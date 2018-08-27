After A Tumultuous Week In Gold, Some Think The Worst Is Over

While we don't know when the bounce will occur, all the fundamentals are screaming short-squeeze gold rebound.

Despite the increase in net speculative shorts, for the second week in a row, speculative longs also increased their positions.

The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report showed a slowdown in the short assault on the gold and silver price, but despite that, it continued the record run of an increasing net speculative short position. For the second week in a row, speculative longs and shorts both increased their positions, with the increase in shorts greater than those of the longs. The fact that we are seeing both speculators start increasing positions after such a long downtrend suggests to us that maybe we are seeing an increase in conviction from longs which may be enough to cause some shorts to cover.

Additionally, despite the increase in speculative shorts, the gold price actually rose on the COT week. That suggests that buying elsewhere (e.g. physical markets) offset the increase in paper speculative shorts, and that is a good sign for the longs as it could provide additional firepower for a short-squeeze if there is an increase in net speculative longs.

We will get more into some of these details, but before that, let us give investors a quick overview into the COT report for those who are not familiar with it.

About the COT Report

The COT report is issued by the CFTC every Friday to provide market participants a breakdown of each Tuesday's open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC. In plain English, this is a report that shows what positions major traders are taking in a number of financial and commodity markets.

Though there is never one report or tool that can give you certainty about where prices are headed in the future, the COT report does allow the small investors a way to see what larger traders are doing and to possibly position their positions accordingly. For example, if there is a large managed money short interest in gold, that is often an indicator that a rally may be coming because the market is overly pessimistic and saturated with shorts - so you may want to take a long position.

The big disadvantage to the COT report is that it is issued on Friday, but only contains Tuesday's data - so there is a three-day lag between the report and the actual positioning of traders. This is an eternity by short-term investing standards, and by the time the new report is issued, it has already missed a large amount of trading activity.

There are many ways to read the COT report, and there are many analysts that focus specifically on this report (we are not one of them), so we won't claim to be the experts on it. What we focus on in this report is the "Managed Money" positions and total open interest as they give us an idea of how much interest there is in the gold market and how the short-term players are positioned.

This Week's Gold COT Report

*Gold price data reflects the COT week (Tues-Tues) not a standard week (Mon-Fri)

For the week, speculative longs increased their positions by 1,440 contracts while shorts increased their own short positions by 2,746 contracts. Gold closed the COT week (Tuesday) at $1,190.95, which is a little below the current spot price, so that suggests that the actual speculative position is a little higher than shown in the report.

Moving on, the net position of all gold traders can be seen below:

Source: Gold Charts R Us

The red-line represents the net speculative gold positions of money managers (the biggest category of speculative trader), and as investors can see, we saw the net position of speculative traders decrease to NEGATIVE 79,000 net speculative long contracts.

As for silver, the week's action looked like the following:

Source: Gold Charts R Us

The red-line which represents the net speculative positions of money managers showed that the speculative position decreased by around 5,000 contracts in silver as speculative longs lowered their positions while speculative shorts added a little more than 1,500 short contracts to their own position.

Is the Double-Bottom In?

Some long-term gold sector investors (and Twitter personalities) have suggested that the pattern in gold is a double-bottom marked by a heavy-volume initial bottom and a much lower-volume secondary bottom. @Mark_IKN summarized it well:

Source: Twitter @Mark_IKN

This was posted after the first bottom; last Friday may have been event #5 on the list as we saw a stronger rally on, at best, mildly dovish words from the Fed Chair. While we're not technical analysts, the fundamentals of a major gold bounce are all there with an all-time high short position and some cracks in the global financial system (think Turkey) appearing in the past few weeks.

Our Take and What This Means for Investors

Nothing more here as we remain Extremely Bullish on gold and feel the pressure is building for a violent counter-rally. While the timing is impossible, we think it will be a small gold-bullish catalyst that ignites the fire - based on gold's reaction to the Fed speech, it doesn't have to be something significant.

As we said last week, we think it is time for investors to add to their gold positions and silver positions through some of the ETFs (SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV), and ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL), etc.). Additionally, we think investors with a stomach for volatility should consider trading ETF positions for gold and silver miners in anticipation of the leverage they would provide with a gold market reversal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGOL, SIVR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.