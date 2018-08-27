Yelp: The Unexpected Recovery

Accounting for the strength seen in Q2, Yelp also significantly boosted its guidance range for the year.

The big driver of outperformance this quarter was growth in ad sales. Yelp switched to focus on non-term advertising, which has produced many new accounts.

Though shares are up sharply in August, they are still flat to last quarter, suggesting further upside is possible - especially with Yelp's low valuation multiples.

Yelp shares have leaped from their August lows after posting strong Q2 results that smashed Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom lines.

One unexpected trend that happened in the Internet sector this quarter is the fact that large-cap, heavily popular names like Netflix (NFLX) and Facebook (FB) have seen massive pullbacks from their all-time highs as key metrics and guidance miss Wall Street estimates. Yet, as these perennial favorites fade, money is rotating into the names that have supposedly gone cold - names like Pandora (P), Etsy (ETSY), and Yelp (YELP) - slower-growing Internet names that were once thought to be past their heyday.

Yelp, in particular, is incredibly compelling due to a low valuation. In recent quarters, Yelp's management has also taken a hard look at its business mix and reshuffled its priorities. It sold the eat24 ordering platform to GrubHub (GRUB) (for a whopping $287.5 million, which is a significant portion of Yelp's <$4 billion market cap) and completely exited the transaction space. Then, management decided to completely overhaul its advertising business and focus on "non-term" ads. This strategy has worked, and despite no longer having eat24's revenues in the mix, Yelp is still growing on the top line while seeing massive profitability boosts.

In essence, Yelp has returned to advertising as its core focus - and recall that, as a hyper-localized platform that places ads for local businesses and franchises, Yelp is not completely boxed out by Internet giants like Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) for advertising space. An ad on Yelp fulfills a different set of needs and caters to a different customer channel.

Amid this recovery, Yelp shares are up sharply - more than 30% - from August lows. Yet since last quarter, Yelp shares still have barely moved - and for year-to-date in 2018, Yelp's performance has also lagged behind that of internet peers.

It's in these kinds of names - laggards with strong recovery potential and a renewed focus on core fundamentals - that I see the most opportunity for the second half of 2018. With the market racing to new all-time highs, a shift in inventor sentiment toward growth names might reward those who shift their portfolio into more value-oriented plays. In that regard, I think Yelp is one of the best value picks in the Internet sector at the moment.

Advertising overhaul - shift to "non-term" advertising

One of the important updates we got from management this quarter was Yelp's renewed focus to "non-term" advertising. This essentially means selling ads without any pre-determined contract length - previously, Yelp had many accounts sold on a 12-month contract basis.

Jeremy Stoppelman, Yelp's CEO, noted the following on the earnings call:

"The decision to move away from fixed-term contracts has opened our sales funnel and we're executing well, adding a record number of advertising accounts during the second quarter. Customer retention is different under non-term contracts. And so far, what we're seeing in account and revenue retention is matching our expectations for the transition. Meanwhile, investments in other areas such as in restaurants and home services, are showing great momentum in terms of users, businesses and monetization."

The key point to note is a record number of customer additions (aka, a record increase in the number of advertisers). Yelp drove 17,000 net new customer additions in the quarter, bringing the quarter-end total to 194,000 paying advertisers, up 31% y/y. For a company whose growth has supposedly gone cold, a 31% increase in the paid customer base sure seems to refute that point. For reference, here's how large the 17k net add this quarter is compared to previous quarters:

Figure 1. Yelp account adds

Source: Yelp investor relations

Advertising revenues also grew 21% y/y in the quarter to $226 million. With eat24's transactional revenues out of the picture, core advertising has returned as Yelp's main focus - and this shift to non-term advertising appears to have resonated with Yelp's advertiser base. This, in my view, is as good of a bullish signal as any.

Here's a view of Yelp's revenue mix in the second quarter - advertising drove all of the growth, and was able to counteract the near elimination of transactional revenues:

Figure 2. Yelp Q2 revenue mix

Source: Yelp investor relations

Q2 download

Here's a look at the company's full results for the second quarter:

Figure 3. Yelp Q2 results

Source: Yelp investor relations

Revenues grew 12% y/y to $234.9 million, surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $232.1 million (+10% y/y). Note that the biggest optical driver of the low-teens growth rate is the fact that eat24's ~$15 million of revenue got erased from the picture. Adjusting for the eat24 sale, Yelp's revenue growth would have been 22% y/y - in line with last quarter's adjusted growth rate of 22% y/y.

The key growth element to note is that advertising revenues grew 21% y/y as previously discussed, as this will return to being the predominant business going forward. Non-term advertising has been the key draw here as discussed in the prior section, with Yelp noting that its sales reps signed on 3x the amount of new-to-Yelp advertisers as they did in 2Q17. These accounts may start off at small dollar amounts - but as they continue to ramp at Yelp, they can evolve into significant clients.

Note also that while it's still a small portion of overall revenues, Yelp's "other" revenues, consisting of Yelp Reservations and NoWait, are evolving into a more important and high-margin piece of the business. Other revenues grew 35% y/y to $5.2 million in the quarter - small compared to the total, but at a much faster growth rate. Possibly the more salient metric to note is that diners seated via these platforms more than doubled from 2Q17 to 2Q18:

Source: Yelp investor relations

On the bottom-line front, Yelp didn't make too much progress on operating margins as it still is focusing on expanding out its sales headcount to drive growth. Sales and marketing costs rose 15% y/y to $120.7 million, consuming 51% of revenues this quarter (one point higher than 50% in the year-ago quarter). On the sales force expansion, Yelp's COO Jed Nachman noted the following:

"Right now, we have a total of 3,300 or so heads in the sales force. In the beginning of the year, we talked about a high teens growth rate for that sales force, and we continue to kind of track on that and have no specific changes for the remainder of the year."

Still, the company's adjusted EBITDA rose about 10% y/y to $47 million, far surpassing Wall Street's estimates for $41.2 million. Pro forma EPS of $0.12 also completely outpaced Street expectations of $0.01. Yelp was also pleased enough with its profit performance this quarter to raise its full-year EBITDA guidance to $186-$192 million - a $5 million bump at the midpoint and a significant boost relative to Wall Street expectations of $184 million.

Key takeaways

Don't think of Yelp as down for the count just yet. The company still has a few tricks up its sleeve, as it demonstrated this quarter by switching the structure of its advertising sales approach to drive tremendous growth in new accounts. Among internet companies that are undervalued relative to their potential, Yelp - at just barely over 3x forward revenues - is one of the first names that comes to mind.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YELP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.