Canadian Tire: Is The Earnings Miss A Concern?

The company’s sales from its top 20 store-owned labels increased by 8% year over year, much better than the Q2 revenue growth rate of 3.2%.

Canadian Tire has introduced its new Triangle loyalty program that should help increase its store traffics and sales in the long term.

Introduction

Canadian Tire Corporation (OTC:CDNTF) (OTCPK:CDNAF) (TSX:CTC.A) had a weak Q2 2018 earnings report as the company only saw its revenue grow by 3.2% year over year. However, this appears to be a one-time event due to severe weather condition in much of Canada in April. In addition, its new loyalty program should help boost its store traffic and sales in the long term. However, the program is weighing on its near-term earnings due to a new accounting standard. Canadian Tire should be able to also maintain its gross margin thanks to its private brands strategy. Its shares are currently fairly valued.

Canadian Tire’s weak Q2 2018

Canadian Tire's revenue grew by only 3.2% to C$3,480.8 million in Q2 2018. Its EPS of C$2.61 was a decline of 7% from last year. This was well below the consensus estimate of C$3.06 per share. Its gross margin of 31.6% was a decline of 138 basis points year over year. Its selling, general and administrative expenses also increased considerably by 4.9% year over year.

Is its weak Q2 a concern?

Weather is a big reason to its low single-digit revenue growth

Like many other Canadian retailers, Canadian Tire’s operation was also impacted by the icy weather condition in April. Management expressed in the conference call that its sales in its three retail businesses declined by double digits in April. The encouraging part is that despite the double-digit decline in April, Canadian Tire still managed a comparable sales growth rate of 1.6% (consolidated) in the quarter. Its comparable store sales of 2% in its retail segment was even better than the growth rate of 1.4% in Q2 2017. Hence, we do not think this one-time weather event will have a long-term fundamental impact on its business.

Triangle loyalty program should bring long-term benefit

In Q2 2018, Canadian Tire launched its Triangle Rewards and Triangle Credit Cards. The program should bring long-term benefits, as it will be able to boost more traffic and increase sales. The company will be able to engage with its customers by analyzing their shopping behaviours and introduce customized offers. While its Triangle loyalty program will bring long-term benefits, it is weighing on its near-term earnings due to the new accounting standard. Investors should look beyond its near-term EPS weakness, as we believe its Triangle loyalty program will help it to achieve its double-digit EPS growth target through 2020.

Private brands strategy continues to perform well

One of Canadian Tire’s initiatives is to grow its business and maintain its profit margin through its private brands strategy. Not only will its private brands improve the retail chain’s margin, it will also increase customer loyalty, as these private brands are only sold in Canadian Tire retail stores. Over the past few decades, the company has successfully established several strong brand names that are well-known to Canadians (see first figure below). In the past few years, the company also acquired several brands (see second figure below). In the past quarter, the company’s top 20 store-owned brands grew by about 8% year over year. This was much better than its Q2 2018 total sales growth rate of 3.2%. We believe its private brands will provide a long runway of growth for the company and help maintain its gross margin.

Risks and Challenges

Minimum wage pressure

On January 1, 2018, Ontario, Canada’s largest province, raised the minimum wage from C$11.60 per hour to C$14 per hour. The province will increase the minimum wage again on January 1, 2019 to C$15 per hour. As can be seen from the table below, several other provinces will also increase the minimum wage later this year. We believe this will add more pressure to Canadian Tire’s operating margin as its SG&A expenses will likely increase.

Rising transportation cost and fierce competition will persist

Beside rising minimum wages across the country, transportation cost is likely going to increase in the second half of 2018 as reported by many other retailers. In fact, Canadian Tire indicated that they are also facing the challenge. The company hopes to offset some of the increase through productivity initiatives but did not provide further detail of how they will achieve this. We believe intensifying competition from other multinational retailers (e.g. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), etc.) might make it difficult for Canadian Tire to offset the rising transportation cost through purely price increases.

Valuation at a discount

Following its Q2 2018 earnings release, Canadian Tire shares have declined by about 10%. As a result, its P/E ratio has declined from the high of near 18x to 16.1x. However, this is still slightly above its 5-year average of 15.8x.

Canadian Tire pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.90 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.2%. The company has consistently increased its dividend since 2010. The company has a low target payout ratio of 30% to 40% of its prior-year normalized earnings. This means that the company’s dividend is safe.

Investor Takeaway

Canadian Tire’s weak Q2 2018 appears to be weather isolated. The company should be able to continue its growth trajectory as it has several strategies to help maintain its gross margin. These strategies include store brands and its Triangle loyalty program. However, its share price is currently fairly valued. We believe Canadian Tire has good growth potential. Investors may want to consider initiating a position if its share price further weakens.

