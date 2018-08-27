VMware: Buy The Dip

No matter how much of a threat containerization and other IT trends pose to the existing IT landscape, virtualization will still remain a giant space that VMware can dominate in.

Without the specter of Dell hanging over it, the company has tremendous opportunity to expand.

A "buy-the-dip" approach has been a tremendously successful strategy over the past several quarters when it comes to large-cap software names that, outside of a missed metric here or there or slightly light guidance, continues to perform incredibly well. I'm thinking particularly about Workday (NYSE:WDAY), whose stock quickly recovered after a ~20% selloff in Q1, and Red Hat (NYSE:RHT), whose shares haven't fully recovered but are on the way there. The bottom line: software giants like these that dominate their categories will eventually claw their way back. There's no substitute in HCM for Workday (yes, there are plenty of competitors across both startups and large-cap companies, but none come close to Workday's popularity and scale), and there's definitely no substitute for Red Hat in enterprise Linux. Thus, it was only a matter of eventuality for these stocks to recover, especially because their valuations weren't too demanding.

Similarly for VMware (NYSE:VMW), there is no other company that comes close to matching its dominance in virtualization. The company practically invented the space and made it what it is today, and its practical uses make for a long list. Sure, certain pockets of the industry face competition from startups like Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), which is clearly winning the "private cloud"/hyperconvergence war against VMware, but Nutanix and similar competitors are only going to steal a small portion of VMware's business.

In that vein, worrying about an in-line guidance forecast for Q3 (a revenue view of $2.165 billion against Wall Street expectations of $2.16 billion and an EPS view of $1.50 versus Street expectations of $1.49 is hardly what I'd call concerning) is short-sighted investing at its worst. In my view, VMware's fundamentals remain solidly intact, and its valuation presents a compelling buying opportunity.

Post Q2 earnings, VMware shares pulled back modestly by ~2.5%. No, it's not a dramatic fall, but is a chance to pick up shares in a company that is still recovering from Dell worries:

VMW data by YCharts

For a time, VMware traded at a discount over worries that Dell (its majority owner) would force it into an undesirable "reverse merger." For the most part, it seems that Dell has decided to leave VMware alone as it pursues its own potential IPO, which removes a significant headline risk for the company.

Investors can thus return to focusing on the company's cheapness. At present, VMware trades at a market cap of $61.59 billion (which, by the way, makes it the sixth-largest software company traded in U.S. markets, behind Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)). After netting out the $13.30 billion of cash on its balance sheet and $4.24 billion of debt, the enterprise value is $49.77 billion.

As I've noted in a previous article, the best way to view VMware's valuation is against its free cash flow - one of the company's defining strengths, and a metric that saw 31% y/y growth this quarter (outpacing revenue growth by more than 2x).

In the trailing twelve months (3Q18 through 2Q19), VMware has achieved free cash flow of $3.42 billion. If we assume just a 25% y/y growth rate on free cash flow for the next twelve months (allowing for some declaration in the FCF growth rate from the current quarter), we arrive at a forward FCF estimate of $4.28 billion. This puts its current valuation at just 11.6x EV/forward 12-month FCF.

I continue to believe 15.0x EV/FTM FCF is an appropriate valuation for the company, implying a price target of $180 and 19% upside from current levels. In my view, this stock has plenty of room to rally higher.

Q2 download

Here's a look at VMware's results in the second quarter:

Figure 1. VMware 2Q19 results

Source: VMware investor relations

Total revenues grew 13% y/y to $2.17 billion, surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $2.14 billion (+11% y/y) by a respectable two points. Note also that VMware's growth also kept rough pace with the 14% y/y growth it saw in Q1, and that per usual, license revenue growth saw even stronger growth at 15% y/y to $900 million.

Note that despite chatter that the company is getting left behind in cloud and hybrid cloud infrastructures, the hybrid cloud approach is becoming a significant portion of VMware's business. Hybrid cloud and SaaS subscription revenues represented 10% of total revenues in the quarter, with company CFO Zane Rowe noting that "this category continued to grow at a healthy rate year-over-year."

Partially due to strength in cloud bookings, VMware saw strong billings growth as well, with license billings growing 19% y/y to $933 million and far outpacing 15% y/y license revenue growth:

Figure 2. VMware billings growth

Source: VMware investor relations

Whenever billings growth outpaces revenue growth in a subscriptions-oriented company, it's usually a good leading indicator that revenue growth will at least maintain its current pace, if not accelerate by a few points.

On the bottom line, VMware also continued to drive significant efficiencies. It managed to maintain its sky-high gross margin at 86.0% - despite a souring of service gross margins, which is the far less profitable revenue segment, the company was able to counteract that effect due to a higher revenue mix in licenses - 41.4% of this quarter's revenues, versus 40.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Operating income rose 20% y/y to $509 million, representing a GAAP operating margin of 23.4%. This is up 140bps from 22.0% in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma EPS of $1.54 muscled past Wall Street's expectations of $1.49, and as previously mentioned, free cash flow saw robust 31% y/y growth to $726 million:

Figure 3. VMware FCF

Source: VMware investor relations

This gives VMware a free cash flow margin of 33.4% in the quarter, an incredible 420bps higher than the FCF margin of 29.2% in 2Q18. Note that this is also one of the strongest FCF margin figures in the entire software sector.

Key takeaways

If patterns from other recent SaaS stock dips continue to hold, VMware's pullback will be short-lived. It's difficult to ignore a stock that is growing FCF by >30% y/y, while producing FCF margins in the mid-30s, yet is trading at a free cash flow multiple in the low teens. Amid a SaaS sector that is heavy on overvalued names, VMware represents one of the few value investments left in the space.

Remain long on VMware and use any further pullbacks to buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VMW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.