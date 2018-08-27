AbbVie: Still A Compelling Buy?

I am long ABBV on the expectation that the stock will move higher before the end of the year.

Q2 earnings results beat analyst estimates as demand for Humira and Imbruvica was strong, and the improved guidance figures should keep share prices from falling further.

AbbVie (ABBV) has traded under pressure since the stock collapsed in January 2018, which has not been a complete surprise given the fact that drug pricing concerns have weighed on the pharmaceutical industry for the past few years. But AbbVie’s earnings results for the second quarter beat analyst estimates and the company’s improved guidance figures for next quarter should keep share prices supported after the stock hit sub-90 lows in late July. I am long ABBV to capture the attractive 3.94% dividend yield and I and expect to see the stock to move higher before the end of the year.

Earnings results for the second quarter have put ABBV in an excellent position to turn higher from these lower levels, as demand for Humira and Imbruvica was strong. AbbVie posted earnings per share of $2.00 (vs. $1.97 expected) on revenues of $8.28 billion (vs. $8.21 billion expected). On an annualized basis, this represents gains of 40.9% in earnings and 18.3% in revenue for this leading biotech company. Net earnings came in at $1.26 per share (to $1.98 billion), which was a gain of 3.6%. AbbVie has beaten analyst EPS expectations in each of the last four quarters.

The market’s response has not been optimistic, however, as concerns remain with respect to future strategy in competitive drug pricing. To explain the cause of this year’s declines in ABBV, it has been difficult for investors to ignore the need for a clearly stated direction from management for the problems of sales erosion of Humira.

In the fourth quarter, direct biosimilar competition is expected in markets outside of the U.S., and this has clouded the outlook for the company’s potential earnings performances going forward. CEO Richard Gonzalez has been somewhat cryptic on the topic, saying he does not wish to “telegraph our defense strategies to competitors” during the most recent earnings call. As a result, this is an issue that is likely to persist through the remainder of 2018.

To get a sense of the size of the issue, we should highlight the fact that Humira generates roughly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue figures. Humira, which is used as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, is the best-selling prescription medication in the world and is expected to generate sales of $21 billion by 2020.

For the most recent quarter, sales of Humira increased to $5.19 billion, narrowly beating analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. On a reported basis, global sales increased 10% (or an increase of 8.2% operationally). This excludes the 1.8% advantage that occurred from favorable moves in exchange rates. U.S. sales of Humira were higher by 10%, while international sales were higher by 4.4%. This excludes the 5.4% advantage that occurred from favorable moves in exchange rates.

Overall, AbbVie’s sales figures showed strength and consistency during the quarter. But the unanswered question here is whether or not the company can successfully slow competing drug makers in their efforts to produce less expensive copies of the medication. AbbVie has executed agreements with Mylan (MYL) and other drug companies to fend off production of Humira biosimilars until 2023.

But the lack of strategic clarity here from management has not helped the stock, which is still trading under pressure despite the latest EPS beat and the improved guidance figures outlined in the latest quarterly report. AbbVie shares are trading higher by only 0.71% on a YTD basis while the S&P 500 is trading higher by 7.51% over the same period.

Fortunately, one investor’s misfortune is another investor’s opportunity - and these declines have left us with a stock that is trading at just 10.89x forward earnings. This puts ABBV at the lower end of the valuation distribution for the sector. Moreover, it should be remembered that the downside potential of competitive influence has not yet shown itself in the reported figures and it does not look as though this will be changing as we head into the company’s next earnings report.

For the coming quarter, guidance now suggests EPS will come in at $1.99 per share on $8.31 billion in revenue. AbbVie’s adjusted earnings expectations for the year have been revised upwards, to a $7.76-7.86 per share range (vs. $7.66-7.76 previously). The Street’s consensus estimates suggest the full-year revenue figure will come in at $32.97 billion along with a 40% gain in earnings (at $7.80 per share).

Currently, AbbVie is making progress to diversify its asset portfolio with cancer drug Imbruvica and other recently launched medications. AbbVie acquired Imbruvica in 2015, and its sales figures could help reduce some of the earnings problems, which might be seen for Humira over the next few years.

During the second quarter, Imbruvica posted sales of $850 million, which was firmly above the consensus estimates ($827.2 million). Growth of 35.6% growth was posted, as U.S. sales came in at $693 million and shared international profits came in at $157 million. This is encouraging because net revenues rose to $2.6 billion in 2017 (which was a gain of 41% relative to the prior year).

Overall, these figures as encouraging. As long as the positive performances continue, I expect growth in AbbVie’s drug portfolio to support the stock’s elevated dividend yield (currently 3.94%). This is one of the biggest dividend opportunities in the large-cap pharma space, and the company has increased that dividend by 140% over the last five years. This is well above the averages seen in the broader market, and ABBV’s payout ratio of 48.9% suggests that the dividend is in little danger of a reduction. Recent declines in share prices make this stock a compelling buy at current levels, and I expect the stock to move higher before the end of the year.

