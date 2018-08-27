GE Power Continues To Deteriorate Threatening Investment Grade Debt Rating

Management expects the GE Power market to be stable. It is continuing to decline at about 12% per year. Electrical generation from all sources, including renewables, is declining in the developed world.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) believes the Steam and Gas electric generation market will be stable for the next few years, after having fallen 50% in 2016 and 2017. Markets rarely act that way. The market for gas turbine electrical generation is continuing to fall, making a plan based on the market flattening a false hope. The GE June power forecast is 10% above the first-half level, and the business is expected to produce a half billion dollars less operating income. Future years will be even weaker.

Power does have areas of strength, such as Service and Grid. It needs to utilize that strength and do more cutting in gas turbine manufacturing. When restructuring charges, interest, pensions etc. are added to Power, it becomes a money-losing business. The reduction of Power EBITDA makes it more difficult to achieve investment grade rating for the company's planned $25 billion debt. GE is a Sell.

Second-Quarter Earnings Comment on Power

John Flannery, GE CEO, said:

“So we are looking basically [at the market] 50% down the last two years. We are planning for this to stay at those levels. I think if you look at every forecast, recent forecast, Bloomberg and others, the amount of electricity generated by gas turbines will increase. So we think there's something substantial to build around longer-term.”

Electricity Generation Market

Energy star appliances and other electricity conservation worked. In 2017, the United States generated 1.3% less electricity from all sources, including renewables, than in 2016. Coal and gas declined by 2.3% and 7.7% respectively, while renewables’ share increased. Coal generated electricity declined by 11% since 2014, but the Gas generation decline began in 2017. Electricity generation declined in Western Europe in much the same way. In the developed world, Electrical generation is shrinking. However, in the developing world, fossil fuel Electrical generation is still viable. In 2017, Chinese electrical generation grew 6.2% and Indian generation grew 5.6%. It is no accident that a Chinese engineer working for GE was charged with stealing turbine technology.

Fossil Fuel Generation Capacity Forecast

Siemens' (OTCPK:SIEGY) forecast of fossil fuel demand in gigawatts (GW) is illustrated below. Siemens compared the GW additions in 2013-2016 with its projection for 2017-2020. For 2013-2016, electrical capacity increased by 153 GW in the four-year period. In the next four-year period, the growth declines to 90 GW.

Therefore, the GW additions drop from 38.3 to 22.5, a 41% decline over 4 years. The annual decline for gas is 8% per year, versus a steam decline of 16% per year. GE started the year with the assumption that the Steam and Gas generation capacity would decrease from 34 GW to 30 GW. Now the company believes that it will be below 30 GW. Extrapolation of this table produces a 2018 demand of 26.5 GW. Therefore, this forecast will be close to GE’s number. Siemens had the number much earlier without having its organization chasing an unachievable target.

Wholesale electricity rates have fallen. In addition, fossil fuel generators feed into the same grid as solar or wind generators. On sunny or windy days, more electricity is generated than needed, creating negative electricity rates. This is an increasing problem in areas where renewables are built up. California and Germany are seeing negative rate conditions surge. Therefore, gas turbine plants need to temporarily shut down, but they are not designed to turn on and off. Replacement demand and high growth in some locations will create demand for new generation capacity. However, the current conditions are not stable, and they discourage the purchase of new generation.

Power Margins

John Flannery presented a chart from the May presentation of the Electrical Products Group projecting 2018 margins as flat, with 2017 at 5.6%. He then indicated the range of margin improvement over the flat margins, which produced 10-14 percent margins. While he did not say when GE would achieve these results, the actions began in 2017. Using the low level of achievement yields a margin of 10.6% compared to the first-half actual of 4.7%, a gap of 5.9%.

Most of the gap is price pressure in a market with massive excess capacity. Company management needs a realistic understanding of the businesses and what margins it can achieve.

Comparison to Actual

The Power forecast in the June update is far away from the first-half actual. Revenue is $3.3 billion below the June projection, and operating income is $0.5 billion lower.

This raises the question of market share. In May, Barclays' PLC London office issued a report stating that GE had only 14%of the of the gas turbine generator market in the first quarter of 2018.

2019 Impact

The effect of these rates of decline projected by Siemens is illustrated below. Steam and Gas decline by 10% per year, but they are only one-third of power. The largest segment is Service. GE indicates that its Service market grew in 2018 due to the increasing penetration on GE power installations that are not under service contract. Assuming that there is a competitive reaction which would balance marketing efforts, no further service growth is projected in 2019.

New generator manufacturing could decline by $0.9 billion. Growth in the grid would not offset that loss.

Conclusions

Declines in Power make achievement of investment grade debt much more difficult, threatening the objective of reducing debt to 2.5 times EBITDA. Power has yet to stop the decline, let alone start a long, hard road to an acceptable return. This makes GE a Sell.

