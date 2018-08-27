Investing In Stinky Stocks

I use an evaluation system to rank stocks (I’ve written about it extensively here and here and here). But sometimes I get highly ranked stocks on my list that I really don’t want to buy. I won’t name any names here, but one company that was ranked number one or two on my list sells products that are complete crap, in my opinion, through agents whom they pay very little; in addition, their officers are, in my book at least, more or less crooks, with shady histories.

What I always like to do in these cases is to see if there are some factors that I’m overlooking, something in their financial statements that really damns this company. I like to learn from situations like this. But in this case, the financials looked superb, and the technicals were right too. So I just held my nose and bought a large number of shares, following my system. I actually put about 8.5% of my investments into this one company, or about 38% of my yearly salary.

That was in late May. Shares of the stock are now selling for more than double what I bought them for. I sold some of my shares at a profit of over 100% shortly before the earnings report, but the report was great, so I’m buying them back. This lousy, horrible, awful company has a way to go yet.

If I had exercised my discretion (i.e. trusted my gut) rather than blindly following my proven system, I wouldn’t have bought a single share in this company. That’s why it’s very important to be comfortable with your system. If it’s giving you a lot of stocks that you’re uncomfortable buying and it’s not making you rich, you need to do some more work on it. That’s a better approach than giving up on it and following your gut. Be discretionary about the process, not about the stocks that the process gives you.

When I set the amount I’m going to buy of a stock, I use an Excel spreadsheet that makes a few minor adjustments. Some of those adjustments depend on trading difficulties—if a stock has a big bid-ask spread or is very thinly traded, I’ll deduct a few points and buy fewer shares. But what I used to do is to award a company extra points or deduct points based on reviews on Glassdoor. It’s time-consuming to go through these, but Glassdoor does offer some interesting metrics, so long as enough people have written about the company (if it gets fewer than 25 reviews, it’s probably best not to look at them).

But I no longer consult Glassdoor. The reason for my investing success lies in my adherence to a carefully designed probability-based system which discovers things about companies that are not already reflected in their price. My edge lies in the numbers, not the looks. If I think a company’s products are lame or their management is crazy or they’re outdated or gimmicky, no doubt my opinion is shared by a large number of other investors, and that’s why the company’s price is low. The same is true if the common perception is that the management has no idea what they’re doing and it’s a terrible place to work.

If your system points to undervalued companies, it’s your job to ignore all the sentiment that justifies those prices, and to trust that you’ve found a diamond in the rough. Your biggest winners are always going to be the stocks that have been underestimated. Don’t underestimate them yourself. Instead, tweak your system so that you’re more comfortable buying them—perhaps in slightly smaller quantities.

Now there’s a behavioral issue involved as well. Take this scenario (which is mine):

You’ve lived all your life, over half a century, never getting paid more than $100K a year. You’ve saved diligently and you’ve invested wisely. You have $700K to invest in stocks. Your best model has you putting 6% to 8% into each position, and it’s a model that really works, that consistently beats the market big time in real time. So now you’re putting half a year’s salary into a hold-your-nose stock. You tell yourself it’s all about the process, and you’re doing fine.

And then someone asks you, “So, what companies are you investing in these days?”

You tell her.

“XXX is your #1 stock?” she says. “Are you kidding? Well, as long as it’s only a small position, I suppose it can’t hurt too bad.”

You tell her how much you own of this company.

“What?” she says. “You’ve put $45,000 into an unscrupulous company that rips off its franchisees and sells snake oil? Are you nuts?”

“Well,” you say, “I also have a lot invested in YYY.”

“YYY bills their customers for thousands of dollars for a product that should cost $50 and then refuses to return their calls. And their CEO is a shady guy who once fired an employee because she was black. OK, that’s only two companies. What else do you own?”

You tell her. “There’s company ZZZ,” you explain, “which basically deals in stealth ads, the kind that get into your computer and pop up when you don’t want them to. And then there’s the mining company that mistreats its workers. And then, and then . . .”

I’m not about to stop putting huge sums of money into stinky stocks, but I have to have a very dark sense of humor about it.

