Friday's Upside Move In Gold Likely Unsustainable

He did cite international risk factors such as the currency and equity declines we are seeing in emerging markets. These are gold price negative.

Gold's rally Friday was way overdone. Jerome Powell specifically said the current plan is to continue to raise rates over the next several quarters and near-term economic overheating is unlikely. Last week's move in gold will likely be corrected early next week. It looks unlikely the $200 billion tariffs will be avoided as recent trade talks between the U.S. and China the last two days resulted in no significant news. China announced a counter-cyclical way to try stabilize the yuan. Given the trade tensions, the slowing in Chinese GDP and manufacturing will likely continue, furthering Chinese NPLs and financial risk issues. The U.S. dollar will be more than supported against the yuan in my view. According to Christopher Balding, professor at the HSBC Business School in Shenzhen and Bloomberg contributor:

More fundamentally, narrowing yield spreads suggest that China's growth model is at serious risk. With the Fed raising rates, the PBOC must follow suit to maintain the yuan's soft peg. Yet Chinese corporate debt stands at 156 percent of GDP, compared to 71 percent in the U.S. Raising rates under such conditions bears significant financial risks. The costs it would impose far outweigh any export benefits of a weaker currency. More to the point, with debt approaching 300 percent of gross domestic product, any interest-rate increase would raise debt-servicing costs substantially and place enormous pressure on Chinese firms. This is exactly why the government is trying to keep rates down and maintain the peg. No country can depend on debt-financed investment to drive growth in an overleveraged economy if interest rates are rising. This leaves China in a bind. If it wants to retain the soft peg to the dollar, it will need to accept a weaker yuan as spreads narrow, or raise interest rates.

95 on the DXY, which was previously resistance, has now become support. This signals a new higher phase in the DXY index and gaining momentum for continued ascent despite a pullback today which stalled at 95 support. Gold was up over 1.5% today on no major catalyst. I'm not chasing gold higher here at all, and I am significantly short. Near-the-money put options on Barrick (NYSE:ABX) and Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) are up in the hundreds of percent.

When the Federal Reserve reaches neutral and potentially pauses, I will begin looking at gold, but for the next 9 to 12 months, the outlook is continued rate increases. This will weigh on gold prices especially if the rate increases lead to upside in the U.S. dollar and downward pressure on EM currencies and equities. Many have made the case gold has rallied after previous rate increases and the dollar declined so there is no need to fear Fed tightening. I view this as incorrect. To counter this argument, I will give a quick overview of USD movements the last few years from my perspective.

The USD weakened in H1 2016 largely because the Fed completely went on pause with rate hikes for most of the year and hiked once in December despite expectations for three during the year. The election gave the USD a boost in the latter part of 2016.

In 2017, global inflation expectations were on the rise. The Eurozone economy unexpectedly rebounded, political uncertainty decreased, and expectations for a hawkish ECB increased. This ECB tightening has now been pushed back through summer 2019 while the Eurozone economy has cooled.

The Federal Reserve is now increasing real inflation-expectation-adjusted yields. Treasury yields this year have still risen even while inflation expectations have been largely stable year to date. Long-term interest rates (such as the 10Y) can be broken down into two major components, the path of short end rates and inflation expectations.

The higher expected trajectory for short-term interest rates (as a direct result of monetary policy) are accounting for an increasing influence on long-run interest rates or yields. The 10Y has risen about 36 basis points year to date, but inflation expectations have only risen 8 basis points this year. Therefore, monetary policy, as well as the path of short-end rates, is the primary factor driving up longer-end Treasury yields, not rising inflation expectations. Nominal yields minus inflation expectations equal the expected real yield or the yield controlled by monetary policy.

It is especially precarious for gold because of the increasing turmoil in emerging markets and potential decline in inflation expectations. Inflationary expectations since the global financial crisis have risen and fallen with emerging markets. When inflationary expectations rise or are elevated, gold typically rises or remains supported because of gold's use as an inflation hedge. If the U.S. inflation expectations decline (because of EM concerns and an appreciating US dollar) while Federal Reserve policy tightens, this combination increases the expected real yield and often leads to currency appreciation and declines in precious metals. Federal Reserve tightening cycles have historically led to financial crises in the U.S. or abroad. I think the current situation in emerging markets is primed for further downside as long as the Federal Reserve downplays the effect global factors and EM have on the U.S. economy and focuses on a strong, resilient and leading U.S. economy while continuing to tighten.

My call is gold falls for the next 9 to 12 months until the Federal Reserve reaches a more neutral rate and potentially pauses. At some point, we may get a pause on monetary policy or a major U.S. economic overheating as a result of several years of QE and prolonged low rates. Or maybe the first leading to the latter. These situations would push gold higher, the DXY lower, and real rates lower. In the near term, it looks as if trade tensions are still unresolved, emerging market contagion risk is rising, China is slowing, and the Federal Reserve is pushing real rates up. Gold longs are going to need a catalyst in my view, which currently seems unlikely.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ABX, GG, RGLD, WPM, FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.