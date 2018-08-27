Assessing Oaktree Strategic Income's Results For Fiscal Q3 2018 (Includes Current Recommendation)

Due to the recent change in management, readers have asked if I could take a look at OCSI to determine whether operations have improved enough to currently justify an investment.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to analyze Oaktree Strategic Income’s (OCSI) results for the fiscal third quarter of 2018 and compare the company’s performance over the trailing twelve months (“TTM”). First, this article analyzes OCSI’s income statement (technically speaking the company’s “consolidated statement of operations”) for the three-months ended 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018. This includes an analysis of OCSI’s net investment income (“NII”) and earnings per share (“EPS”) (also known as “net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations”). Second, this article provides a fair market value (“FMV”) investment rating analysis on OCSI’s portfolio companies over the prior several quarters (since new management has taken over).

This assessment article will show past and current data with supporting documentation within two tables. I am providing this analysis due to several long-term readers requesting I provide this type of “in-depth” analysis on OCSI. This assessment article alone is not the only data/information that should be examined to initiate a position within OCSI. However, I believe this analysis would be a good “starting-point” to begin a discussion on the topic. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, updated positive and negative catalysts/trends to consider, and current price target for OCSI are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the end of the article.

1) Assessing OCSI’s Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Operations:

To begin this analysis, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows OCSI’s consolidated statement of operations for the three-months ended 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018. Due to the fact OCSI’s performance is generally not “skewed” due to seasonal trends, I believe comparing the company’s performance over the TTM is the most appropriate type of quantitative analysis for this assessment article. In other words, it is deemed not ideal to compare the quarter of one year to the same quarter of a prior year.

Table 1 – OCSI Consolidated Statement of Operations (Three-Months Ended 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using OCSI data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Income and Expense Accounts:

Using Table 1 above as a reference, OCSI reported total interest income of $10.9, $10.0, $9.1, and $10.8 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017, fiscal first quarter of 2018, fiscal second quarter of 2018, and fiscal third quarter of 2018, respectively. When calculated, OCSI increased (decreased) the company’s quarterly interest income by ($0.9), ($0.9), and $1.7 million (rounded), respectively. I believe readers would agree OCSI modestly decreased the company’s interest income during the fiscal first and second quarters of 2018. These decreases were mainly due to a decrease in the principal balance of OCSI’s investment portfolio along with an underperformance within the company’s joint venture (“JV”), OCSI Glick JV LLC (OCSI Glick JV). This was the period of time when Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s (OAK) management team officially took over operations so there should be some “leeway” per se regarding transition time. However, through an uptick in loan originations/fundings, OCSI was able to notably increase (proportionately speaking) accrued interest income during the fiscal third quarter of 2018 which should be seen as more of an encouraging trend. I’ll discuss the more notable activities that occurred during the quarter which positively impacted this account.

First, OCSI reported loan originations and add-on investments of $114 million during the company’s fiscal third quarter of 2018 while reporting portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings of ($84) million. When calculated, OCSI’s investment portfolio increased by approximately $30 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2018 (prior to all quarterly “fair market value” [FMV] fluctuations and scheduled principle payments) which broke a trend of two quarters of net portfolio decreases. In fact, this was OCSI’s largest portfolio increase since the fiscal third quarter of 2015 (calendar second quarter of 2015). Simply put, a larger debt investment portfolio typically equates to an increased amount of interest income being accrued.

Second, while OCSI did some “housekeeping” regarding several older legacy investments (will be fully discussed later in the article), the company actually did not add any additional portfolio companies to its list on non-accruals during the fiscal third quarter of 2018 (a positive catalyst/trend). This was in direct contrast to OCSI’s affiliate Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) who added two portfolio companies to its list of non-accruals this past quarter. As of 6/30/2018, OCSI only had one portfolio company on non-accrual status while OCSL had eight.

Third, nearly all of OCSI’s floating-rate debt investments continued to benefit from the recent rise in the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”). As of 3/31/2018 and 6/30/2018, 100% of OCSI’s debt investments had floating-rates. In addition, basically all of OCSI’s floating-rate debt investments had surpassed their respective cash LIBOR floor. Furthermore, OCSI has recently been able to reverse the company’s decreasing weighted average annualized yield. For instance, as of 12/31/2017, OCSI’s debt investment portfolio had a weighted average annualized yield of 7.1%. As of 6/30/2018, this percentage increased to 7.9%.

Moving down Table 1, OCSI reported “payment-in-kind” (“PIK”) interest income of $0.2, $0.3, $0.8, and $0.6 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017, fiscal first quarter of 2018, fiscal second quarter of 2018, and fiscal third quarter of 2018, respectively. When calculated, OCSI increased (decreased) the company’s quarterly PIK interest income by $0.1, $0.5, and ($0.2) million, respectively. The notable increase in PIK interest income (proportionately speaking) during OCSI’s fiscal second quarter of 2018 was due to the fact OCSI Glick JV generated insufficient NII in order to pay interest on the company’s subordinated notes. Instead, OCSI “deferred” this income and classified a larger portion as PIK interest income.

I would also point out there has been a recent event that will directly impact this account going forward. At the end of OCSI’s fiscal third quarter of 2018, there was a change in terms on the company’s debt investment within OCSI Glick JV. OCSI’s debt investment is floating-rate subordinated notes that are directly tied to LIBOR. Up until recently, these notes bore interest at LIBOR plus 8%. However, at the end of the fiscal third quarter of 2018 (this past quarter), the stated interest rate was reduced to LIBOR plus 6.5%. This is a minor-modest reduction which will ultimately lower the amount of interest/PIK interest income OCSI accrues going forward (to remain non-bias).

Moving down Table 1, OCSI reported fee income of $1.0, $0.4, $0.7, and $0.3 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017, fiscal first quarter of 2018, fiscal second quarter of 2018, and fiscal third quarter of 2018, respectively. When calculated, OCSI increased (decreased) the company’s quarterly fee income by ($0.6), $0.3, and ($0.4) million, respectively. The elevated amount of fee income during OCSI’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 was directly attributable to several legacy investments being prepaid (prepayment fees), along with an “uptick” in managerial assistance regarding several other legacy investments.

OCSI reported dividend income of ($0.3) million, $0, $0, and $0 for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017, fiscal first quarter of 2018, fiscal second quarter of 2018, and fiscal third quarter of 2018, respectively. When calculated, OCSI increased (decreased) the company’s quarterly dividend income by ($0.3) million, $0, and $0. A vast majority of OCSI’s equity investments reside in OCSI Glick JV. During OCSI’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2017, it was determined (due to underperformance) the company would likely no longer collect previously accrued dividend income from its equity investment in OCSI Glick JV. As such, a ($0.3) million reversal occurred. Since OCSI Glick JV has continued to generate net investment losses, OCSI has not accrued for any dividend income since the fiscal first quarter of 2017. I do not see this trend changing anytime soon. I believe this should be seen as a negative factor/trend.

Continuing to move down Table 1, OCSI reported net expenses of $6.3, $6.2, $6.0, and $6.6 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017, fiscal first quarter of 2018, fiscal second quarter of 2018, and fiscal third quarter of 2018, respectively. When calculated, OCSI increased (decreased) the company’s quarterly net expenses by ($0.1), ($0.2), and $0.6 million, respectively. I believe most readers would agree OCSI’s fiscal first and second quarters of 2018 had a fairly consistent, gradual decrease in expenses. This is not too surprising since up until recently, OCSI had continued to gradually decrease the company’s investment portfolio (hence total investment income). However, along with an increase to the principal balance of OCSI’s investment portfolio, the company’s incentive fees and interest expense also increased during its fiscal third quarter of 2018.

When OAK took over managing OCSI, management maintained the annual base management fee of 1.0% of total assets less cash and cash equivalents used by its predecessor. However, while OAK reduced the maximum percentage/amount of incentive fees that could be derived from OCSI’s pre-incentive fee NII (reduced from 20% to 17.5%), management also reduced the second “hurdle rate” to receive this 17.5% of pre-incentive fee NII from an annual rate of 10% to just 7.27%. Simply put, this reduced hurdle rate equated to a lower total return percentage needed to be generated for the external manager to take the new maximum incentive fee. So, I believe there was a “give and take” when it comes to the new format of management fees. With that being said, I do commend the external manager “waiving” management fees of ($0.1), ($0.2), and ($0.3) million during OCSI’s fiscal first quarter of 2018, fiscal second quarter of 2018, and fiscal third quarter of 2018, respectively. I was also pleased by the gradual net reduction in G&A expense over the TTM.

When all the amounts above are combined, OCSI reported NII of $5.5, $4.5, $4.6, and $5.1 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017, fiscal first quarter of 2018, fiscal second quarter of 2018, and fiscal third quarter of 2018, respectively. When calculated, OCSI increased (decreased) the company’s quarterly NII by ($1.0), $0.1, and $0.5 million, respectively. The following was my OCSI NII per share projection for the fiscal third quarter of 2018 versus the company’s actual reported amount:

My Previous OCSI FQ3 2018 NII Projection: $0.165 per share

OCSI’s Actual FQ3 2018 NII: $0.172 per share

As readers can see, my OCSI NII per share projection for the fiscal third quarter of 2018 was slightly lower when compared to the company’s actual results (but still within my projected range). As such, I believe OCSI’s NII was a minor outperformance when compared to my expectations. This outperformance was due to OCSI having a slightly larger net increase in the company’s investment portfolio during its fiscal third quarter of 2018 versus my expectation (hence more accrued interest income). Let us now discuss OCSI’s valuation accounts.

Valuation Accounts:

Still moving down Table 1, OCSI reported net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments of ($20.0), $1.7, $3.1, and $21.2 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017, fiscal first quarter of 2018, fiscal second quarter of 2018, and fiscal third quarter of 2018, respectively. Simply put, OCSI’s unrealized depreciation during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 was material. This included notable unrealized FMV depreciation (proportionately speaking) on the following portfolio companies: 1) OCSI Glick JV ($4.2) million; 2) Ameritox Ltd. (Ameritox) ($10.3) million; 3) New Trident Holdcorp, Inc. (New Trident) ($2.3) million; and 4) Metamorph US 3, LLC (Metamorph) ($2.7) million. After new management properly wrote-down several underperforming investments, OCSI’s minor-modest net unrealized appreciation during the company’s fiscal first and second quarters of 2018 was more promising.

OCSI’s notable $21.2 million net unrealized appreciation during the company’s fiscal third quarter of 2018 was mainly the result of unrealized to realized reclassifications (will be fully discussed in the next account). Aside from that, the following portfolio companies experienced noteworthy unrealized valuation fluctuations during the quarter: 1) OCSI Glick JV ($0.8) million; 2) Curvature, Inc. (Curvature) ($1.2) million; and 3) Veritas US Inc. (Veritas) ($1.0) million. As a whole, the remainder of OCSI’s investment portfolio reported very minor net unrealized depreciation.

Continuing to move down Table 1, OCSI reported a net realized gain (loss) on investments of less than $0.1, ($4.4), $1.0, and ($24.6) million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017, fiscal first quarter of 2018, fiscal second quarter of 2018, and fiscal third quarter of 2018, respectively. As such, after a very minor net realized gain and modest net realized loss during OCSI’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 and fiscal first quarter of 2018, respectively, the company reported a minor “bounce back” net realized gain for the fiscal second quarter of 2018. However, mainly due to writing-off several legacy/non-accrual investments, OCSI reported a notable net realized loss for the fiscal third quarter of 2018. The following portfolio companies experienced notable realized valuation fluctuations during the quarter: 1) Ameritox ($15.9) million; 2) Metamorph ($8.9) million; and 3) Lytx, Inc. (Lytx) less than $1 million. Regarding Ameritox, this portfolio company was already completely written-down to a FMV of $0 as of 3/31/2018.

As a whole, I believe OCSI’s investment portfolio (from a valuation perspective) slightly underperformed my expectations which ultimately led to the company reporting EPS of $0.059 for the fiscal third quarter of 2018. In comparison, I projected OCSI would report EPS of $0.102. Most of this underperformance stems from Curvature and Veritas. OCSI recorded combined net unrealized depreciation of ($2.2) million on the company’s debt investments in Curvature and Veritas. Simply put, OCSI reported more severe net unrealized depreciation within these portfolio companies versus my expectation of ($1.1) million. Along with projecting/determining certain stockholders’ equity transactions, the following was my OCSI NAV per share projection as of 6/30/2018 versus the company’s actual reported amount:

My Previous OCSI NAV as of 6/30/2018 Projection: $9.95 per share (range $9.80-$10.10 per share)

OCSI’s Actual NAV as of 6/30/2018: $9.91 per share

So, OCSI slightly underperformed when compared to my EPS/NAV per share expectations. Now let us shift topics a bit and check the overall “health” of OCSI’s investment portfolio.

2) FMV Investment Rating Analysis on OCSI’s Debt and Equity Investments:

Since FMV depreciation (whether unrealized or realized) directly impact OCSI’s EPS in the quarter of occurrence, this analysis has a direct impact on the company’s future NAV sustainability. I believe this analysis will bring some added clarity to readers to better understand how OCSI’s investment portfolio was rated, regarding valuations and credit risk, over the prior several quarters. To begin this analysis, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – OCSI Investment Rating Analysis as of 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018 (Based on FMV)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using OCSI data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 2 above as a reference, I classify OCSI’s debt and equity investments within one of the following three portfolios: 1) control (dark blue coloring); 2) affiliate (olive green coloring);or 3) non-control/non-affiliate (purple coloring). A control investment is where OCSI owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 25% of a portfolio company’s outstanding voting securities. An affiliate investment is where OCSI owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 5% but less than 25% of a portfolio company’s outstanding voting securities. Within these three classifications, five different investment ratings are shown based on each portfolio’s recent FMV. I am including five separate points in time to better highlight movements within each classification.

In my professional opinion, this specific analysis is a good forward-looking metric to spot potential portfolio companies that would have a higher probability for an eventual loss of principal and/or non-accrual. In addition, spotting certain past/recent trends within a business development company’s (“BDC”) investment portfolio provides additional insight regarding accurate, reliable projections in the future (which I believe I have continued to provide to readers through periodic articles/analysis).

An investment rating of “1” describes the portion of OCSI’s debt and equity investments that were performing at or above expectations. An investment rating of “2” describes the portion of investments that were performing near expectations. An investment rating of “3”, “4”, and “5” describes the portion of investments that were performing slightly, modestly, and materially below expectations, respectively.

Investment Rating 1 and 2 (Performing Near, At, or Above Expectations):

Still using Table 2 as a reference, I have classified 58%, 60%, 57%, 61%, and 64% of OCSI’s investment portfolio performing at or above expectations as of 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018, respectively (based on FMV). As such, OCSI’s investment portfolio experienced a fairly consistent/steady performance over the company’s prior several quarters. The percentage increase during the fiscal third quarter of 2018 was mainly attributable to a larger amount of debt investments being originated versus reclassifications. Typically, all debt originations within new portfolio companies are initially classified as an investment rating 1 or 2. As of 6/30/2018, this investment rating had a FMV of $364 million.

Next, I have classified 32%, 22%, 24%, 19%, and 18% of OCSI’s investment portfolio performing near expectations as of 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018, respectively. As such, OCSI’s investment portfolio had a modest percentage net decrease regarding debt and equity investments performing near expectations over the prior several quarters. This percentage net decrease was mainly attributable to new debt investments being classified as an investment rating of 1 (as stated above). As of 6/30/2018, this investment rating had a FMV of $101 million.

When combined, I have classified 90%, 82%, 81%, 80%, and 82% of OCSI’s investment portfolio performing near, at, or above expectations as of 6/30/2017 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018, respectively (when based on FMV). As such, I believe a majority of OCSI’s investment portfolio was performing near, at, or above expectations. When based on OCSI’s cost basis, it should be noted 79% of the company’s investment portfolio was performing near, at, or above expectations as of 6/30/2018. Simply put, the 3% difference between OCSI’s FMV and cost basis as of 6/30/2018 is slightly “below average” versus most BDC peers I currently cover. The reason for this smaller than average differential is the minor portion of OCSI’s investment portfolio that has been on non-accrual status for at least the past several quarters. This is in direct contrast to OCSI’s affiliate OCSL who had a cost versus FMV differential of 12%. I wanted to provide OCSI’s investment rating as of 6/30/2018 based both on the company’s cost basis and FMV for added reader insight.

When calculated, I have determined 10%, 18%, 19%, 20%, and 18% of OCSI’s investment portfolio was experiencing varying levels of underperformance/non-performance as of 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018, respectively. When compared to the fourteen other BDC peers I currently cover, OCSI had a higher percentage of debt and equity investments performing either slightly, modestly, or materially below expectations as of 6/30/2018 (a negative factor/trend). When based on its cost basis, 21% of OCSI’s investment portfolio was experiencing varying levels of underperformance/non-performance as of 6/30/2018 (most slightly below expectations; 18%). However, I would point out a majority of OCSI’s underperforming investments were within one particular portfolio company, OCSI Glick JV. In addition, contrary to OCSI’s affiliate OCSL who had a majority of underperforming investments rated as a 5 (material underperformance), I currently have a majority of OCSI’s underperforming investments rated as a 3 (slight underperformance), both from a cost and FMV basis. This is a notable and important distinction to highlight between OCSL and OCSI.

To put things in better perspective, the following “FMV versus cost ratios” were for OCSI and twelve other BDC peers as of 6/30/2018 (in order of highest to lowest ratio): 1) NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT) 1.2223x; 2) Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 1.0872x; 3) Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 1.0542x; 4) Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) 1.0131x; 5) TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) 1.0081x; 6) Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) 1.0080x; 7) Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) 1.0052x; 8) Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) 0.9929x; 9) FS Investment Corp. (FSIC) 0.9907x; 10) Blackrock (BLK) TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) 0.9712x; 11) OCSI 0.9683x; 12) OCSL 0.9030x; and 13) Medley Capital Corp. (MCC) 0.8443x.

* = American Capital Senior Floating Ltd. (ACSF) is currently in the process of being liquidated

** = Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) has yet to report earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 (calendar second quarter of 2018)

Investment Rating 3 (Performing Slightly Below Expectations):

I have classified 1%, 0%, 4%, 8%, and 17% of OCSI’s investment portfolio performing slightly below expectations as of 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018, respectively. All debt and equity investments within this classification should be carefully monitored each quarter to watch for future FMV write-downs and possible eventual non-accruals. As of 6/30/2018, this investment rating had a FMV of $97 million. When calculated, this analysis shows OCSI’s investment portfolio had an increased FMV balance of $89 million regarding the company’s debt and equity investments performing slightly below expectations over the prior several fiscal quarters. This increase was mainly attributable to several debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 4 to an investment rating of 3 (a positive catalyst/trend).

Investment Rating 4 (Performing Modestly Below Expectations):

I have classified 7%, 15%, 14%, 11%, and 1% of OCSI’s investment portfolio performing modestly below expectations as of 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be CONSIDERED for non-accruals. In other words, heightened monitoring should occur. Also, debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest probability of a partial non-recovery of one’s remaining principal/cost basis. As of 6/30/2018, this investment rating had a FMV of $8 million. When calculated, this analysis shows OCSI’s investment portfolio had a decreased FMV balance of ($31) million regarding the company’s debt and equity investments performing modestly below expectations over the prior several quarters. This decrease was mainly attributable to several debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 4 to an investment rating of 3 (a positive catalyst/trend). In particular, this refers to OCSI Glick JV’s subordinated notes. As noted earlier in the article, OCSI recently decreased the “base rate” of these notes from 8% to 6.5%. While this is negative in nature for OCSI when it comes to accrued interest/PIK interest income (which is offset by a recent higher principal balance), I believe this is actually positive news from a credit risk standpoint (lower interest expense at the JV level).

Investment Rating 5 (Performing Materially Below Expectations):

Finally, I have classified 2%, 3%, 1%, 1%, and less than 1% of OCSI’s investment portfolio performing materially below expectations as of 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, 3/31/2018, and 6/30/2018, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be on non-accrual status unless there is a specific reason otherwise (exceptions can [and do] occur). Also, certain debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest-high probability of a partial non-recovery of one’s remaining principal/cost basis (including a possible total write-off). As of 6/30/2018, this investment rating had a FMV of less than $1 million. When calculated, this analysis shows OCSI’s investment portfolio had a decreased FMV balance of ($8) million regarding the company’s debt and equity investments performing materially below expectations over the prior several quarters. This recent decrease to this balance was mainly due to the write-off of two previous non-accrual portfolio companies during OCSI’s fiscal third quarter of 2018 (discussed earlier; Ameritox and Metamorph).

It is never a positive trend when a company has any part of its investment portfolio within this rating classification. When based on cost basis, $8 million (or 2%) of OCSI’s investment portfolio had debt and equity investments performing materially below expectations as of 6/30/2018. The following OCSI portfolio companies had at least one debt investment on non-accrual status as of 6/30/2018: 1) New Trident. However, I would point out OCSI’s debt investment in New Trident was only $1 million as of 6/30/2018. Simply put, this is a very minor debt investment from a monetary standpoint. The remainder of this investment rating balance was OCSI’s equity ownership stake in OCSI Glick JV.

Readers should understand any future non-accruals would bring the risk of a decrease in interest income per GAAP and the risk of decreases in NAV from future FMV write-offs. I believe the debt and equity investments within these lower classifications should continue to be monitored to a greater degree as they are the most susceptible to FMV write-downs, non-performance (which would lead to non-accruals), and ultimately a probable partial (in some cases total) loss of principal/cost basis. This would negatively impact OCSI’s future NAV sustainability. This analysis also identifies certain portfolio companies that are performing above expectations. This provides direct evidence for possible net investment appreciation. This would positively impact OCSI’s future NAV sustainability.

From the analysis above, I believe OCSI’s investment portfolio as of 6/30/2018 had a majority of investments “in good health” (especially newer investments) while several investments remain at heightened risk of FMV depreciation (especially a couple of legacy holdings). Still, when compared to OCSI’s affiliate OCSL, I believe OCSI has (and will continue to have) the more attractive investment portfolio over the foreseeable future.

Conclusions Drawn:

Readers have requested that I provide these types of assessment articles showing how my quarterly projections “stacked-up” to actual results. I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request. Since a company’s operating performance (quarterly earnings) is one of the key drivers to stock price valuations, I believe these types of assessment articles are appreciated by most readers (owners and non-owners of OCSI alike). In addition, this article provides my overall thoughts on the quarter which I believe most readers see as beneficial when assessing certain investing strategies.

From the analysis provided above, I believe it was determined OCSI’s NII per share figure was a slight outperformance when compared to my expectations. OCSI’s EPS and NAV per share figures were a minor underperformance when compared to my expectations. However, all three metrics were still within my projected range.

OCSI’s dividend sustainability, when compared to the prior quarter, experienced a minor improvement. In other words, OCSI slightly increased the company’s cumulative undistributed taxable income (“UTI”) balance as of 6/30/2018 versus several prior periods. This was likely the main reason why OCSI has recently declared two consecutive quarters of dividend per share increases.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

In my opinion, the following positive factors/catalysts should be highlighted for existing and potential OCSI shareholders: 1) continued relative price stability within the high yield debt market (positively impacts valuations where credit risk remains low; even with broader market volatility in January-February 2018); 2) fairly attractive quarterly economic returns generated over the past three fiscal quarters; 3) growing exposure to the oil and gas sector (positive since crude oil prices have rebounded from depressed prices over the past several years); 4) low exposure to the retail sector (some parts negatively impacted by continued change in consumer behavior/trends); 5) recent change in management (greater financial expertise/underwriting skills versus predecessor); 6) company continues to not ask for shareholder approval to issue new shares at a material discount to CURRENT NAV; 7) continued discount to most sector peers when comparing stock price to the company’s NAV (some market participants [including myself] would argue this discount is at least partially justified); 8) below average base management fee versus most externally managed BDC peers (annual fee is 1% of gross assets less cash and cash equivalents); 9) recent increase in the company’s weighted average annualized yield (consistent with sector peers; contrary to OCSL); 10) only one debt investment on non-accrual status as of 6/30/2018 (with a principal balance of only $1 million); 11) continued above average percentage of floating-rate debt investments when compared to sector peers (100% as of 6/30/2018; including low weighted average cash LIBOR floor); and 12) recent gradual increase to the company’s cumulative UTI balance (supports recent quarterly dividend per share increases).

However, the following cautionary/negative factors should cause heightened awareness for existing and potential OCSI shareholders: 1) recent elevated amount of loan repayments due to refinancing with other market participants or impacts with current corporate interest deductibility (including negotiated lower stated interest rates with existing portfolio companies [negatively impacts NII]); 2) continued unrealized depreciation within several legacy investments (including OCSI Glick JV);3) several notable net decreases to the company’s dividend per share rate over the prior several years (excludes the notion of two recent dividend per share increases; see positive factor above); 4) external management structure which continues to lead to higher operating expenses when compared to internalized sector peers (excludes the notion of below average base management fee; see positive factor above);and 5) lack of dividend income generated within OCSI Glick JV and recent minor-modest decrease in base rate of OCSI’s subordinated notes within this JV.

OCSI recently closed at $8.76 per share as of 8/24/2018. This was a ($1.15) per share discount to OCSI’s NAV as of 6/30/2018 of $9.91 per share. This calculates to a price to NAV ratio of 0.8841 or a discount of 11.59%. When calculated, OCSI currently has a price to annualized NII per share ratio of 12.73x.

With the analysis above as support, I currently rate OCSI as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at or less than a (10%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2018, a HOLD when trading at greater than a (10%) but less than a (20%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2018, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (20%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2018.

Therefore, I currently rate OCSI as a HOLD. As such, I currently believe OCSI is appropriately valued (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for OCSI is approximately $8.95 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $7.95 per share. When compared to OCSL,I believe the time needed for the new management team to turn around OCSI is shorter. While there is still some risk regarding several legacy holdings, recent improvements in OCSI’s NII is “case-in-point” the company’s turnaround strategy is working. Simply put, I currently believe OCSI’s current valuation is more attractive when compared to OCSL.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current BDC Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 9/6/2017, I re-entered a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.765 per share. On 10/16/2017 and 11/6/2017, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.285 and $5.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my PSEC position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.077 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each PSEC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD rating on PSEC.

On 2/2/2018, I re-entered a position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $37.425 per share. On 2/5/2018, I increased my position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $35.345 per share. My second purchase was approximately triple the monetary amount of my initial purchase. On 3/1/2018, I increased my position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $35.365 per share. When combined, my MAIN position has a weighted average purchase price of $35.729 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each MAIN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD rating on MAIN.

On 6/5/2018, I initiated a position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $18.502 per share. On 6/14/2018, I increased my position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $17.855 per share. My second purchase was approximately double the monetary amount of my initial purchase. When combined, my TSLX position has a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each TSLX trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD rating on TSLX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLK, MAIN, MO, PSEC, TSLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in OCSI, ACSF, AINV, ARCC, BDCL, BDCS, BIZD, FSIC, GAIN, GBDC, MCC, NEWT, OAK, OCSL, SLRC, or TCPC.