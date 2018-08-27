Nightstar Therapeutics: Keep Your Eyes Peeled For September Catalysts

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases. While the company is still at least 2 to 3 years away from commercializing its lead product candidate, I could see the stock moving higher in September due to two catalyst events: Preliminary data for its Phase 1/2 trial and positive surprises at the R&D Day in New York.

Company Description

Nightstar Therapeutics is a preclinical biotechnology company based in London. It was founded in 2013 and raised almost USD 175mn. from investors such as Syncona and New Enterprise Associates (NEA) before going public in September 2017 at a price of USD 15 per share:

Source: Yahoo Finance (as of August 22, 2018).

Syncona and NEA together remain the majority shareholder as of March 31, owning 42% and 21% respectively. Syncona is a large British closed-end fund which aims to remain a shareholder through to on-market patient treatment. NEA, one of the world's largest and most active venture capital firms, offers a strong track record in healthcare investments, such as another portfolio holding of mine, Senseonics (NASDAQ:SENS), where NEA has been an investor over many years. I deem the involvement of both investors as favorable, as they appear to be focused on long-term investments rather than selling their venture-stage stakes as soon as possible after the IPO.

Pipeline

Nightstar is currently working on four indications:

Source: Nightstar Therapeutics.

Choroideremia

Nightstar's lead product candidate NSR-REP1 is focused on the treatment of Choroideremia, a rare and inherited retinal disease. It is caused by mutations in the CHM gene on the X chromosome that interferes with the production of the REP1 protein, which plays a role in the elimination of waste products from retinal cells. In its corporate presentation, Nightstar shows how the disease progresses over time, starting with night blindness and eventually leading to an almost complete deterioration of the patient's vision:

Source: Nightstar Corporate Presentation (as of August 10, 2018).

NSR-REP1 is a gene therapy which is administered by injection into the sub-retinal space of the eye (between outer layers of the retina). It is designed to introduce a functional CHM gene into the eye that produces the REP1 protein, thus reducing the accumulation of waste products in retinal cells and slowing or stopping the decline in vision. Nightstar believes that the enhanced REP1 expression may even be able to slow or reverse the early stages of cell death in already damaged retinal cells, thus resulting in substantial improvement in clarity of vision in certain patients. The treatment received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation in June 2018, providing Nightstar with the eligibilty for priority review, rolling review and accelerated approval.

Data from its Phase 1/2 trial, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine in May 2016, showed promising results:

Source: New England Journal of Medicine.

In the study, four out of six patients demonstrated a significant improvement in their clarity of vision 3.5 years after the gene therapy (as measured by the number of letters correctly read on a study chart). One patient's clarity of vision remained the same, while one patient with a lower dose of study (patient #6) experienced a decrease in his clarity of vision. What I find highly notable is that for two of the patients, sight not only remained at levels prior to the treatment (which would've already been fortunate), but actually improved from year to year. If we look at the broader range of patients who received the higher dose of the treatment (26 patients), only 8% saw a loss 5 or more letters in the aforementioned test over two years, compared to more than 20% in untreated patients:

Source: Nightstar Corporate Presentation (as of August 10, 2018).

What I deem highly favorable is the fact that Nightstar is not only conducting one, but actually a series of four trials to assess the efficiacy of its trial in multiple settings, each with different clinical goals:

Source: Nightstar Corporate Presentation (as of August 10, 2018).

Its leading program is the Phase 3 STAR trial, which was launched (ahead of schedule) in March 2018, with one-year follow-up data expected in 2020. It aims to demonstrate a gain of 15 or more letters on the aforementioned reading test for patients with moderate to severe loss of clarity of vision. The FDA has accepted such an improvement as the clinical endpoint, as this improvement in response rate is in line with other FDA-approved therapies for retinal indications, such as Eylea or Lucentis. Nightstar is also conducting the REGENERATE Phase 2 trial, which aims not to neccessarily result in an improvement in clarity of vision, but to maintain clarity of vision. Finally, it is also conducting the GEMINI Phase 2 trial, which observes the safety of bilateral treatment (gene therapy treatment in both eyes instead of one), as well as the NIGHT Observational trial, which observes the progression of the disease in untreated patients and also serves as an enrollment pool for the Phase 3 trial.

I deem this strategy of multiple trials as highly favorable. If the Phase 3 trial were to miss its endpoint, it could still pursue a Phase 3 trial for the REGENERATE study aiming to at least maintain clarity of vision. While such a result would be less positive, it would still provide a treatment for an indication for which there currently is no cure.

X-linked Retinis Pigmentosa

Nightstar' second program is NSR-RPGR for the treatment of X-linked Retinis Pigmentosa, a rare inherited genetic retinal disorder. It is characterized by mutations in the RPGR gene, leading to a lack of protein transport and a loss of photoreceptor, which results in rapid disease progression and severe retinal dysfunction. Like NSR-REP1, it is a gene therapy in which optimized human RPGR DNA is introduced into the patient's eye.

Nightstar is currently conducting the Phase 1/2 XIRIUS trial, which is primarily focussed on preliminary safety data but also studies potential effects on the maintenance of vision in patients. Data is expected at EURETINA 2018 in September. Additionally, the company is planning to initiate an expansion study with a higher target dose in Q4 2018, with preliminary data for this study due in the middle of 2019.

Other Treatments

Nightstar expanded its pipeline in November 2017 with a gene therapy for the treatment of Stargardt Disease, which it licensed from the University of Oxford. In its company presentation, it also mentions that it is working on a treatment for Best Vitelliform Macular Dystrophy, a currently untreatable genetic disease characterized by loss of central clarity of vision, for which the company plans to launch a Phase 1/2 trial in 2019. Given that both treatments are still in preclinical stage, I will not go into further detail for either indication at this point.

Assessing the Opportunity

In the following table, I've summarized the aforementioned relevant data in regards to patient population, new cases per year, pricing and the resulting revenue expectations per year:

Source: Personal Research.

In the above table, I've made the following assumptions:

The above figure outlines Nightstar's potential US peak revenue once it reaches the capacity to treat all relevant patients. It does not include revenue outside the US.

Choroideremia: With a prevalence of 1:50,000, the current patient population in the US is about 7,000, with approx. 80 new cases per year. For the additional revenue opportunity, I assumed that 25% of the US patient population make up cases of moderate to severe loss of clarity of vision (which Nightstar aims to treat with its Phase 3 STAR trial), and that 10% of those patients will receive the treatment (175 patients, or 2.5% of the US patient population p.a.).

With a prevalence of 1:50,000, the current patient population in the US is about 7,000, with approx. 80 new cases per year. For the additional revenue opportunity, I assumed that 25% of the US patient population make up cases of moderate to severe loss of clarity of vision (which Nightstar aims to treat with its Phase 3 STAR trial), and that 10% of those patients will receive the treatment (175 patients, or 2.5% of the US patient population p.a.). XLRP: With a prevalence of 1:40,000, the current patient population in the US is about 8,000, with approx. 100 new cases per year. Given the current lack of information on how Nightstar aims to tackle further trials, I also assume that 2.5% of the US patient population (200 patients) p.a. will receive the treatment.

With a prevalence of 1:40,000, the current patient population in the US is about 8,000, with approx. 100 new cases per year. Given the current lack of information on how Nightstar aims to tackle further trials, I also assume that 2.5% of the US patient population (200 patients) p.a. will receive the treatment. Pricing: I used the lower end of the price range (USD 800,000 for both eyes) that Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) is charging for Luxturna, a gene therapy for the treatment of an inherited type of blindness.

Under these assumptions, I estimate Nightstar's peak "recurring" revenue to stand at USD 140mn. p.a. The estimated additional opportunity stands at USD 300mn. p.a., bringing the total revenue to about USD 440mn. p.a. However, unlike other gene therapies with potentially fatal consequences (such as bluebird bio's (NASDAQ:BLUE) treatments for Cerebral ALD or Sickle Cell Disease), I find it more difficult to estimate how many patient will eventually receive the treatment: Judging by the patient stories which Nightstar published on its website, some cases do not develop late into middle age, thus making it harder to estimate the number of treated patients. Additionally, my pricing is based on Spark Therapeutics' lofty price tag of USD 800,000 per year, which received criticism from the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, stating that Luxturna should be priced more than 50% lower at around USD 400,000. I thus prepared the matrix below, demonstrating the potential revenue range for Nightstar under consideration of price and treated patients per year:

Source: Personal Research.

As usual, the truth might lay somewhere in the middle. My aforementioned revenue target of USD 440,000 is at the high end of pricing, but in the middle of treated patients per year, which could be considerably higher. In regards to pricing, I would expect Nightstar's revenues to realistically fall somewhere in the middle to lower right quadrant of the chart.

One final remark here, of course, is also that the above only considers Nightstar's clinical indications. If Nightstar demonstrates similar results for XLRP, I (as well as potentially other investors) would assume that it approach can show efficacy in other retinal diseases, such as Stargardt Disease with a higher prevalence (1:10,000) and no currently available treatment - and thus another opportunity for the company to tackle.

Financials

Let's take a look at Nightstar's most recent Q2 figures:

Source: Nightstar Therapeutics (as of June 30, 2018).

As of June 30, Nightstar had cash and cash equivalents of about USD 41.6mn. and marketable securities (US treasury securities) of USD 69.8m. for a total of USD 111.4mn., making up almost the entirety of its balance sheet. Nightstar is currently free of any debt, such as bonds or convertible notes.

Unsurprisingly for a clinical-stage biotechnology company, Nightstar is currently bringing in no revenues while spending considerable amounts of cash on R&D and G&A:

Source: Nightstar Therapeutics (as of June 30, 2018).

Nightstar's actual cash burn (net loss adjusted for non-cash items such as D&A and share based compensation, but also tax credits or FX losses since Nightstar is based in London) is quite a bit higher than the net loss of USD 18.8mn. for the first six months of 2018, coming in at USD 24.2mn. On the basis of this figure, I would expect Nightstar's cash burn for 2018 as a whole to come in somewhere around USD 50mn. If Nightstar's cash balance and cash burn remain the same over the upcoming quarters, I would expect funds to be sufficient for at least another 18 to 24 months (early 2019 to 2020), unless expenses increase significantly due to the number of trials which the company is conducting. Management also expects that cash and cash equivalents at hand will be sufficient to fund the Company’s operations for at least 12 months from the release date of the Q2 results.

I do not expect Nightstar to commercialize NSR-REP1 before 2020, if not 2021, which leaves a funding gap which Nightstar needs to address in the future. Besides the option of selling further shares, I think another option would be a licensing agreement with a larger biotech: Nightstar retains worldwide commercial rights to its entire pipeline, which allows for the opportunity to potentially trade its marketing rights to certain regions (e.g. for NSR-REP1 outside the US or one of its preclinical indications) for milestone payments to bridge the aforementioned gaps while also avoiding dilution of existing investors. If clinical data continues to be as promising as existing presentations have shown, I would also deem convertible bonds as an attractive option.

Catalyst Events: Keep Your Eyes Peeled For September

Nightstar's corporate presentation provides a helpful overview of completed and upcoming milestones that the company anticipates:

Source: Nightstar Therapeutics (as of June 30, 2018).

What I think is notable here is the distribution of those milestones: A majority of clinical data for NSR-REP1 and NSR-RPGR is due in 2019 and 2020, given that they were either only recently started (NSR-REP1) or will start later this year (NSR-RPGR expansion study). An investor might thus ask him- or herself why he or she should invest in Nightstar now if the majority of data is not expected until next year.

In my eyes, investors should consider an investment due to two upcoming catalyst events in September: The preliminary data for NSR-RPGR at EURETINA 2018 from September 20 to 23, as well as Nightstar's R&D Day on September 24.

The preliminary data for NSR-RPGR should be straightforward: Preclinical findings in mice have demonstrated statistically significant data on safety and efficacy, with NSR-RPGR capable of slowing or stopping retinal degeneration and to restore or maintain vision. If the Phase 1/2 XIRIUS study demonstrates the same efficacy in human patients, one could expect a timely Phase 2 or Phase 3 trial, as it was the case for NSR-REP1. More importantly, however, is the fact that positive data on efficacy would be the second success story in Nightstar's pipeline, which in return could strengthen investor confidence in regards to whether it can replicate similar results in its preclinical indications.

Just as noteable is the Nightstar Therapeutics R&D Day on Monday, September 24. It will feature presentations from Nightstar's management team and physicians specializing in the field of retinal diseases, covering the NSR-RPGR data presented at Euretina and the company's other pipeline programs. While the Euretina data will probably just be a repetition of what is said about NSR-RPGR shortly before, I am intrigued by what might be presented on the company's other pipeline programs: Everything mentioned here, in my eyes, is news or data that is currently unconsidered or unexpected, and thus a potentially significant upside catalyst to the stock. Information that I think could be released includes data on some of the additional NSR-REP1 trials, decisions on how Nightstar will move forward on its preclinical indications, as well as potential agreements or partnerships with other players. I've reached out to the company's Investor Relations team for the agenda to the event, to which I received the reply that it has not yet been published.

For those skeptical of the potential impact of news released at the R&D Day, I would like to refer to Sarepta Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SRPT) R&D Day in June: The company demonstrated results for a gene therapy that one analyst described as dramatic and far exceeding expectations, resulting in a share price jump by more than 45% over the subsequent days. While one can of course not predict whether Nightstar will provide data that far exceeds expectations, I think it serves as a good example of what positive data at an R&D Day can accomplish - especially if it is news that investors previously did not expect.

Risks and Concerns

Nightstar bears the usual risks associated with a clinical-stage biotechnology company, including the large amounts of cash required for research and drug trials in the absence of actual revenues, risks around pipeline development, and competition from other biotechnology companies. Even though it has demonstrated promising data for its NSR-REP1 program, it is possible that future trials will not replicate those results, especially as the treatment is assessed in a larger patient population. Additionally, the aforementioned catalysts could also end up serving as negative catalysts to the stock, for example if NSR-RPGR fails to deliver the efficacy and safety it demonstrated in preclinical models. Finally, even if Nightstar succeeds in its trials, it is highly likely that it will need to go back to the capital markets for funding, which could lead to unfavorable dilution for existing investors.

Additionally, investors should not underestimate the risks around gene therapy. As visible around the recent debate around a Goldman Sachs research report on gene therapy, gene therapy is still facing a number of challenges, such as pricing, long-term efficiacy, as well as long-term risks once a gene therapy potentially reduces its target patient population. All of these questions can probably not be answered easily, but will require diligent study of the markets and acceptance of therapies over the upcoming years.

Conclusion

Nightstar Therapeutics is a promising preclinical biotechnology company focused on gene therapies for the treatment of currently untreatable genetic retinal diseases. Its pipeline so far has shown promising results, with its trial structure providing potential 'downside protection' in case of subpar news for its Phase 3 STAR trial. Additionally, it offers an attractive combination of strong balance sheet (almost entirely cash with no debt), institutional investors with a long-term investment view, and limited cash burn. A potential funding gap that might arise around 2020 should also offer no issue, as the company could either easily return to the capital markets or outlicense the rights to either of its therapies. Most notably, however, is the potential for the stock in September: Not only is it providing investors with data on its second product candidate, but could also deliver a positive surprise with additional data at its R&D Day.

Author's Note: If you enjoyed what you read and would like to receive my future articles covering the biotech space, click here for my profile. Once there, hit the orange "Follow" button, and you're all set up to get notified once a new article is published. Thank you for your interest!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NITE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.