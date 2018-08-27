Despite Stock Market Strength, 'Flight To Safety' Investing Continues

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF remains between its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $35.77 and $36.12, respectively.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF remains above a "golden cross" but below my semiannual and annual pivots of $53.86 and $54.46, respectively.

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF ended last week above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $120.82 and $121.40, respectively.

It seems like the stock market is shrugging off several time bombs including the forgotten "Turkey Turmoil," the $247 trillion total global "debt bubble," record household debt, near record margin debt, the risk of tariffs and the trade war, the growing political battleground, and continued rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

If you focus on the resiliency of the "flight to safety" ETFs, some investors are starting to worry about whether or not stocks can hold gains.

Here are the daily charts and key levels for bonds and utilities exchange-traded funds.

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)

The U.S. Treasury 30-Year Bond ETF trades like a stock and is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+ years to 30 years. As a stock-type investment, it never matures, and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Treasury Bond ETF ($122.29 on Aug. 24) is down 3.6% year to date with a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $120.92 and below its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $125.11. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 54.37 last week, up from 51.59 on Aug. 17.

The daily chart shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving average of $120.82 and $121.40, respectively, and well above its monthly value level of $117.48 which is the chart horizontal line.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly and quarterly value levels of $117.48 and $109.86, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to the 200-week simple moving average of $125.11.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Utility Stock ETF ($53.73 on Aug. 24) is up 2% year to date and has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $52.90 and above its 200-week simple moving average of $48.73. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 88.19 last week, up from 87.67 on Aug. 17.

The daily chart shows the formation of a "golden cross" on Aug. 14 when the 50-day simple moving average rose above the 200-day simple moving average signaling that higher prices lie ahead. This proved to be the case providing investors with the opportunity to reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual and annual risky levels of $53.86 and $54.46, respectively. Investors should continue to hold a core long position given its 3.28% dividend yield.

Investor Strategy: Investors should buy weakness to my quarterly and monthly value levels of $49.98 and $46.38, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual pivot of $54.46.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Junk Bond ETF ($36.01 on Aug. 24) is down 1.9% year to date but with a positive weekly chart. The ETF is above its five-week modified moving average of $35.83 but still below its 200-week simple moving average of $36.64. JNK has been below this "reversion to the mean" since the week of Nov. 14, 2014, when the average was $40.08. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 76.20 last week, up from 70.86 on Aug. 17.

The daily chart shows that the ETF is above its 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and below its 200-day simple moving average of $36.12 and well below its annual and quarterly risky levels of $37.15 and $37.23, respectively. If stocks stay firm, so will junk bonds, but I do not recommend them for long-term investors at this time.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly and semiannual value levels of $35.13 and $31.15, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual and quarterly risky levels of $37.15 and $37.23, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.