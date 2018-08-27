FireEye May Have Just Found The Key To Profit

This publicity could equate to strong revenue growth as the name is now being put on the map.

FireEye's most recent financial report shows a company that is on the verge of breaking into profitable territory.

FireEye (FEYE), a mid-cap internet security company with a market cap around $3 billion, made mainstream headlines on Thursday when it was credited with assisting Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) with removing profiles associated with an Iranian influencer campaign. I believe that this positive publicity is just what the company needed in order to break into profit and move ahead with momentous growth.

FireEye Is Credited With Assisting Google And Facebook

On Thursday, August 23, 2018, news broke that FireEye provided an integral helping hand in the removal of various Iranian influencer campaign profiles. The news broke through various reports that the company had contracted with both Google and Facebook to help spot disinformation campaigns within their networks.

According to the New York Times, FireEye was able to pinpoint an Iranian disinformation campaign. Upon further investigation, the tip led to more discoveries of other campaigns originating in both Iran and Russia.

Google has also praised FireEye for their work in identifying suspicious accounts. Kent Walker, SVP of Global Affairs recently had the following to say in a post on Google's website:

To complement the work of our internal teams, we engage FireEye, a leading cybersecurity group, and other top security consultants, to provide us with intelligence. For the last two months, Google and Jigsaw have worked closely with FireEye on the influence operation linked to Iran that FireEye identified this week. We’re grateful to FireEye for identifying some suspicious Google accounts (three email accounts, three YouTube channels, and three Google+ accounts), which we swiftly disabled. FireEye’s full report has just been published today. It’s worth reading.

Digging Into FireEye

FireEye is no stranger to online security. The company has built a name for itself that few other security companies can compete with. Unfortunately however, the company has had a hard time making it to profit. That is, until the company's second quarter earnings report that was released on August 1, 2018. The report showed a company that is on the verge of profitability.

FireEye generated revenue in the amount of $203 million in the second quarter, representing a year over year increase of 6%. Importantly, the figure also ended up at the high end of the company's guidance, which ranged from $199 million to $203 million.

In terms of gross margins, we're seeing increases. During the quarter, GAAP gross margin came in at 67% of revenue with non-GAAP gross margin coming in at 75% of revenue. These figures show growth in a key metric on a year over year basis. In 2017, GAAP and non-GAAP margins were 65% and 74% respectively.

Earnings were also a positive point. On a GAAP basis, FireEye reported a loss of $0.38 per share, an improvement over the $0.39 per share reported in the second quarter of 2017. On a non-GAAP basis, net income came in at $0.00 per share, compared to a loss of $0.03 per share in the second quarter of 2017.

Perhaps most importantly, during the second quarter, FireEye generated $55 million in non-GAAP operating cash flow. This pushed the company to the point of free cash flow positive for the first time in its existence.

Another area of the earnings report that shows some promise is cost of revenue. For the second quarter, cost of revenue came in at approximately 66.8% of total revenue. Therefore, if revenue were to continue growing at the current rate (~5.7% YoY), within a year non-GAAP net income per share would likely end the year in positive territory.

While comparing P/E and P/E/G ratios is a null point here as FireEye is still pre-earnings. On the other hand, looking at quarterly revenue in comparison to market cap, a trend emerges, showing that FireEye is undervalued.

FireEye - FireEye produced $202.696 million during its most recent quarter. With a market cap of $3.19 billion, the company is currently trading at under 16 times quarterly revenue.

ForeScout - ForeScout (FSCT) generated $67.594 million in its most recent quarter and has a market cap of $1.48 billion. At that rate, the stock is trading at over 21 times quarterly revenue.

Mitek Systems - Mitek Systems (MITK) produced revenue in the amount of $16.109 million in the most recent quarter. The company currently has a market cap of $336.39 million. At this rate, the stock is trading at about 20.88 times quarterly revenue.

Immersion Corporation - Immersion Corporation (IMMR) reported revenue in the amount of $6.141 million. The company's market cap currently sits at $351.71 million, representing a multiple of 57.27 times quarterly revenue.

FireEye's Contracts With Google And Facebook Could Push It Into Positive Territory

A look at the FireEye investor relations website, under press releases, shows that the company hasn't officially offered a release with regard to their relationship with Google or Facebook. However, there has been several reports surrounding the contracts between FireEye and these two internet giants.

Because there has been no official announcement from either side of these agreements, there is no way to pinpoint the exact value of them. There are a few things we do know.

Facebook And Google Are Massive Companies - Facebook has a market cap of more than $503 billion and Google's market cap sits at nearly $841billion. These are massive companies that know security well. The only reason they would need FireEye is if the company had something they didn't, and chances are, they are willing to pay handsomely for the security.

Facebook And Google Have Both Been Under Pressure - As of late, there has been quite a bit of pressure put on Facebook and Google to clean up their networks when it comes to influencer campaigns. Given the pressure, the demand for service like those provided by FireEye is likely high among these giants. When there's demand, there's generally a good price.

FireEye Has Now Proven Its Worth - In taking down the social media influencer campaigns, the company has shown its worth. With Facebook, Google and other tech giants running into issues with finding and eliminating these types of influencer campaigns, they have started to come under fire from media, governments and consumers alike. The news that FireEye has been able to find these profiles allowing Facebook and Google to take action ultimately shows that the company's technology and team has something of value that the big players in the tech game are willing to pay for!

Considering these factors, chances are that Facebook and Google are paying handsomely for FireEye services. While there's no way to be sure, I would imagine that these contracts are in the high single digit or low double digit millions. If this is the case, not only would the contracts push FireEye to profit, the would represent growth of around 2.5% in revenue on their own!

What This Means For FireEye From A Product Perspective

When it comes to FireEye, their product offering is vast. The good news is that it can all be broken into two key categories:

Products, Subscriptions & Support (PS&S) - This encompasses technology subscription based products and the support that comes along with them. At the moment, this is the lion's share of the company's revenue. During the most recent quarter, FireEye produced PS&S revenue in the amount of $167.429 million.

Professional Services - The other category, professional services, encompasses the company's consulting services. The same types of services that led to the relationships with Facebook and Google. At the moment, this is a relatively small portion of the company's revenue, coming in at just $35.267 million.

I expect that in the coming quarters, we are going to see a relatively large shift in the percentage of revenue brought to the table by professional services. Not only can we expect to see an increase thanks to the contracts with Google and Facebook, but this news has led to quite a bit of publicity. I would be surprised if this publicity didn't put the company in view of other large firms that could take advantage of these types of services. While growth in PS&S revenue is likely to continue at around the current rate, growth in professional services revenue could rise at an accelerated rate ahead.

I Expect Further Gains In FireEye

FireEye is a company that was already on the verge of profits. With the reports that the company has minted agreements with Google and Facebook, I believe that it likely has already signed the terms that will take it to profitability. Even if that is not the case, the positive publicity is likely to lead to a flood of business for the cybersecurity giant, which should lead to strong growth in revenue. For those reasons, I believe that we will see positive movement in the value of the stock for the foreseeable future.

Risk Statement

An investment in FireEye, like any investment in a company that has not produced a profit can be considered high risk. While my opinion is a bullish one and I believe that profitability is just around the corner, there is no way to be certain that this is the case. It is always a good idea to do your own due diligence or speak to your personal financial advisor before making investment decisions. Risks to consider:

My bullish opinion on FireEye is heavily dependent on the company's growth in Professional Services revenue due to new substantial new contracts with Facebook and Google. At the moment, the values of these contracts are unknown, and should they not be substantial, revenue growth could maintain at the current rate rather than experiencing the substantial climb I'm expecting.

FireEye operates in a highly competitive market. Moreover, innovation is the name of the game. If for any reason, the company's R&D department falls behind the curve, a substantial loss in market share could take place, leading to declines in overall value.

Finally, FireEye is a multinational company that earns a significant portion of revenue through resellers, distributors and customers outside of the United States. Some of the risks involved in this reality include losses due to fluctuations in the forex market, difficulty enforcing contracts and political risks such as tariffs in the midst of a trade war.

The Takeaway

The takeaway here is a simple one. FireEye comes with risk, as with any investment. On the other hand, due to the recent news of the company's assistance being provided to Facebook and Google, revenue in the Professional Services sector of the business is likely to grow at an accelerated rate while PS&S revenue continues to grow at around 5-6% YoY. On the verge of entering profitable territory, and trading at a comparatively low revenue to market-cap multiple, I believe that FireEye is undervalued and has the potential to generate significant gains ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.