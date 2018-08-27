Hormel Delivers Another Strong Quarter; New All-Time Highs Ahead

We're three quarters into Hormel Foods' (HRL) renewed growth phase. As long-time readers know, I was pounding the table to buy Hormel in the low 30s last year, as one of the best Dividend Kings out there was selling at a large discount to its historical P/E ratio. That's no longer the case, Hormel is much closer to fair value now.

However, I strongly disagree with those saying that now is the time to sell Hormel. The company has exited its trough. In fact, record earnings are already here, and there's more to come in 2019. This quarter's earnings results put up another strong marker that management's plan is working, and that the company is back on track after 2017's commodity price woes. As a result, I'm calling for Hormel to earn more than $2 in EPS in 2019, and, with a low to mid 20s P/E ratio - historically in line with Hormel's above-market valuation - it should top its old all-time high, $45/share, next year.

Market Misreads Hormel's Earnings

While HRL stock has quickly recovered, the market's reaction to last week's earnings report was kneejerk - and incorrectly - to the downside:

This stems from a fact that many investors fail to appreciate about Hormel. The company is controlled by a charitable trust, The Hormel Foundation, which has incentivized management to keep growing earnings and dividends over the long haul. The charity relies on Hormel to keep growing for generations to come, as such, management isn't focused on playing the quarter-to-quarter earnings game.

Management's priority isn't to beat consensus earnings estimates by a penny every quarter, and as such, they don't. Sometimes they post big beats, sometimes they miss. There's a lot of flexibility with accounting practices that can smooth out earnings to some degree. But when your focus isn't on the short-term stock price, there's less motivation to pull accounting levers to try to play Wall Street's earnings estimates game. As a charitable trust, you care most that the stock chart going up and to the right each year, not the day-to-day fluctuations:

Now, to be certain, Hormel's stock bounced back nicely on Thursday and Friday after the initial drop. Why's that? Because the earnings report was solid all around, even if it didn't quite hit analysts' suddenly rosy expectations (a drastic reversal from last year).

Revenue growth rose 6.8% year-over-year, and while most of this was driven by acquisitions, the company also posted positive organic growth - something still lacking at many if not most publicly-traded food companies. Notably, Hormel managed organic growth despite further weakness in commodity meat prices. By contrast, Tyson Foods (TSN) - last year's protein-focused stock trade du jour, has dropped sharply due to ongoing said commodity meat price weakness:

Nine months ago, we kept hearing about how Tyson was a better deal because its P/E ratio was much lower than Hormel's. But this rationale represented incomplete thinking. That's because Hormel has tons of brands, whereas Tyson relies on brands for a far smaller portion of its revenues.

Those Hormel brands were the star this quarter, offsetting further negative commodity price movements to deliver overall positive growth. As Hormel's CEO noted on the conference call:

Grocery products had a solid quarter. We are pleased with the continued growth from our core grocery products portfolio as that team grew sales mid single digits. Brands such as Skippy, Hormel chili, Holy Guacamole and Herdez all delivered excellent sales growth this quarter.

Other packaged foods companies are positively salivating when they hear that Hormel is producing mid-single digits growth off their core products. The likes of Kraft Heinz (KHC) are doing well to get flat results, whereas more troubled operators such as the cereal makers are simply trying to manage the decline and keep organic sales decreases to the low-single digits.

Overall, the company reported 4% income growth off grocery, as its core brands managed to offset declines from contract manufacturing (not a key business), increased freight costs (an industry-wide problem), and increased advertising expense. That's right, Hormel, unlike so many of its packaged foods peers, is stepping up its advertising game to keep building in-roads with its millenial and health-conscious consumers. Again, if Hormel were worried about the quarterly earnings game, they could manage advertising expenses just right to make sure EPS beat the Street's estimate by a penny or two. Instead, they're building their franchise to prosper for the next generation.

The company's international sales efforts are running even better than the domestic U.S. operations. The company's controversial move into China appears to be paying dividends, while even the Brazilian operations are going okay despite the renewed turmoil in that economy. The CEO stated that:

Our international segment delivered sales growth of 11% on a volume increase of 9%. Sales increased on stronger exports of Spam luncheon meat and Skippy peanut butter, favorable results in China, and the addition of the Ceratti business in Brazil. We continue to gain momentum in China as we grow distribution for our Spam family of products. International segment profit increased 9% despite lower fresh pork export earnings, higher advertising investments and increased freight costs.

Hormel's detractors like to go on about how the company is tied to tired and supposedly unhealthy brands. And sure, SPAM is so historic that it has a museum now in Hormel's hometown of Austin, Minnesota.

But as you can see, just because a brand has a long history doesn't necessarily make it outdated. Hormel specifically acquired Skippy in part because it was the #1 peanut butter brand in China, and they knew they could leverage that to help distribution for SPAM there as well. A few years later, and the deal is paying off, as the international segment produces double-digit growth.

Over in turkey, the segment which sunk Hormel's profits in 2017, things are starting to turn the corner. Hormel, thanks to strong pricing competitiveness and advertising, managed to grow its sales and revenues from the division strongly. Its segment profit in turkey continues to decline, but with other players starting to cut back supply, it's only a matter of time before pricing improves. And with Hormel making strong market share gains, it should have a bigger piece of the earnings pie out of turkey during the next upcycle.

Forward Outlook

Hormel did trim its revenue guidance for full-year 2018. This, however, came due to lower commodity pork prices. Since this is not a high-profit margin portion of the business, it has only a modest impact on overall earnings. Despite surging freight costs and the threat of tariffs on the pork export business, Hormel reaffirmed its full-year 2018 earnings guidance of $1.81 to $1.95 per share.

And that's why the stock is bouncing back so quickly. Some noise about commodity meat prices, tariffs, or whatnot can cause the company to miss expectations slightly for a given three-month period. But it makes little to no impact on Hormel's ability to execute on the long-term game plan. Which, for those who don't recall, is 10% earnings growth and 5% revenues growth compounded over time.

We've seen some griping that Hormel has to make acquisitions to hit its revenue growth target. This seems to miss the point. Hormel intentionally pays a relatively low dividend (generally 1.5-2% yield range) in order that it can save up capital to buy new brands with cash. That's how it maintains its fortress balance sheet while delivering jaw-dropping total returns over the decades.

Management has an incredible track record: 90 years of consecutive dividend payments, 51 consecutive years of increases, and a stock price that has made long-term holders wealthy. As such, there's every reason to trust them to keep allocating capital for us. The new acquisitions made in 2017, while early, appear to be on track. Commodity meat prices are still relatively low, when they improve, that will give another upward kick to earnings.

Long story short, the company is set to grow earnings from $1.57 last year to something along the order of $1.90 this year. Given management's 10%/year EPS threshold, we should be significantly above $2 in 2019. Throw Hormel's usual low-20s P/E ratio - a deserved multiple for a high growth low volatility company - and you get a stock price in the mid-40s, representing new all-time highs. Compare Hormel's historical earnings growth to just about any other consumer staple, and you'll see why HRL stock at 20x forward earnings is still a good deal:

Since the financial crisis, Hormel has grown earnings 244%, and with the exception of two briefest of blips, the growth has been continuous. That tiny little decline in 2017 coincided with a massive drop in HRL stock from $45 to $30. Markets are irrational, and we can benefit from it with timely purchases.

Now that profits are at all-time highs and heading higher, the stock will soon catch up. Put another way, no, I'm not selling a single share of HRL stock anytime soon just because it is up 25% in recent months. For a company of this caliber, I'd need to see a P/E ratio close to 30 before I thought of selling simply due to overvaluation. When you can grow earnings more than 200% in a decade - as a food company - good things tend to keep happening to your share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL, KHC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.