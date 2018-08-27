Weekly Cannabis Report: Diageo Fuels Speculation; Ontario Picks 26 Suppliers

Market sentiment will remain buoyant in the coming weeks and further gains in the sector are not impossible, however, the cannabis market can change in the blink of an eye.

Trading Summary

Last week, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) traded up a whopping 22% to end the week at C$20.24. The Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (OTCPK:HZEMF) which tracks smaller growers ended the week up 16% to close at C$8.05. The U.S.-listed ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) ended the week up 20% at US$32.33.

The biggest winners of the past week were the large-cap names including Canopy (CGC), Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF), Tilray (TLRY), Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), and Cronos (CRON). A large number of stocks saw returns ranging from 30% to 60%, recovering much of the losses since the January sell-off.

Sector Update

Diageo Is Looking Into Cannabis

As if the rally fueled by the involvements of Molson Coors (TAP) and Constellation (STZ) is not enough, UK-based alcohol giant Diageo (DEO) is looking into potential investment or partnership opportunities with Canadian cannabis firms as reported by Bloomberg. The news is huge given that Diageo represents yet another global powerhouse in the alcohol space that is anxious to dip its toes into the burgeoning industry, a huge validation of the sector and a sign that the industry is here to stay. As we had speculated in the past that Aphria was the most likely to receive an investment from Molson, we think the company is again among the most likely to be chosen by Diageo. Other highly competent companies include Aurora and Tilray, and frankly, we would not be surprised if any of these companies get chosen by Diageo. If and when the deal gets announced, either in the form of an equity investment or a joint-venture similar to what Molson Coors did, the cannabis sector is likely to see another rally driven by the potential market of beverages and edibles.

Ontario Selects 26 Cannabis Suppliers

The largest province in Canada, Ontario, has finally announced its initial list of approved suppliers which included 26 suppliers. The group of suppliers included some of the largest players while also providing room for smaller growers to participate, unlike Quebec which only included 6 large producers. Ontario previously announced a sudden change to its cannabis distribution system, switching to relying on private retailers for the physical stores while keeping the province as the sole wholesale distributor and operator of the online cannabis store. We think the approach from Ontario is similar to that of British Columbia who chose a total of 31 suppliers, in addition to employing a hybrid retail system. Alberta previously picked 13 suppliers and the province will rely solely on private retailers, similar to what Ontario plans to do. The initial legal sales of cannabis will only be available through Ontario's provincially-run online store in October 2018, with the physical retail stores to be opened in 2019 after the delay. According to companies selected, the final procurement details are still to be determined but the size of the vendor group means that each company will enjoy a smaller share of the market.

The list of successful applicants are the listed below:

7ACRES/The Supreme Cannabis Company (OTCPK:SPRWF)

AgMedica Bioscience Inc. (Private)

Aphria Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF)

Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF)

Beleave Kannabis Corp. (OTCQX:BLEVF)

Broken Coast / Aphria

CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF)

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Emblem (OTCQX:EMMBF)

HEXO (OTCPK:HYYDF)

Hiku (OTCPK:DJACF)

Maricann (OTCQB:MRRCF)

MedReleaf (OTCPK:MEDFF)

Natural MedCo

Northern Green Canada Inc.

Organigram (OTCQB:OGRMF)

Peace Naturals Project (CRON)

Radicle Medical Marijuana Inc.

RedeCan Pharm

Solace Health / TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF)

Starseed Medicinal Inc.

THC BioMed (OTCQB:THCBF)

The Flowr Group

Tilray Canada Ltd. (TLRY)

Up Cannabis (OTCPK:NWKRF)

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCQB:VVCIF)

Closing Remark

This past week we saw the cannabis market rose sharply following last week's strong gains. The market has delivered eye-popping returns in the large-cap space as many of the stocks we recovered rose between 30% to 50% in the last week alone! Canopy gained another 33% this past week, bringing its total gain in the last month to 76%. Tilray rose 43% last week and has gained a total of 158% since its IPO just over a month ago. We have been writing on the cannabis market for a long time and the current situation reminds us of the days in late December 2017 and early 2018. The rally in 2017 was fueled by Constellation's initial investment into Canopy and the second wave of rally now was also spurred by Constellation's latest round of investment. This time, the rally came stronger as Molson Coors and Diageo are also getting into the mix and legalization has been finalized for October in Canada. We believe the rally still has room for further gains as other big beverages and big pharma are almost surely watching the cannabis market closely and some of them could jump in at any time. For example, if Diageo were to make an investment or form a joint venture with a cannabis company, we could see the market getting fired up for what's to come in the near future. We think the market sentiment will remain buoyant in the coming weeks and further gains in the sector are not impossible. However, as a word of caution, one should never forget what could happen to the cannabis market in the blink of an eye. Many investors sold at significant losses after the selloff in early 2018 to their chagrin. We think investors could consider taking some profits off the table given the impressive run so far and gains of this magnitude in a matter of weeks are highly speculative and cannot be sustained.

