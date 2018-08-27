Wall Street Breakfast: U.S., Mexico Near New NAFTA Deal

Economy

Reassuring comments from Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming are sending futures higher to start the week. The Fed Chair said the central bank would likely continue with its policy tightening if the economy continued to strengthen, but a "gradual approach" to rate hikes remains appropriate to protect the U.S. economy and job growth. Powell last week came under fire from Trump, who said he was "not thrilled" by the Fed's raising of rates.

Profit growth for China's industrial firms cooled for a third straight month in July, rising 16.2% to $75B vs. 20% in June, the latest sign of mounting U.S. trade pressure on the world's second-largest economy. The weaker reading comes after the People's Bank of China announced tweaks to its methodology for the fixing of the yuan's daily midpoint in an effort to stabilize the currency market.

Australia's new Prime Minister Scott Morrison is shaking up his cabinet with a new foreign minister, as well as a host of other positions, in a bid to heal divisions following a week of political chaos. An opinion poll published by The Australian newspaper on Sunday showed Labor leading the government by 56% to 44% on a two party preferred basis - the worst figures in a decade for the Liberal-National coalition.

Hawaii dodged a direct hit by Hurricane Lane, which was downgraded to Tropical Storm Lane over the weekend. However, the Big Island was hit by more than 4 feet of rain, with roads washed out, homes damaged, thousands without power and dozens needing to be rescued. "Despite Lane weakening, rain will remain a major threat to the islands," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Steve Travis.

Germany's business morale improved for the first time this year in August as a "trade truce between Juncker and Trump is clearly providing relief," Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters. The economic institute's closely-watched business climate index jumped to 103.8, beating July’s reading of 101.7, with current figures pointing to "economic growth of 0.5% in the third quarter."

Turkey's lira whipsawed heavily overnight before rebounding against the dollar, shattering last week's relative calm when local markets were shut for holidays. The currency has so far slumped 18% in August. Investors will now turn their attention to a meeting today between Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and his French counterpart in Paris, after which they are scheduled to make a statement.

Iran's parliament ousted the country's economy minister on Sunday, amid a sharp fall in the rial currency and a deterioration in the economic situation following President Trump's withdrawal from the Iran deal. Meanwhile, Iranian lawyers will ask the U.N. International Court of Justice today to order the lifting of new U.S. sanctions imposed on Tehran, citing a little-known 1955 friendship treaty between the two countries.