What's In Store For GW Pharmaceuticals?

While most of the developed world is on the path to legalise medical marijuana, the U.S. is still not one of them. As a result of the U.S. classifying marijuana as a Schedule 1 substance, it is considered like any other recreational drug known for addiction-related issues. However, change is afoot- and companies like cannabis-focused drug stocks like GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) could be on the brink of major success. Here we useTipRanks data to take a closer look at what Wall Street’s top analysts see in store for this top cannabis stock over the next 12 months.

Earlier this year, in June, the Food & Drug Administration approved a cannabis-based drug manufactured by GW Pharma, for the treatment of two rare forms of epilepsy, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) and Dravet syndrome. It is the first FDA-approved drug that contains a purified drug substance derived from marijuana- although the FDA pointed out that it does not cause intoxication or euphoria that is seen in tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

“This approval has been a transformative event for GW, not only opening a new chapter as a commercial-stage company, but also validating and reinforcing our world leadership in cannabinoid science, and the potential of our product pipeline,” Justin Gover, GW's Chief Executive Officer stated.

Marketed as Epidiolex, GW Pharmaceuticals has stated that it will be priced at $32,500 a year. When comparing the drug to a CBD based oil, the price difference seems to be massive, as PlusCBD Oil's top of the line extract, Gold Formula, costs approximately $3,840 for a year. However, the Wall Street Journal reported that for Medicaid or Insurance covered patients, the cost burden of Epidiolex can come down to merely $5-10 or $200 a month, respectively.

“We are reiterating our Overweight rating and lowering our 12-month PT to $211/ADS from $235/ADS on GW Pharmaceuticals following 3Q18 financial results. Our decrease in price target stems from the announced list price of Epidiolex, which was slightly below our estimates,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s Elemer Piros (Profile & Recommendations) stated.

The only obstacle left is the rescheduling of marijuana from a Schedule 1 drug by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), which the company expects to happen within 90 days from June 25th. The company also expects to get the approval from European Medicines Agency by early 2019. Following that, the drug will hit the shelves and is expected to generate approximately $15-30 million in revenues in the remaining part of 2018 and then shoot up to $150-180 million in revenues in 2019.

Another positive for this stock is the recent coverage initiation by Stifel Nicolaus analyst Paul Matteis (Profile & Recommendations). The analyst sees tremendous potential in the drug’s demand and expects revenues to touch $1.5 billion by 2023. At the same time, Matteis believes the 2019 consensus sales estimate of $115M "seems doable." He points out that the word is out there and patients and physicians alike are aware of the potential benefits associated with the treatment.

For example GW Pharma has already announced that it has hired two national directors, eight regional managers, and 66 neurology account managers to target ~5,000 physicians who treat patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome.

Frankly speaking, the drug does seem to have great benefits. Moreover, physicians across the world are excited about the CBD based offering for epilepsy, as many patients complain about inadequate results from existing treatments. From a financial perspective as well, the biopharma company reported an EPS of -$1.26 in fiscal Q3 compared with the Reuters’ estimates of -$2.40, while its top line touched $3.46 million in Q3 compared with Reuters’ estimates of $2 million.

The stock currently floats a Strong Buy consensus, as all 4 analysts surveyed in the past 3 months have a buy rating on the stock. Moreover, it has a price target of $195, indicating a 36.1% upside from current levels. See GWPH Price Target and Analyst Ratings Detail.

All said and done, the stock does present a bullish case, considering the tremendous potential in its product pipeline. While analysts are sure to point out the risks inherent with early drug companies, the overall argument is skewed towards a northward march for the stock. Moreover, the blogger sentiment remains 100% bullish for GW Pharma, per the TipRanks website.

“GWPH remains a high-risk play, like most early stage drug companies. Profits remain negative, and will remain so for several years. But GW Pharmaceuticals also has real promise — and an intriguing pipeline,” concluded InvestorPlace's Vince Martin (Profile & Recommendations).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.