500,000 BPD Could Come Back Online, And Why That Matters To Chevron

The Wafra field has been shut-in since May 2015, and that has delayed Chevron's growth ambitions in the area.

The Wafra oil field was discovered in 1953 in the Partitioned Zone, which is situated in-between Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Created in 1922 during the Uqair Convention, the Partitioned Zone covers numerous oil and gas fields between the two major crude exporters. In 2000, the adjacent offshore area was delineated between the two nations. What matters most is the crude oil fields, as upstream operations in the Partitioned Zone have largely been halted since 2014-2015 over “mechanical” and “technical” issues. Here’s why that matters to Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), which is the operator of the Wafra heavy oil field.

Overview

Within the partitioned zone there are two key oil fields to keep in mind, the onshore Wafra oil field and the offshore Khafji oil field. The Khafji field halted producing operations in October 2014 over environmental concerns, but I would note that another key reason was to remove barrels off the global market while the beginning of the most recent oil bust (a product of a global glut in oil supplies) was underway.

As it is operated by Al Khafji Joint Operations, a joint venture between Kuwait Gulf Oil Company and Aramco Gulf Operations Company, it doesn’t directly relate to Chevron Corporation, but it is key to understanding how much oil is in the area. When operating at peak capacity, the Khafji field has 300,000 of oil production capacity (Khafji oil production is sour, meaning it has a high sulfur content, and has an API rating of 28.5). The field also has the ability to produce 125-175 MMcf/d of natural gas.

Significance of Wafra

Pivoting now to the Wafra oil field, Chevron Corporation operates Saudi Arabia’s interest in the field as it acts as an operator across the onshore Partitioned Zone on behalf of the kingdom. In 2009, Chevron and Saudi Arabia renewed their agreement and extended the deal until 2039.

Originally, the Wafra field held 1.667 billion barrels of recoverable oil and 1.2 trillion cubic feet of recoverable natural gas, good for 1.867 billion barrels of oil equivalent in recoverable resources. According to the book by M. S. Vassiliou, The A to Z of the Petroleum Industry, there could be another 1 billion BOE of recoverable resources still in the field. Readers should note the book was published in 2009, and that number may have moved higher since in light of technological advancements in the recovery of heavy oil.

At its peak capacity, the Wafra field can produce 220,000 barrels of heavy sour crude oil (API rating ranges from 18 to 24, depending on the reservoir being targeted). However, readers should note the field has been shut-in since May 2015. The prolonged shut-in occurred right after planned maintenance activity, and while the given reason was “mechanical” and “technical” issues, the real reason appears to be an ongoing dispute over the Partitioned Zone that goes back years.

In 2007, there was a row over a land dispute that delayed construction on a refinery in Kuwait. All of these disputes go back to disagreements over the 1922 deal that was made during a different era. Readers should keep in mind that it was 78 years after that deal was reached that the offshore area relating to the Partitioned Zone was officially delineated, highlighting the complexities of developing oil & gas resources in the area.

The production capabilities of the Wafra field was made possible in part due to the steamflood project Saudi Arabia Chevron (SAC is Chevron’s Saudi Arabian unit) completed in 2009. Keep in mind that this $340 million endeavor was a large-scale pilot project and was intended to set the stage for future steamflood projects developing the Eocene heavy-oil carbonate reservoir (these are heavier barrels in the API rating range of 18 to 21). At the time, and possibly to this day, this was the first “conventional steamflood in a carbonate reservoir anywhere in the world.”

Steamflooding involves injecting steam into the ground to heat up the heavy oil resources being extracted, reducing the viscosity of the crude so it can better flow to producing wells. Generally speaking, it is quite hard to utilize steamflooding at carbonate reservoirs as they are highly fractured. To test out the viability of this program, SAC conducted tests on a few wells before testing out the large-scale pilot project (with the first steamflooding project dating back to 1999).

After proving the viability of such a field-wide development scheme, Chevron was going to proceed forward with the Wafra Steamflood Phase 1 Project. That development would have added 100,000 barrels per day of oil production capacity to the field along with some natural gas output as well. Chevron would have built a centralized gas processing center (along with the related gas gathering and takeaway systems) to end flaring at the field and boost natural gas production. However, both projects are on hold until the dispute is resolved.

Even though production has been shut-in since May 2015, Saudi Arabia Chevron did complete a 3D seismic mapping program in 2016 that covered 1.1 million square miles in the onshore partitioned zone. The processing phase was completed in Q2 2017, and evaluation of the data is still ongoing. This is part of the reason why understanding the immense hydrocarbon resources in the area is key to understanding the upside for the parties involved, including Chevron, and why I brought up the Khafji field.

Final thoughts

While Chevron Corporation operates in a sub-contractor capacity and receives just a small fixed portion of the crude oil export revenues, these are revenue streams that keep rolling on in regardless of where oil prices go. Except when political factors force the field to be shut-in. Restarting and expanding the capacity of the Wafra field would offer near-guaranteed upside to Chevron Corporation, and any additional resources uncovered through the 3D seismic program and/or implementation of better crude extraction technologies expands on that upside.

There are reports that the Wafra field and/or Khafji field will be restarted in the near future (possibly next year), but that remains to be seen due to the dispute being largely geopolitically related. However, it is worth noting that there will be a material impact on the Brent-Dubai EFS spread when or if these fields restart as they would add a combined ~500,000 bpd of medium and heavy sour oil supplies to the global market.

The Brent-Dubai benchmark has narrowed from over $5/barrel several months ago to less than $2/barrel as of August 2018 (note that the spread starts to widen back over $2/barrel come October 2018) due to tightness in the physical medium & heavy sour crude oil market. Turning these two fields back online would most likely increase the premium light sweet barrels command over medium & heavy sour crude deliveries to the Far East, all else held constant of course.

Chevron Corporation has a material stake in the ongoing dispute over the Partitioned Zone, and any favorable improvement on this front will have a meaningful impact on its operating cash flow. Beyond receiving payments for the oil barrels extracted from the Wafra field, the real upside is through the potential expansion of the field, expansions that could occur over the next decade. Thanks for reading.

