonoma generated almost $690 million worth of online sales. Online sales accounted for 53.9% of all sales in the second quarter, which is up from 52.5% one year ago. Moreover, total online sales grew 8.9% on a year-on-year basis.

Personally, I am very impressed by these results, which show that an established home furnishing retailer is perfectly able to adapt to a changing market environment.

Another point is the company's investments in inventory management. Tighter inventory levels and measures to reduce overstock have resulted in a merchandise inventory increase of just 2.5%. One of the, if not THE reason to enhance inventory management is the need to grow margins. Williams-Sonoma did grow gross margins from 35.2% in Q2/2017 to currently 36.5%. This was the result of higher selling margins and occupancy leverage which includes the overall margin benefit from the re-class of other income into revenue from the implementation of the new revenue recognition model.

Operating margins on the other hand declined from 6.8% in Q2/2017 to currently 5.8%. Net margins declined 0.3 points to 4.1% during the same period. Both are the result of rising input prices.

What's Next?

So far, we have seen that the company was perfectly able to turn high economic growth into rock solid top and bottom line results. However, it does not end there. The company is raising its full year guidance across the board.

Full year sales are expected to grow between $5.565-$5.665 billion, which is up from the previous range of $5.495-$5.665 billion. The company also raised the lower bound of its expected comps growth range. Comps are currently expected to come in between 3%-5%, which is up from the previous range of 2%-5%. Operating margins are expected to be in the range of 8.4%-9.0% versus previous expectations of 8.2%-9.0%. diluted EPS is expected to come in between $4.26-$4.36 compared to $4.15-$4.25.

I am not going to argue against these higher expectations. The furniture and home furnishing industry remains in a very favorable environment with retail sales growth close to 5%. We also continue to see strong growth in the homebuilders industry, which is a good indicator of home furnishing spending.

I also want to emphasize that the company increased operating margin expectations, which is a good sign that the company is containing rising input prices.

Takeaway

Williams-Sonoma's earnings delivered everything a bullish investor could have hoped for. The company reported solid top and bottom line growth supported by accelerating comps growth and an increasingly successful online segment.

The company also erased fears that rising input costs could hurt the business by increasing operating margin expectations along with overall growth expectations.

When it comes to the company's stock price, it is quite obvious that the good results did not go unnoticed. The stock soared from below $60 to $71 last week. That said, the stock is currently valued at roughly 19x earnings, which is what you expect from a stock that is a good proxy for the furnishing retail industry. It's not undervalued, but it is also not at levels that lower the risk/reward for bullish investors.

Personally, I expect this trend to continue as long as the economy remains on track. There is no reason why Williams-Sonoma could return to its sideways trend. The trend is up and will likely stay that way.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

