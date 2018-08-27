Tesla: The Coming Consequences Of Its Go Private Embarrassment

By now, everybody knows that the proposed go private plan by Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, tweeted out at the beginning of the month this month, will not be put into place. Worse than the fact that people may argue that the company was deceptive in the way that it announced such a plan is the fact that it may preclude the company from being able to raise cash on any type of shareholder friendly terms going forward.

Certainly, I believe the latest development in the "go private" fiasco will at the very least preclude the company from raising capital on the terms they would have been able to had the whole thing never happened. The manner with which this whole "process" took place will also continue to impugne Elon Musk's credibility and present Tesla with substantial legal liabilities going forward.

First, let’s take a semi-objective look at what has transpired over the last three weeks for the company. Without beating a dead horse, I’ll make this as quick as possible to get to the point that I’m trying to make.Back in early August, Elon Musk tweeted out that he had "funding secured" for a $420 per share go private bid for the company. At the time, I made sure that everyone knew that I found the words "funding secured" to be extremely important. After Musk made his tweet and the market determined he was semi-serious, investors, analysts and the general public waited to see if the company would file Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission to confirm that the Board of Directors had seen and signed off on some type of funding or term sheet that would lend credence to CEO Musk's claim.

While some were quick to point out that a go private bid for the company was unlikely – notably Charley Grant at the Wall Street Journal and several other Tesla skeptics – other investors clearly thought that the deal was definitive and that it would happen.

As days turned into weeks, and Tesla's Board of Directors started to give the public the impression that they really didn’t have any clue as to what Elon Musk was talking about, more and more questions started to come up as to whether or not his original go private proposition was possible.Certainly, the public market seemed to lend its own air of skepticism towards the deal, as Tesla stock collapsed from $380 per share, where it was the day of Musk's tweet, to settling in the low $300 range.

Funnily enough, the stock actually wound up trading lower than where it probably would have traded if Musk hadn’t said anything at all. I think the wildest thing is that Musk wound up impugning his own credibility through this fiasco.

And to circle the square, investors were treated to what I believe to be a disgraceful disclosure by the company that came at 11 PM eastern time on a Friday night in the form of an Elon Musk blog post that notified the public that the company would not be going private.

If investors did not take exception to the way that the potential go private deal was disclosed, versus the way that it was called off, they should. The proposed go private deal was brought to the public's attention during the middle of a trading day when Tesla stock was able to shoot up in response. The corresponding bad news, that Tesla would not be going private for $420 a share, came at 11 PM eastern on a Friday night – with two whole days until the stock would trade again.

Further, the company really only took 2 1/2 weeks to consider its go-private options. This is traditionally a very short amount of time when considering strategic alternatives – most companies usually take at least a month, most of the times two months, to try and figure out what the best strategic move will be for the company in order to unlock shareholder value. The brief length of time that it took to figure out the situation indicates to me that the deal may not have been serious at all to begin with. If accurate, that’s embarrassing, in my opinion.

Aside from this being an embarrassing way to make disclosures – something I argued that the company needed to work on desperately in my latest webcast with Hedgeye – it is likely going to have a devastating effect on Tesla's ability to raise capital going forward, in my opinion.

The amount of credibility that this takes away from CEO Elon Musk and his company is going to be significant, in my opinion. Not only do I think Wall Street is going to have a more difficult time trusting the company, but this could wind up furthering negative sentiment in the public discourse about the company as well. But the most important part of this whole fiasco, in my opinion, is that it is going to make it difficult for the company to raise capital going forward. Of course, the company has famously said that it is not going to need to raise capital over the next couple of quarters and it remains to be seen whether or not that is the case.

However, even if the company winds up generating a profit, they’re going to need capital expenditures to continue with growth plans and they are going to have to turn to either the equity or debt market for that. The board, based on the press release that they put out after Elon’s 11PM statement, seems to still be backing Musk. Investors looking to make a deal with the company may see Elon now as a liability, instead of an asset. That means that terms on any type of financing going forward will likely wind up being worse off now than they would have been had this whole going private fiasco not happened - or if the company had been more professional in the manner with which they announced that they intended to stay public.

This dovetails nicely from what I predicted last week, when Charlie Gasparino broke the story that bankers may be considering a recapitalization instead of a going private deal. I wrote an entire article then about what the company's possible recapitalization scenarios could be. I believe it is worth noting to investors on both sides of the coin that the conduct with which the company came out and disclosed to the market that it is going to remain public may wind up making an already bad financing situation even worse.

What remains of Elon's credibility after calling cave diver Vern Unsworth a "pedo" continues to deteriorate.

I spoke more about my thoughts on Tesla's decision to remain public in a extremely explicit 30 minute podcast rant that I went on Saturday morning. You can listen to that full podcast here (Warning: explicit language and general mayhem).

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

