What Stock Prices Suggest About Tesla's Future

Tesla would need ~20-29% market share in the premium vehicle segment or to enter the non-premium segment.

Market pricing suggests Tesla might need to generate revenue of ~$117-171 billion/year in 10 years to justify its current price.

Tesla (TSLA) provokes strong reactions from investors.

Bulls see the future of the automotive industry and perhaps also the future of energy generation. Some suggest it could be worth $4,000. Bears see a wildly overvalued and under-capitalized company that has only two quarters of profits and has massive cash flow losses. Some suggest it could be worth exactly $4,000 less than what bulls suggest - a nice, round $0 in bankruptcy.

Many investors avoid investing in Tesla - eschewing the risk altogether. A sensible option, given Tesla's high implied volatility. You don't have to take a side in every argument and some stones are better left unturned.

But the old adage of Benjamin Graham will eventually come true:

"In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." - Benjamin Graham

When the market becomes a weighing machine, what does Tesla need to look like to justify its valuation? For some insight, it may be instructive to look at the values of other automakers. Based on the EV/Sales ratios of other automakers today, what sorts of revenue might Tesla need in 10 years?

Enterprise Values and Revenue in the Automotive Sector

For this project, it is better to use enterprise value than market cap. The rationale for this is explained by Prof Aswath Damodaran:

"Why is the [enterprise] value to sales ratio a more robust multiple than the price to sales ratio? Because it is internally consistent. It divides the total value of the firm by the revenues generated by that firm. The price to sales ratio divides an equity value by revenues that are generated for the firm. Consequently, it will yield lower values for more highly levered firms, and may lead to misleading conclusions when price to sales ratios are compared across firms in a sector with different degrees of leverage." - Revenue Multiples, Aswath Damodaran

Price/sales multiples will vary more heavily than enterprise value/sales multiples because of the impact of leverage. Two $20 billion businesses can be identical and generate identical revenue, but if one business has $100 billion in cash, its market cap will be ~$120 billion. If the other business has $10 billion in debt, its market cap will be ~$10 billion.

Many of the automakers listed above are heavily in debt - their market caps are dragged down by that debt.

(Author based on data from YCharts and CNN Money for Hyundai revenue)

The chart above lists the 14 largest manufacturers by volume, plus Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY) (OTCPK:MZDAF) and Tata Motors (TTM) by enterprise value and trailing revenue. A trendline is illustrated to show the relationship between enterprise value and trailing revenue. For those who are more mathematically inclined, the formula for this line is:

0.940 * (Trailing Revenue) - 13.8 = (Enterprise Value); r^2 = 77.4%1

For this formula, the units are in billions of dollars of trailing revenue. Today, Tesla is a massive outlier on an EV/Sales basis, just as it is an outlier on every other pricing multiple:

EV/Sales Enterprise Value Revenue, Trailing Toyota (NYSE:TM) 1.21x $324.5 $269.2 Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) 0.71x $193.2 $272.3 BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) 1.35x $156.8 $115.9 Ford (NYSE:F) 0.98x $154.8 $158.7 Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) 0.67x $131.9 $196.8 GM (NYSE:GM) 0.89x $129.0 $144.2 Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) 0.92x $99.2 $108.0 Honda (NYSE:HMC) 0.68x $96.7 $142.1 Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) 0.87x $76.0 $87.2 Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) 0.96x $67.4 $70.2 Suzuki (OTCPK:SZKMF) 1.21x $35.2 $29.2 Fiat (NYSE:FCAU) 0.26x $34.9 $132.9 Peugeot (OTCPK:PEUGF) 0.26x $19.8 $74.5 Tata 0.41x $18.5 $45.5 Mazda 0.21x $6.7 $32.1 SAIC 1.03x $4.7 $4.5 Average 0.79x $96.8 $117.7 Tesla 4.74x $64.8 $13.7

(Author based on data from YCharts and CNN Money; all figures in billions of $USD; average is an unweighted average)

Applying This To Tesla

Today, Tesla has a market cap of ~$55 billion and an enterprise value of ~$64.8 billion. Some of this price is from Tesla's SolarCity unit - acquired in a controversial $2.6 billion acquisition two years ago. But most of Tesla's value comes from its automotive unit.

For the sake of argument - and this is not intended as a valuation of the SolarCity unit in any way - let's say that SolarCity contributes $2.6 billion to Tesla's enterprise value. That is, the unit has not moved in value since Tesla purchased it and Tesla paid a fair price. Neither of those conditions are likely to be correct, but let's roll with it for a moment. The purpose of this article is not to value the SolarCity unit, and its value is irrelevant here if it is worth ~$2.6 ± $5 billion in enterprise value.2

That would imply that Tesla's automotive division trades for ~$62.2 billion in enterprise value.

Two further propositions here:

Tesla will not reach maturity for at least 10 years. That is, we'll look at what Tesla's revenues need to be in 10 years, not what its revenues are today.3 To do this, I will determine Tesla's cost of capital to estimate the future value of its current ~$62.2 billion enterprise value.

Tesla paid ~$164 million in interest last quarter on an average debt load (Q1-Q2 average) of ~$11.2 billion. That implies an annual interest rate of ~5.8%. This figure seems too low for a long-term rate, however, given Tesla's current financial position. Without getting into details of Tesla's debt (it's a mess), I will instead use an interest rate based on Aswath Damodaran's data on interest rate spreads for given credit ratings.

Tesla's credit rating with Moody's is currently a B3 (six notches below investment-grade). According to Prof Damodaran, this would lead to an interest spread of 4.37% over the risk-free rate, which is currently 2.82% - for an estimated cost of debt of 7.19%. Meanwhile, bond trades have traded Tesla's 2025 bonds down to yields of 7.73% and 7.65%.

To be as neutral as possible, I'll simply average these three figures to come up with a pre-tax cost of debt of ~7.5%. After a 27% tax rate, Tesla's after-tax cost of debt might be ~5.5%. Without wanting to get too bogged down in a cost of equity argument, let's say that Tesla's cost of equity is high - higher than the current 8% of the market (5.18% plus 2.82%). Let's call it 10%. Frankly, if you expect Tesla to return less than 10%/year in the future, you probably shouldn't invest in Tesla at all - there are much less risky ways to potentially make a <10% return in the market.

Based on Tesla's current debt/equity mix (~21%/79%), this implies a cost of capital of ~9.0%.

To be worth $62.2 billion of enterprise value today, Tesla must be worth ~2.38x as much in 10 years at a cost of capital of ~9.0%, or ~$147 billion.

Tesla Enterprise Value $ 64,481 M Minus SolarCity $ (2,600 M) Enterprise Value ex-SolarCity $ 61,881 M Cost of Capital 9.05% Time 10 years FV of Enterprise Value ~ $ 147,000 M

(Author's estimates)

Tesla Needs ~$117-171 Billion of 2028 Sales

According to our earlier formula:

0.940 * (Trailing Revenue) - 13.8 = (Enterprise Value)

Or, as re-written with a little simple algebra:

(Trailing Revenue) = ((Enterprise Value) + 13.8) / 0.940

Plugging in an enterprise value of ~$147 billion, Tesla's current enterprise value implies trailing revenues of ~$171 billion in 10 years.4

A few notes about this total, though. This figure presumes that Tesla is an "average" automaker, and not an exceptional one. It suggests that Tesla would trade at an EV/Sales ratio of ~0.86x.

But perhaps Tesla would be a top automaker. In the chart above, the top three automakers by EV/Sales are BMW, Toyota, and Suzuki Motors. Combined, these three companies trade at an EV/Sales ratio of ~1.25x. If Tesla, in 10 years, were to trade at a 1.25x EV/Sales ratio, it needs an annual revenue of at least ~$117 billion to justify its current price.

To get there, Tesla will need to achieve a 27-31% revenue growth rate from its trailing automotive revenue of $11 billion over the next decade. Analysts project Tesla's FY2019 revenue to reach $28.2 billion. From there, the company would need to grow at a rate of more than5 17-22% per year to reach $117-171 billion in revenue.

Sanity Check: Is That Possible?

Today, three of the automakers in the chart above generated more than $171 billion in revenue and seven generated more than $117 billion in revenue. In 10 years, at a 2% growth rate, these figures would increase to:

Rank Company Trailing Revenue In 10 Years (@ 2% Growth) 1 Volkswagen $272.3 $331.9 2 Toyota $269.2 $328.2 3 Daimler $196.8 $239.9 4 Ford $158.7 $193.4 5 GM $144.2 $175.8 6 Honda $142.1 $173.2 7 Fiat $132.9 $162.0 8 BMW $115.9 $141.3 9 Nissan $108.0 $131.7 10 Hyundai $87.2 $106.3 11 Peugeot $74.5 $90.9 12 Renault $70.2 $85.6 13 Tata $45.5 $55.5 14 Mazda $32.1 $39.2

(Author's estimates and data from YCharts and CNN Money)

Thus, a "high-valued" Tesla, trading at a 1.25x multiple, would still need to be the tenth-largest automaker by revenue, potentially ahead of Hyundai, Renault, and Mazda. If Tesla trades at a mode pedestrian 0.86x multiple, it might need to be a top seven automaker, moving ahead of Nissan, BMW, and Fiat Chrysler.

Meanwhile, Tesla is ramping up production of its Model 3. It is the closest to a mass-market car that Tesla has ever produced. The company claims that $35,000 versions will be available over the next couple years, but currently, the Model 3 starts at $49,000 for a rear-wheel drive version before incentives.

To generate ~$117-171 billion in sales, Tesla will need to produce and sell a lot of automobiles.

Last quarter, Tesla's average sales price for a vehicle was ~$82,000 (excluding leasing complications - automotive revenues of ~$3.4B on 40,768 vehicles). That price will drop next quarter, as Model 3 sales become a higher proportion of Tesla's total sales. It will likely need to drop significantly in the future to expand the company's market share: It would take ~1.4-2.1 million sales/year at $82,000 to generate $117-171 billion annually. Based on BMW's 2022 projection, that would be ~14-21% of the premium segment worldwide.

(BMW Investor Presentation)

But that price is too high: The premium segment does not have an average sale price of $82,000, and there are not enough buyers at that price to sell those vehicles. Instead, it may be more instructive to look at BMW's average sales price. That price reflects a better view of what a premium manufacturer can charge for vehicles and still be able to sell millions of vehicles.

Last year, BMW sold 2.5 million automobiles generating segment revenue of ~$103 billion (€89 billion). That implies an average vehicle revenue of ~$42,000. This might be a reasonable ceiling for an average price that a mass-market Tesla could charge for a vehicle today.

In 10 years, at 2% growth, that $42,000 car becomes a $51,000 car.

If Tesla vehicles cost an average of $51,000 in 10 years, the company would need to sell 2.3 to 3.4 million vehicles. If all of Tesla's vehicles are in the "premium" segment, that would be ~23-34% of the 2022 market or ~20-29% of the premium segment in 2028 if that segment continues to grow at the 2.6% rate BMW has suggested.

Other outcomes are also possible, of course. For example, Tesla could sell non-premium vehicles. In that scenario, its average sales price would fall so that Tesla would need to sell more vehicles still.

Alternatively, Tesla could continue to trade at an elevated EV/Sales multiple in 10 years, perhaps due to continued positive investor sentiment - but keep in mind that the $117 billion in revenue is already based on the multiples of best-in-class manufacturers, and not your rank-and-file Fiat or Peugeot.

Takeaways

Automotive industry EV/Sales ratios imply that Tesla will need to generate ~$117 billion to $171 billion in revenue in 2028 to provide its investors with attractive returns.

If Tesla competes directly with BMW, and matches its pricing adjusted for inflation, Tesla would need to sell 2.3 to 3.4 million vehicles in 2028, which would represent ~20% to 29% of the premium automotive segment. Tesla may also become a mass-market manufacturer, which would lower average vehicle prices but would increase the potential number of cars sold.

Elon Musk has suggested that when the Tesla's Gigafactory in Fremont and in China are at full capacity, they may produce 1 million vehicles/year.

In other words, Tesla will need more Gigafactories. There are plans in the works for just that:

"[O]ver time there will be several Gigafactories, I think eventually, 10, 10 or 12, maybe 20. I don't know, but a lot. So it's like a giant machine. So we will keep refining this and productizing it and then building Gigafactories around the world." - Elon Musk, 2017 Annual Shareholders Meeting Conference

Alternatively, at least one bullish investor figures that Tesla could be making more than $185 billion in revenue in only five years, thanks to mobility as a service and self-driving cars.

Best of luck!

Notes:

1. This formula would break down as trailing revenue approaches zero, since it implies that any firm with less than $14.7 billion in trailing revenue is worth a negative value, which is irrational. If we were to force an intercept at (0,0), the formula would become:

0.858 * (Trailing Revenue) = (Enterprise Value); r^2 = 90.2%

This is likely to be a much better estimate of enterprise values for smaller automakers. It has a higher r^2 value, although the residual sum of the squares is ~4% higher.

2. Since I am excluding the value of SolarCity here, SolarCity would also need its own value to grow based on its cost of capital. I expect SolarCity would have a cost of capital that is ~the same as Tesla's automotive unit, or ~9%. Thus, SolarCity would need to be worth at least ~$5.9 billion in 10 years by whatever valuation metric you choose for SolarCity.

3. This introduces quite a few errors, of course. First, the automakers listed above - at least the ones making positive cash flows - are valued based in part on the cash flow they will produce from today until 10 years from now. Meanwhile, Tesla will not produce cash flows at nearly the same rate during this time. We'll accommodate this in part by using a higher cost of equity for Tesla shares.

Second, and perhaps just as problematically, the EV/Sales figures above are current-day figures. Market sentiment, interest rates, growth prospects, and a variety of other factors will shift EV/Sales ratios over time. In 10 years, the EV/Sales ratios of automakers are very unlikely to be the same as it is today, especially if the automotive industry changes substantially, such as the introduction of self-driving cars making mobility-as-a-service possible.

Finally, for shareholders to see the expected 10% returns, Tesla's debt-to-equity mix would need to remain the same as the company increases its revenue. If Tesla increases its proportion of debt-to-equity, it would need to generate additional sales to provide equity-holders with attractive returns. This is a downfall of using an EV/Sales ratio rather than a price/sales ratio.

4. Using the formula from Note 1 instead, this total would be marginally higher at $171.5 billion in trailing revenue - only fractionally higher than the $171.2 billion using the formula in the article.

5. Analysts' $28.2 billion revenue projection includes revenue from Tesla's non-automotive units. Because I'm excluding the value of SolarCity in estimating revenue, it would be appropriate to exclude non-automotive revenue from analysts' projections, but I don't have access to that data. Thus, growth would need to be more than the 17-22% listed, but it isn't clear how much higher. I suspect it would not need to be much more than that: Tesla has trailing non-automotive revenue of ~$2.5 billion. If projected 2019 non-automotive revenue is also ~$2.5 billion, Tesla would need a CAGR of ~18-23%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.