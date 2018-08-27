A Trump Tipping Point

Will any of this matter to the stock market?

The Trump presidency has boosted the stock market.

On November 8, 2016, the S&P 500 stood at 2139.56. The index has gained 34.36%, rising to 2874.74 on August 24, 2018. The market has performed well since election day.

Pro-business

In a June 4, 2018 article, Chris Preston of the Cabot Wealth Network wrote:

"The night Donald Trump was elected president, investor fear was palpable, evidenced by the 800-point drop in Dow futures. "After sleeping on it, however, Wall Street warmed to the idea of a Trump White House, and within days it was clear that investors were all in on the idea of a pro-business president." ...

"Has the market been strong because of Trump? Certainly he hasn’t hurt it. Proponents will point to five straight quarters of at least 5% corporate earnings growth to kick off his presidency, or an unemployment rate that has fallen to a decade low."

J.P. Morgan (JPM) Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon echoed the "pro-business president" theme in a March, 2017 Fortune Article by Ryan Ho Kilpatrick. Dimon said President Trump's economic agenda had "woken up the animal spirits."

The catalysts have been deregulation and a corporate tax cut

For me, the critical elements of the President's pro-business attitude were the Administration's early efforts to reduce regulations and a corporate tax cut.

Deregulation

The Brookings Institute's Center for Deregulation and Markets monitors the Trump Administration's deregulation efforts with an interactive tool called "Tracking Deregulation in the Trump Era."

It's beyond the scope of this article to consider the long-term impact of deregulation on the economy or the environment, but the positive short-term impact seems clear.

Less regulation has fed entrepreneurial "animal spirits," has encouraged corporate investments and has added fuel to the long bull market.

Corporate tax cut

So far in 2018, the stock market has been boosted by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that went into effect on January 1, 2018. Hear Chris Preston once more:

"Thanks in large part to the new corporate tax breaks introduced by the Trump administration, corporate profits set new records during Q1 earnings season, topping $1.87 trillion."

As the Q1 2018 earnings season began, David Aurelio wrote in a Lipper Alpha Insight article that Q1 would see the best quarterly year-over-year growth since Q1 2011. In a April 28 follow-up article, he cited Q1 earnings growth of 24.6% from the prior year.

In the March, 2017 Fortune article about the Trump administration's positive impact on the stock market (linked above), Jamie Dimon urged people to:

"'forget the tweets' and instead focus on Trump's policies to reduce corporate taxes, cut regulatory red tape and build new infrastructure."

Infrastructure

This sentence by Jamie Dimon underscores the two economy-boosting factors of deregulation and lower corporate taxes, and it reminds us of the unfulfilled promise of an infrastructure re-build. Both major party presidential candidates in 2016 agreed that infrastructure would be a high priority. The issue that held the most promise for bi-partisan agreement continues to languish.

We're at a tipping point: tariffs, tweets and temperament

Business leaders and the business news media generally have been supportive of the Trump Administration's economic policies. One year ago, I noticed the first "crack" in this support when some business executives broke with Mr. Trump after the Charlottesville incident.

The first time I observed some business executives and numerous analysts dissent from an economic policy of the Trump Administration was over tariffs.

Tariffs

Some corporate CEOs say tariffs raise input costs and in some cases hurt overseas sales. Some analysts and economists see tariffs as a form of tax.

The Administration's actions on tariffs tend to create stock market uncertainty and volatility. But, so far, the business news media seem to be giving the President the benefit of the doubt about tariffs, acknowledging that tariffs may be a useful negotiating tool as part of a strategy to move toward free trade.

One way or another, the Trump tariff strategy will be a tipping point, with significant implications for the economy and the stock market.

I hope Mr. Trump's tariff strategy will tip toward solid trade agreements rather than an escalation of trade disputes.

Tweets

Jamie Dimon's suggestion to "forget the tweets" is difficult because they are forming a pervasive, enduring, unfiltered record of the Trump presidency. The President has effectively used Twitter as a medium of communication to rally supporters and to get his message to the world.

If Mr. Trump's legal troubles continue to mount, and as the finances of his personal empire come under closer scrutiny, his tweets could become less of an asset to him and more of a liability, politically and perhaps legally. The continued efficacy of Mr. Trump's tweets is a major potential tipping point.

An April 7, 2018 Fortune article by Bloomberg, "Donald Trump's Tweets Toy With Stocks," cited "a tweet-induced swoon" in the U.S. equity markets which have "dented Trump’s reputation as the stock market president." The article quoted Henry Peabody, an Eaton Vance portfolio: "It's exhausting, it's draining for a lot of people."

For the sake of domestic tranquility, his presidency, the economy and the stock market, I hope Mr. Trump will follow the advice of those closest to him and tip toward less tweeting.

Temperament

My biggest question about the present moment is how the President will handle the pressure of an ever-widening investigation.

In January, 1994, President Bill Clinton's Attorney General, Janet Reno, appointed a special counsel to investigate a relatively small Arkansas real estate project called Whitewater, in which the Clintons were investors before he was elected governor. After five years of a wide-ranging investigation, Mr. Clinton was impeached on two counts: obstruction of justice and perjury.

This week, Allen Weisselberg, Chief Financial Officer of the Trump Organization, was granted immunity from prosecution by federal investigators. The Trump Organization is composed of over 500 companies. Given the size and complexity of the Trump Organization, Mr. Trump may be in for a lengthy investigation.

I hope the President's temperament will be steady and that he somehow will manage to tip toward focusing on his work rather than attacking political opponents, investigators and those who may testify against him.

Will any of this matter to the stock market?

The good news is, maybe not.

Richard Nixon's Watergate crisis was coincidental with a deep bear market sparked by a global currency crisis and an OPEC oil embargo. Taylor Tepper noted in a May 18, 2017 article in Money:

"From January 1973 through August 1974—a period that includes the conviction of the Watergate burglars, Nixon’s resignation, global oil shock, Middle East turmoil, and a dramatic spike in inflation—stocks lost 42% of their value."

On the other hand, Bill Clinton's impeachment occurred during a long bull market. Amazingly, in the midst of the impeachment proceedings in December, 1998, President Clinton's approval rating reached an all time high of 73% in a Gallup poll. During Mr. Clinton's 8-year tenure, the stock market saw an annualized return of 17.49%.

Mr. Trump understands the importance of a strong market as he faces the potential of a constitutional crisis. In a recent interview with the Fox network, Mr. Trump said:

"I'll tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor. Because without this thinking (pointing to his head) you would see numbers that you wouldn't believe, in reverse."

President Trump may not be able to receive this as good news, but the stock market will do fine without him. He isn't as wise or as irreplaceable as he imagines. This is a basic, universal life lesson that he has yet to evince. If he can hear that as good news and learn to relax, to not take himself too seriously and to laugh at himself, he can weather the storm that is brewing around him. This could be the greatest challenge of his life. For the sake of his physical and mental well-being, our domestic tranquility and his presidency, I hope this unfolding crisis brings out his better angels.

Conclusion

Donald Trump helped set free some "animal spirits," which led to greater corporate investments in the economy. The 2008 corporate tax cut has given corporations the freedom to deploy more capital. These two actions may be his contribution to the nation's enterprise and stock market.

Unfortunately, presidents sometimes are remembered for things other than their accomplishments. President Lyndon Johnson was consumed by the Vietnam War. Watergate occurred long before 24/7 news coverage, but President Gerald Ford accurately described the exhausting process as "our long national nightmare." President Jimmy Carter was a deregulator and broker of a peace treaty between Egypt and Israel, but the 444-day Iranian hostage crisis overshadowed the second half of his presidency.

For the sake of the Republic, I hope Mr. Trump survives this tipping point. In any case, I intend to stay fully invested in the stock market and to maintain a long-term perspective. My cash position is 10%.

This article is a departure from my usual journal about designing and maintaining a retirement income portfolio with a relatively safe stream of growing dividends.

I've tried to check my political views at the door and look at our current situation from the perspective of the stock market. I hope this article will spark some non-partisan thinking and conversation. I always learn from our Seeking Alpha conversations.

