Fasten Your Seatbelts For Italy's New Budget

It's simply nearly impossible for a single country to embark on large scale reflation within the eurozone.

This could set off Italy against the bond markets and other eurozone countries and the potential for escalation is rather high.

There are numerous plans circulating like a flat tax and a EUR 80B infrastructure blitz; the one thing they have in common is busting public finances.

Italy is likely to come back into focus for financial markets next month, when they will present their new budget.

Italy remains one of the biggest risks in the world economy. It's debt, which is denominated in a currency they don't control, is sky-high at 130%+ of GDP and the past years of friendly economic conditions have only stabilized that ratio.

If they can manage only to just stabilize the debt/GDP ratio during the good times, the ratio will certainly worsen again should the times turn, and that could easily set off vicious cycles through the banking system and bond market and spread to world financial markets if the integrity of the euro starts to be questioned.

So what happens in Italy is of great interest for investors, we have argued several times (for instance here). It's paramount that Italy manages to increase the growth of nominal and real GDP in order to dent the debt/GDP level, especially during good times.

A populist government

This year, a new populist government emerged from inconclusive elections and it's an odd combination of a right-wing and left-wing populist parties with a curious combination of policies that have one thing in common - they will blow up public finances further and set Italy on a collision course with the rest of the eurozone.

However, after the initial scare of the new anti-establishment government in Italy roiled bond markets and brought back memories of earlier episodes of the eurocrisis, things have calmed down.

This is somewhat curious, because the calming down depended upon the new populist government not executing on its economic plans, which involved:

A basic income for everyone.

A flat tax.

The introduction of a proto-parallel currency with the potential to replace the euro.

Reversing previous pension cuts.

Given Italian debt at 130%+ of GDP, its low nominal GDP growth and the fact that its debt is denominated in a currency over which they have virtually no control, these policy proposals were scaring the financial markets, and that's not difficult to understand.

You have to add to this several other elements:

The high levels of non-performing loans in the Italian banking system.

The end of bond buying by the ECB scheduled for the end of the year.

An international climate of rising interest rates, receding liquidity trouble in several emerging markets.

Reflating Italy within the euro

It's clear that something needs to change:

Matthew Lynn from The Telegraph argued that since the previous decades have delivered stagnation or worse, something new has to be tried and we agree. Lynn argues that the flat tax of 15% (the proposal at the time) might very well work, as it did in places like Hong Kong (The Telegraph):

Where they have been tried – in Hong Kong, for example – they have worked well, raising more revenues, incentivising companies to invest more and ordinary people to work harder, and by drastically simplifying the system, improving collection rates. Why not give it a go?

Well, we don't deny it could have all those benefits, but raising more revenues isn't likely to be one of these. Italy has one of the highest tax pressures in the world (which in itself is a considerable problem), and taxes will have to come down substantially, but a 15% flat tax across the board is going to blow up the deficit, it's present burden is over 45% of GDP.

You might also notice that having a high tax burden doesn't necessarily doom a country to have a terrible economy, given the fact that economies like Sweden, Denmark and Finland have even higher tax burdens. High taxation as such is likely to be bad for economic growth, but if the taxes are used to build the institutions to sustain a well-functioning market economy, this can turn a negative into a positive. But this isn't given to all, needless to say.

Basically, it would be doing a sort of supply side version of what Japan did in the aftermath of the bursting of its enormous asset bubbles in the early 1990s.

Japan used public spending, which gets 100% of the money into the economy, a tax cut won't be able to do that as part of it will be saved (and Italy already produces a large amount of private sector savings), but there are likely to be additional beneficial incentive effects as Lynn argues, and we have little doubt they would boost growth.

However, Italy would be much better placed to embark on such a proposal if it wasn't constrained by its membership of the euro. Any massive tax cut will bust Italy's public finances. Its budget deficit was 2.3% of GDP in 2017 and there are EU demands to cut this to 1.7% in the upcoming budget in September.

So any tax cut, especially a big universal tax cut like the flat tax proposal, is likely to set Italy up against the EU and its budget rules. That's one front, but there is an even more important front to consider, the bond market.

The timing for experiments couldn't be worse with the ECB ending QE, any program has to gain rapid market acceptance or face particularly nasty consequences.

Bond markets could start to panic again like they did in May:

And while the 2-year yield has calmed down a bit, the 10-year yield has stayed elevated. Here is the spread with the German 10-year Bund:

That's nearly 300 basis points. We haven't seen that in many years, as it happens, it was at these levels in the wake of the previous eurocrisis:

And it's not just a flat tax, or a reversal of the pension cuts, or a universal basic income, or the scrapping of the planned VAT increase that will hurt public finances, in the wake of the Genoa bridge disaster the government is now planning on a EUR 80B infrastructure program. This is indeed Japanese style.

We have no doubt that it's necessary. We have also little doubt that it will bring both demand as well as supply benefits and therefore increase economic growth, but the program as it's likely to shape up is going to blow a big hole in the budget.

The simple truth is, unilateral reflation within a monetary union is rather complicated, especially for a country with such elevated public debt levels as Italy. Two self-reinforcing feedback loops threaten:

A bond market selloff worsens the financing burden on the existing debt, thereby worsening public financing and adding to the bond market selling.

Italian banks will face large losses on their massive bond portfolios and they are already suffering from one of the highest ratios of non-performing loans in the eurozone. Wobbly banks might very well increase the need for bailouts (we have already seen several in the past couple of years), further pressuring public finances and adding to the bond market selloff.

And, once again, as we can't stress this enough, this is all against the backdrop of the ECB terminating its bond-buying program in December.

If Italy was master of its own currency and central bank, this situation would not be life-threatening because the central bank could backstop the bond market rout and short-circuit it (or, as in the case of Japan, prevent it even before it starts). The program would therefore be likely to produce positive results and boost Italy's growth, as it did in Japan.

ECB to the rescue once again?

The ECB could do the same, one might retort. And indeed, that's what they did in 2012, the last time there was a real bond market panic involving Italian bonds. Or at least, that's what the ECB promised to do with Draghi's famous "whatever it takes" line, which almost instantly calmed peripheral bond markets, which were spiraling out of control.

After these improvised but extremely well-timed words of Draghi, a mechanism has been dressed up for this - the so-called OMT or outright monetary transactions.

The EU bailout funds are attached to this and they come with a lot of conditionality, which isn't likely to leave much of the Italian reflation program in place, if anything as it is in flagrant breach of the EU budget rules, for starters.

In fact, other member states might very well balk. Bailing out Italy isn't a vote winner anywhere, no matter how high the stakes.

Conclusion

Just as markets have gotten used to the trade troubles, which so far have been busted by 4%+ economic growth and a record earnings quarter, the markets will have to digest a new episode of the long-standing Italian saga.

We said numerous times that it wouldn't go away. The past years it was just masked by economic tailwinds and ECB bond buying. But this was always going to come back into the focus of financial markets.

We have no insight into the concrete plans of the Italian government's September budget. Perhaps it will be a much watered-down version of all the plans that have been circulating and perhaps these manage to not frighten the living daylights out of the bond markets.

But that very much remains to be seen.

