Zooplus, A Better Pets.Com

It is a long-term growth stock but margins are unavoidably thin and what profits there were have disappeared this year.

Revenues are growing much faster than the market and the company is gaining market share.

One might not realize it but after the spectacular demise of Pets.com some brave entrepreneurs are trying to revive the online petfood business. Zooplus (OTC:ZLPSF) is based in Europe, and was founded in 1999 in Munich, Germany before going public in 2008.

And the company is actually growing pretty fast (+24% in H1, +23% in Q2), and producing some decent financial returns, to which the market gave a thumbs up with a 5% stock price gain after these were published.

Keep in mind that the company it is still making a loss, although not a terribly big one, and it's somewhat understandable as this is a low margin business and they are investing in growth.

It's the ambition of the company to be the biggest in Europe, and they think they have a decent shot at that in the next decade (Q2CC):

Yet if you look at the overall figures, you can see that zooplus is not only growing the fastest in percentage terms, but we're also growing the fastest by wide margin in absolute terms. And we see that as a good foundation for the ambition that we have to be a total market leader in our category in the decade between 2020 and 2030.

The company operates in 30 European countries (with 25 different online websites) and has a few big fulfillment centers (in places like Tilburg, The Netherlands; Wroclaw, Poland; Chalon-sur-Saône, France; and Antwerp, Belgium), and some smaller centers, from the earnings deck:

The company (Q2 filing):

offers customers roughly 8,000 different food and accessory products for dogs, cats, small animals, birds, fish and horses. These products include everyday staples, such as brand name foods generally available at specialty retailers; zooplus’s private labels; specialty articles, like toys, care, and hygiene products; and other accessories.

The company operates it's own Zooplus brand and the discount Bitiba brand (in 14 countries), these are so-called private labels and this is a trend in the industry, from Globalpets:

Pet retailers are in an extremely competitive environment where they need to build and retain loyalty to their brand as they compete with grocery stores and the fast growing world of e-commerce. Online sales are growing fast everywhere. Internet based sales are being driven by e-commerce companies such as Amazon, who sell an enormous range of products. But they are not alone, as pet specialist online retailers like Zooplus, Wanimo and other more local retailers, are innovating and expanding and growing their business.

Q2 results

Here are the main take-aways from the earnings deck:

The positive cash flow came out of working capital as accounts payable increased by EUR 24M only partly offset by an increase in inventories of EUR 6.8M.

The figures were well received by the market with the shares up nearly 10% in two days.

Margins

The company experienced a sequential gross margin improvement of 120 basis points over Q1. The drivers, in order of importance were pricing, sourcing of suppliers, and private labels with the latter being a long-term tailwind. From the earnings deck:

Pricing was better in Q2 because they could pass on some higher prices from suppliers, which they are reluctant to do immediately.

In the second half of the year this will be joined by some operational leverage simply because the second half of the year is seasonally stronger than the first half.

The company is facing on logistical improvements, it's building another big distribution center in Birmingham UK, but the transition actually produces some (temporary) tailwinds of 800K euro in Q2.

The company is also experiencing a little headwind in the form of a moderate decline in the value of packages (which might be a function of a shift towards mobile, as the packages ordered by mobile tend to be somewhat smaller).

This increases distribution cost, but they are actively looking at improving this (Q2CC):

We are continuously like analyzing and optimizing how necessary is it to allow small baskets for the sake of 100% share of wallet and perfect customer satisfaction and how much, I would say, nudging towards higher baskets is accepted by our customers

Let's look at some of the arguments in favor and against investing in Zooplus

In favor

Growing much faster than the market

Internet penetration is still low

Fast growing private labels

Platform model; expansion possibilities

Loyal customers

Positive free cash flow

Near profitability

Let's put some color on some of these items. Since petfood isn't a high growth market (growing 2%-3% in 2018), achieving 20%+ growth shows that the company is doing pretty well, from the earnings desk:

Here is how the Q2 filing described its competitive advantage against big international competitors and more specialist local ones:

In contrast to both of these groups, zooplus has the advantage that its size and market leadership in Europe give it the structural capacity to reap crucial benefits from higher efficiency and economies of scale that are not equally available to smaller providers. This structural advantage in areas such as purchasing, private label development, logistics, technology, customer service, and marketing is the basis for zooplus’s confidence in its competitive position. Other relative advantages such as brand recognition and the Group’s financial strength also play a role.

Given the fact that they're growing much faster than the overall market, we can't discard this as marketing blurb offhand.

Online penetration is still pretty low, from Globalpets (2016 figures):

Online pet sales are estimated at 5.3% globally, according to Fung Global Retail and Technology, with the US (7%), the UK (9.4%) and Europe (6.5%) ahead of this trend.

But it's expected to grow significantly, from the earnings deck:

Even if 50% might be a bit optimistic (and it doesn't specify a time frame), it's clear that online sales are growing faster than offline sales.

The company's private labels are growing significantly faster than their overall business (37% against 24% in Q2), and their private labels tend to have higher margins and offer the company a way to shift the power relations with the big brands and build customer loyalty.

There is also a bit of a potential risk here, as too much emphasis on their private labels risk endangering the relationship with the brands they're selling.

Management pointed out their private label share is still below 15% of sales, whilst at some (offline) competitors it's like 50%, so the risk seems manageable at present. In fact management argued that from a supplier perspective (Q2CC):

we are clearly the best alternative that they have by a wide margin against anybody else.

What we also like is the fact that the company has an online sales platform which has the potential for selling other stuff, basically creating economies of scope.

Initially, that has to be related and indeed the company does sell not only petfood, but also a host of non-food items related to pets. Platforms have a habit of branching out, but for now the company is focusing on its core tasks in building out its petfood business.

The company also publishes a lot of information on its website (Q2 filing):

zooplus also offers a wide range of free content and information on its websites, including veterinary and other animal-related advice, as well as interactive features such as discussion forums and blogs.

A growing community of eyeballs opens up the possibility of advertisement income, for instance.

The company does have loyal customers with a retention rate stable at 93%-94% for the last 4 years.

In terms of profitability, the fortunes wane a bit depending on the quarter but the company isn't far from break-even and (we would argue, more importantly at least for now) produces positive cash flow. Here is management in the Q2 filing:

In addition to the development of the gross margin in the first half of the year, an increase in expenses in the areas of fulfillment and marketing essentially led to a decrease in EBT to EUR –9.2 m compared to EUR 5.1 m in the same period of 2017. EBT improved sequentially by EUR 1.9 m versus the first quarter of 2018. For the second half of 2018, the Management Board expects the earnings situation to improve, thus confirming the forecast for the full 2018 financial year after the first six months of 2018, with sales growth of 21% to 23% and an EBT margin of+0.5% to –0.5% based on sales

From the Q2 filing:

There were five items responsible for the decrease in profitability:

The decline in other income, from EUR 24.8M in H1 2017 to just EUR 3.1M in H1 2018, but this is simply due to an accounting change. According to IFRS from beginning of 2018 on supplier marketing and service contribution which was until 2017 part of other income has to be booked directly into COGS and is from now on part of gross margin, so it's an optical effect only.

The decline in gross-margins (already partly arrested, see above).

Increase in marketing expense from 1.4% of sales in H1 2017 to 2.0% of sales in H1 2018.

The new much bigger logistical center in the UK (and the cost associated with shifting from the old center).

Increased logistical cost due to somewhat lower value per package.

The latter are also generating indirect cost, the cost of the efforts to remedy this, from the Q2 filing:

During the first half of 2018, other expenses increased year-on-year from EUR126.7m to EUR165.3 m. Other expenses mostly consist of expenses for logistics/fulfillment, marketing and payment transactions. These expenses rose to 25.7% of Group sales compared to 24.5% in the prior year. This change was largely due to the measures introduced in the second half of 2017 and continued in 2018 to expand and optimize the logistics network combined with a lower year-over-year value of shopping baskets and higher expenses for marketing to acquire new customers.

We have to point out though that the company did produce profits in the last four years, even quite substantial ones:

2014: EUR 5.2M

2015: EUR 7.9M

2016: EUR 11.4M

2017: EUR 1.9M

Against

Low growth industry

Low margin

Little in the way of operational leverage

Little pricing power

The industry is indeed a low-growth industry with 2%-3% growth in 2018. But the company is growing much faster than that (as are online sales in general, see above) so that's not necessarily a barrier to growth for the company.

With respect to the margins, the company doesn't prioritize these at the moment, it prioritizes growth. It will try to keep margins stable at 2018 levels, which will produce mild cash flows although no profitability.

But that enables the company to invest in growth, especially traffic acquisition and (Q2CC):

let's grow as fast as possible and let's keep the bottom line profit in total neutral that means for repeat customers, we're not going to be profitable. For new customers, we accept that we lose money in the first year of doing business with the customer. And we combine that with our virtue of creating positive cash flow and that should be what investors should be supportive of because like this, we build the market leader for Europe. Like this, we don't tap investors' resources. And like this, we also make sure that the long-term profitability over the business is there as with the repeat cohorts, we don't miss out on the opportunity of making the whole thing as big as possible.

Management insists that the underlying business model is profitable, that simply doesn't show up in the figures as they are investing in growth. But they're producing positive cash flow and don't need to tap investors, that should be reason enough to make the company attractive for investors.

So for now, what operational leverage there is, this is used to invest and it's hard to see how profitable the company could be (but that would come at the expense of growth).

In essence, they invest the profits generated by repeat customers in the acquisition of new ones (all the while trying to be as lean as possible).

Given the transparency of the internet the company has limited pricing power, and they are somewhat slow in passing through price rises from suppliers.

This is a main reason for somewhat disappointing results in Q1, for instance. Management says they don't want to be the first to raise prices, so they wait for the competition to move.

Threats

Alexa and other voice based assistants

Producer direct to consumer model

Management isn't worried that producers will start selling directly to the consumer online, given the massive infrastructure that is required for this. Zooplus also benefits from economies of scope here, bundling multiple brands, something which a producer wouldn't be able to pull off.

Balance sheet

The company has EUR 52.4M in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet and no debt.

Valuation

The company has a market cap of EUR 1.15B, equal to last years revenue so they're selling at less than one time sales.

Conclusion

The ambition of management is to become the sort of Amazon of petfood, at least in Europe and they have a decent shot at this. But the market is quite fragmented, and although the company does have a history of profitability, that has been interrupted a bit in the first six months of this year.

We agree that profitability isn't the most important metric at this time as long as they're still faced with good growth opportunities (which they are) and don't bleed cash (which they don't).

But if we understand management correctly, we have quite a few years of basically profitless growth ahead of us, even if that growth could very well be substantial (20%+). Whether a more dominant force emerges at the end of that tunnel, one with a little more pricing power, remains to be seen.

That is entirely possible, but this will always be a business that generates tiny margins, it's even easier for online customers to compare and shop elsewhere than it is for offline customers.

Things could become more interesting when they do something creative with their platform, but given that management is fully concentrated on logistical efficiency and acquiring growth, this isn't likely to be anytime soon.

The shares are not terribly expensive and it has the characteristics of a long-term growth stock, but lack of profitability is likely to cap more immediate gains.

