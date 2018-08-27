Worried About Retirement? Then Consider These 11 High-Yield Blue Chip Dividend Growth Stocks

The good news is that as long as you have 10 years remaining before retirement, it's not too late to boost your savings and achieve a retirement portfolio large enough to meet your needs.

Some of the latest research estimates that you need a $750K retirement nest egg to be reasonably sure you won't run out of money during your golden years.

Historically, dividend growth stocks have proven to be the best way for investors to build their wealth and income over time. Similarly, high-yield dividend growth stocks have proven not just to be great for retirees, but even for growth-focused investors with time horizons of 20+ years.

But while dividend growth investing is a great way to plan for retirement, at the end of the day paying the bills during your golden years means having a large enough portfolio. This is why many Americans worry about when or if they'll ever be able to stop working. Unfortunately, the latest data shows that most Americans are woefully unprepared when it comes to their retirement savings.

But the good news is that it's probably not too late for most to still catch up and build a large enough nest egg to ensure a comfortable retirement. Because the right portfolio of undervalued high-yield dividend growth blue chips is likely to generate both the generous and safe income you need, as well as achieve market-crushing returns that can help you reach your financial goals.

This article highlights 11 such stocks, which can serve as a great launching point for a high-yield retirement portfolio that can maximize the chances that your golden years are actually golden.

Bad News Is Most Americans Are Woefully Unprepared For Retirement

The sad fact is that retirement may be more expensive than you think, meaning the size of your total retirement portfolio may not be sufficient to ensure you don't run out of money. For example, the 2017 Merrill Lynch Finances in Retirement Survey estimates the average retired couple needs a nest egg of $738,400. Why so large? Because one of the key assumptions about retirement, that you'll spend less, may not be true.

According to the Employee Benefit Research Institute, 46% of retired households spend more in the first two years of retirement, not less. Worse yet even six years into retirement, 33% of retired households were still spending more than when they were working, including 23% that were spending at least 20% more.

What causes expenses to go up? Well for one thing, out of pocket medical expenses are far greater than most retirees plan for. According to HealthView Services, a provider of healthcare cost-projection software, the average healthy 65 retired couple can expect to spend $377,000 in out of pocket costs over a 30-year retirement. Fidelity is more optimistic estimating the figure at just $280,000. But either way that's a staggering sum. And that doesn't include assisted living costs, such as a nursing home, which 70% of Americans will eventually need.

Type Of Care National Median Cost Annual Cost 5-Year Average Cost Inflation Rate Adult Day Care $70 per day $16,800 2.8% Assisted Living Facility $3,750 per month $45,000 2.6% Nursing Home (Double Room) $235 per day $85,775 3.3% Nursing Home (Private Room) $267 per day $97,455 3.8%

Assisted living generally isn't covered under Medicare/Medicaid and as you can see, the rate of inflation on those already steep costs are rising far faster than overall inflation rates. That's a trend that is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

Okay, so retirement could be very costly, and require a pretty big nest egg. So how are most Americans doing in terms of achieving that roughly $750K retirement saving goal? Well, not well.

According to the EBRI, 62% of retirees stop working with total retirement savings of $250,000 or less. Using the 4% rule of thumb, in which you spend 4% of your savings each year (and adjust for inflation), that means that the vast majority of retirees are looking at $10,000 or less in income from their retirement savings. That's on top of the average Social Security benefit of $1,404 per month.

That means the average retired couple is looking at $43,696 per year in gross income or less. And if you are a single retiree then it's $26,848 or less. According to the US Census Bureau in 2016, the average retired household spent $45,756. And keep in mind that this is mostly for younger and presumably healthier retirees, who have yet to run into the potential assisted living cliff.

But wait, what if you are lucky enough to have a public pension? Well unfortunately, nationwide local and state public pensions are facing a $4.4 trillion unfunded liability gap that is only growing over time. And according to Olivia Mitchell, a professor of business economics and public policy at Wharton University, it's probably worse than that. This is because public pension funds can use whatever actuarial assumptions they want. The reasons that public pensions are so badly underfunded is both because pension managers have assumed that people wouldn't live as long as they have and long-term pension fund returns that were overly optimistic.

For many of these funds that continues to be the case. As a result, Mitchell estimates that most state and municipal pensions aren't 72% funded as they claim, but probably about 45% funded. What does that potentially mean for taxpayers? Well assuming a conservative $5 trillion funding gap that comes out to an average of $32,000 per American worker. Keep in mind that about 40% of American workers and 36% of retirees don't even have that much saved for their own retirement.

Basically, this means that a terrible day of reckoning is likely coming for pension funds where retirement benefits will have to be cut (and taxes raised on the rest of us). But at least we have Social Security right? Well, sadly unless Congress stops its partisan bickering (not likely anytime soon) and fixes Social Security, benefit cuts of 23% are virtually assured come 2034. That's because, according to the latest Social Security Trustee report, this year Social Security will begin paying out more than its bringing in and the $2.9 trillion trust will become depleted within 16 years.

Basically Social Security has its own $13.2 trillion unfunded liability shortfall to contend with and the longer Congress waits to act, the more painful closing that gap will become. And while payroll taxes mean that Social Security can never "go bankrupt," a 23% cut to benefits could prove devastating to one's retirement budget. That's especially true given that, according to the Social Security administration, 21% and 43% of married and single retirees get 90% or more of their total retirement income from the program.

So if most of us have saved pitiful amounts for retirement, and both Social Security and public pensions are in deep trouble, does that mean that our dreams of a comfortable retirement are dead? The good news is that for many people the answer is no. It's not too late to build up a sufficient nest egg to achieve a prosperous retirement.

The Good News Is It Might Not Be Too Late To Get Back On Track

Being able to retire in comfort comes down to simple math. There are just three ultimate variables that determine whether or not you can achieve a large enough retirement portfolio to pay your bills after you stop working. Those are time, your savings rate, and your portfolio's returns.

(Source: The Motley Fool)

As this table shows even those with just five years left to retirement can increase their nest eggs by over $125,000 as long as they can save $20,000 per year. For a married couple that comes to increasing your savings by $833 per month. Single people would have to save and invest an extra $1667 per month. $126K isn't necessarily going to get you to that $750K approximate target retirement portfolio but it will definitely help.

But note that if you have at least 10 years or more, then $20,000 in annual savings can really move the needle, growing to $313,000 all on its own. Combined with what you've saved now that might very easily get you to $750K. And for anyone with 15 years until retirement who is able to invest at least $20K per year (per household) then a comfortable retirement suddenly doesn't appear nearly as daunting.

However, we have to consider what assumptions are baked into this table. The most important is an assumed 8% long-term total return. Since the market's historical total return (since 1871) is 9.2%, this indicates that the portfolio represented by the above table is very stock-heavy. But even if you are comfortable going nearly all into stocks, say in a low-cost broad market ETF, the market is far from guaranteed to achieve even 8% total returns over the next few years.

(Source: Morningstar)

According to Morningstar, the US stock market, from currently historically elevated valuations, might achieve total returns over the next decade that are close to zero. And even if that "lost decade" scenario doesn't play out then Morningstar is warning investors that 5% total returns are far more likely than 8% or 9%.

(Source: BlackRock)

Meanwhile BlackRock (BLK), the largest asset manager on earth, is expecting similar returns from the S&P 500 (about 5% CAGR) over the next five years. A traditional 60/40 portfolio of stocks/bonds is expected to return 4% CAGR. And Vanguard founder Jack Bogle is estimating the market will generate total returns of just 4% over the next 10 years. Now it is true that Bogle, and many other asset managers, have been expecting weak returns from the S&P 500 for several years now. Thus far, stocks have managed to keep outperforming conservative expectations, to the benefit of anyone that remains a disciplined buy and hold investor.

But the point is that even though the market's valuations are not close to bubble territory, it would seem like a good idea to err on the side of caution and assume that the S&P 500 might not be able to generate 8% long-term total returns over the 2020's.

So where does that leave investors who have the ability to increase their monthly retirement savings? If we can't count on the stock market what can we count on? Well that's where the right mix of undervalued high-yield dividend growth blue chips comes in.

These 11 High-Yield Blue Chips Can Help Build The Core Of A Great Retirement Portfolio

Investment Quality Trends is a newsletter and asset manager that has been following a simple strategy since 1966. Since December 1985, when they began publicly tracking a model portfolio, they've generated 11.8% CAGR total returns, beating the S&P 500's 10.8% over that time. That might not seem like a lot but keep in mind two things. First, that 9.3% annual outperformance came with 20% better risk-adjusted (returns/volatility) returns.

(Source: S&P)

Second, over the past 15 years, just 6.67% of large cap mutual funds have been able to beat the S&P 500. For IQ Trends to have beaten the market consistently over 32 years is actually a triumph. So what strategy is IQT using that has been working so well over the past 52 years? One that's incredibly simple but highly effective.

They recommend investing in blue chip dividend stocks, including dividend aristocrats and kings, when the yield is significantly above its historical norm, and selling when it's significantly below its historical average. That's it, high-quality blue chip dividend growth stocks, bought at the right price, and then held for the long-term or until valuations get ridiculously expensive. The reason this works is that for stable business model dividend stocks yields tend to mean revert, or cycle around a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value.

So how does this help us and our efforts to assemble a quality dividend portfolio that can help us reach our retirement goals? Because no matter how high market valuations get, some blue chip high-yield dividend growth stock is always on sale. For example, let's take a look at the Tech bubble, when US stock valuations reached their most overvalued in history.

In April 2000, the S&P 500's trailing P/E hit 44. Yet Realty Income (O), the ultimate high-yield sleep well at night or SWAN stock, was trading at fire sale prices. That was because the tech bubble hysteria was so great that investors were piling money into growth stocks and abandoning value stocks because "value is dead, long live tech!"

Realty Income's yield was 10.8% at the time, far above its historical average of 4.6%. Now Realty Income has grown its cash flow and dividend at a stable 4.7% over time, so this is hardly a fast-growing REIT. But take a look at what a valuation adjusted total return model would have been telling us in April 2000.

Yield: 10.8%

Estimated undervaluation (yield vs. historical yield): 57%

Projected dividend growth: 4.5%

Valuation return boost over time: 4.9%

Valuation adjusted total return potential: 10.8% yield + 4.5% dividend growth + 4.9% valuation boost = 20.2%

Since 1956, the Gordon Dividend Growth Model or GDGM has been relatively accurate at estimating long-term total returns for stable business model dividend stocks. Assuming that a stock begins at fair value, and dividends grow in line with cash flow, this model estimates that total returns will equal yield + dividend growth. That's because over the long term, valuations are mean reverting and so cancel out.

We can use the IQT yield vs. historical yield approach to estimate what kind of mean regression we could expect over the long term and thus how much total return boost an undervalued stock will enjoy. For example, in the case of Realty Income, we would have assumed the yield would eventually come back down to its historical norm. Over an 18-year period that amounts to a 4.9% total return from yield mean regression alone.

So how did Realty Income actually do over the past 18 years? It generated 17.6% annualized total returns (vs. market 5.8%). Of course, no long-term total return model is going to be pinpoint precise, but in this case, the valuation adjusted GDGM model would have predicted Realty Income's total return with 87% accuracy. I consider any long-term return model that is within 20% to be well worth using. Even if you're off by a bit, you'll get a rough idea of what kind of returns you can expect.

So let's use this valuation adjusted GDGM to build a model portfolio of high-yield blue chip dividend growth stocks that can get you not just generous, safe, and fast growing income, but the kind of total returns you need to maximize your retirement nest egg.

Stock Ticker Sector Yield Discount To Fair Value Expected 10-Year Payout Growth Expected Annual Total Return Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Leggett & Platt (LEG) Consumer Discretionary 3.4% 13% 8.3% 11.7% 13.1% Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 5.3% 33% 8.0% 13.3% 17.4% Enbridge (ENB) Energy 5.8% 58% 9.0% 14.8% 23.9% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Finance 4.2% 7% 7.1% 11.3% 12.1% AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 3.9% 14% 15.9% 19.8% 21.3% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrials 3.0% 41% 9.8% 12.8% 18.3% Broadcom (AVGO) Technology 3.4% 6% 14.4% 17.8% 18.4% LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Basic Materials 3.5% -2% 7.7% 11.2% 11.0% Simon Property Group (SPG) REIT 4.2% 42% 6.5% 10.7% 4.3% AT&T (T) Telecom 6.1% 16% 3.0% 9.1% 10.9% Dominion Energy (D) Utilities 4.7% 24% 6.4% 11.1% 13.9% Average 4.3% 22.9% 8.7% 13.0% 15.7%

(Sources: IQTrends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, FastGraphs)

This article explains in detail how to analyze high-yield stocks to ensure they are a good fit for your portfolio's needs.

This model portfolio represents the most concentrated diversified portfolio I could recommend for conservative income investors. It includes only undervalued blue chip dividend growth stocks, including:

Dividend aristocrats: LEG, T

Future aristocrats: ENB (2020)

Dividend kings: ITW

Future dividend kings: MO (2019)

Spin-off aristocrats: ABBV

More importantly, this equally weighted portfolio offers a very generous yield of 4.3%. And based on long-term analyst dividend growth estimates (that I've confirmed are within each stock's historical growth norms) is expected to generate long-term 8.7% dividend growth. That's three to four times the likely future rate of inflation and should be enough to generate 13% long-term total returns. Of course, that's assuming each stock was already at fair value and experiences no multiple expansion.

But using the IQT valuation method, I estimate that this portfolio is about 23% undervalued. That means that over the next decade, assuming that each stock's valuation reverts to its historical norm, the portfolio would gain a 2.7% CAGR total return boost from multiple mean reversion. Even if the model is off by 20% that's still a highly likely 12.6% annual total return. And all from a collection of industry-leading companies with excellent dividend safety, and time tested shareholder-friendly dividend policies.

Bottom Line: The Right High-Yield Dividend Growth Portfolio Might Be Your Best Change At A Prosperous Retirement

Am I saying that you should run out and put 100% of your life savings into this exact portfolio? Of course not. This model portfolio is merely an example of how one goes about building a highly diversified, low risk, high-yield retirement portfolio. The main thing I'm trying to point out is that even with the bull market now the longest in US history, quality blue chip stocks are still on sale.

Which is why there's reason for hope if you're worried about your retirement prospects. Because as long as you have a 10+ year time horizon and an ability to save aggressively, then you can still likely build a substantial high-yield retirement portfolio. One that will provide not just generous, safe, and fast-growing income, but the kind of market-beating returns that can maximize the chances that your golden years are actually golden.

