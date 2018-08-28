This article was jointly produced with Seeking Alpha author Preferred Stock Trader.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) is a business development company ('BDC') which makes debt investments (loans) and equity investments in smaller sized companies. It also invests in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

PSEC is one of the larger BDCs, has traded on the exchange since 2004, and has issued hundreds of bonds. However, this article is focused on the one bond that we believe is the best value and underpriced relative to other similar alternatives. This a baby bond of Prospect Capital 6.25% Notes maturing on 6/15/2024 with a par value of $25 (NYSE:PBB). This bond trades on the NYSE under the symbol PBB and currently yields 6.31%.

This bond can be a good addition to conservative income investors looking for yield with low price volatility and lower risk.

What are Baby Bonds?

"Baby bonds" are Exchange-traded debt issues, very similar to regular bonds, but they are traded on the stock exchanges instead of the bond markets. Investors can buy and sell them just like stocks.

Many Baby Bonds carry maturities of 30 years or more, although some have maturities of just 5-10 years.

Most of these securities make interest payments on a quarterly basis.

Baby Bonds issues in general are "junior" to the company's secured debt and senior to preferred and common shares.

Most of the issues have a $25.00 par value, and are callable at $25.00/share plus accrued interest, usually 5 years from the date of issue.

Debt issues, including baby bonds, tend to have low price volatility and can normally be sold anytime.

Distributions paid by these debt securities are considered "interest income" for tax purposes and as such are NOT eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate on dividends. This is similar to regular bonds.

Most baby bonds pay a higher interest rates than their regular bond counterparts (for the same type of risk) because institutional investors do not buy them and many retail investors are not aware they exist.

During periods of rising interest rates, baby bonds with a short maturity become attractive to investors because they carry little "interest rate risk".

About the PBB Bond

PBB closed at a price of $25.30 on Friday, August 24th. The stripped price (price adjusted for accrued dividends) is $24.93. With a maturity date on 6/15/2024, the yield to maturity ('YTM') of PBB works out to $6.31%. The bond is callable on 12/15/2018 giving it a yield to call ('YTC') of 7.2%. PBB currently carries a risk rating of BBB- from Standard & Poor's (source Quantumonline.com), which makes this bond "investment grade" (however at the low end).

Other Bonds Issued By Prospect Capital

PSEC has a very interesting, smart and safe way of financing itself. It has issued hundreds of bonds of relatively small size with a huge variety of maturity dates, some nearby and some not for many years. This provides a great level of safety. Their unsecured notes have almost no refinancing risk because of their small size and staggered maturities, as opposed to many BDCs which have only issued 1 or 2 bonds which are of a larger relative size and could present refinancing risk when they become due. This may play a part in why S&P considers their bonds "investment grade".

Additionally, the issuance of hundreds of bonds by PSEC allows an unprecedented opportunity to look at how PBB stacks up to other PSEC bonds. All but one of the other PSEC bonds trade on the bond exchange and not the stock exchange where PBB trades. To say that PBB provides much more liquidity and tighter spreads than its other bonds would be a gross understatement. But the best offer we can see of the PSEC bonds with maturity dates between 2023 and 2025 is around 5.41%. Looking at last trade data, which for many bonds is not very recent, it looks like PSEC bonds, similar to PBB in maturity date, only provide about a 5.25% to 5.5% YTM versus 6.31% for PBB. But we have even better proof of the under-pricing of PBB. PSEC is currently offering notes maturing in 2023 at only a 5% yield making the PBB 2024s look like a super bargain at a 6.31% YTM.

PBB Versus the Ares Capital Notes of 2025

Most bonds/notes issued by BDCs are unrated, however we were fortunate enough to locate a rated BDC bond with the exact same BBB- S&P rating that PBB carries along with a maturity date that is quite close to that of PBB. This bond is the ARES Capital 4.25% of March, 2025 (CUSIP 04010LAV5) which currently trades at approximately $97 for a YTM of 4.8% versus 6.31% for the PBB bond which has a slightly shorter duration. Although the management of Ares Capital (ARCC) certainly has a better track record than the PSEC management in terms of the common stock performance, what we are really concerned with here is bankruptcy risk and that is what the Standard & Poor's rating is about. So a comparison of PBB to a similar bond issued by another BDC shows PBB to be even more undervalued than it is relative to other PSEC bonds.

Other Comments on the Safety of PBB

The very good reasons we have for calling PBB safe are

The low refinancing risk that we previously mentioned.

The fact that a BDC has never defaulted on a bond,

PSEC went through 2008 financial crisis without any defaults.

PSEC has low balance sheet leverage.

As many may know, BDCs were not allowed under the law to carry leverage of more than 1 to 1 (50%). Recent legislation allows BDCs to now leverage up to 2 to 1. However PSEC's leverage is still well below 1 to 1 according to its latest SEC 10Q filing. Investors in BDC bonds should certainly monitor the balance sheets of their BDCs, but as for now, things look very good in terms of the PSEC balance sheet, and the law forbids them from going over 67% leverage so that still provides great future safety.

Why the Recent Down Move in the Price of PBB is a Golden Opportunity?

PBB closed at $25.80 on June 8th. Around the same time, PSEC announced they would issue a second exchange traded bond with the symbol PBY. This seems to have knocked the price of PBB down, but without cause. With PBB already having hundreds of bonds and being a large sized BDC, this new bond issuance does not present any additional credit risk. We have often seen this kind of knee jerk selling of existing preferred stocks and bonds when a new issue is announced, and we have found that in almost all cases this is a buying opportunity.

PBB 2 Month Price Chart (Source: Etrade)

And the fall in the PBB share price certainly is not related to any common stock or company issue. As can be seen from the chart below (source Etrade), if anything PSEC common has moved up from when PBB started falling.

PSEC Common Stock Price Chart

Ex-Dividend Date

PBB goes ex-dividend on August 30th (very soon). PBB has not traded below $25 since the mysterious fixed-income crash of early 2016 that crushed every fixed income issue as well as many common stocks for reasons that are unrelated to the United States (and related to Chinese equity turbulence). Therefore, the current stripped price of below $25 is surprising in a market where BDC baby bonds have held up very well. Our suggestion is that PBB be purchased prior to the ex-dividend date as we believe it will move back above the $25 level rather quickly after it goes ex-dividend. This prediction is based on over 20 years of trading fixed income securities. So whether you are a short term trader or want to buy and hold PBB, we think the time to buy is now.

Summary

The logic for purchasing PBB is relatively simple. It is selling at a bargain price relative to similar PSEC bonds as well as the most similar BDC bond that we could find with the same risk rating. Additionally PBB has good safety, a maturity date that is not too long in duration (less than 6 years), good liquidity, it has sold off recently for no apparent reason, and it goes ex-dividend on August 30th. It could conceivably be called at the end of this year, but we don't think anyone will be crying with an annualized yield to call of 7.2% on what would turn out to be a 4 month piece of paper.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Note: Seeking Alpha author Preferred Stock Trader is sharing his best preferred stock and baby bond picks with subscribers of High Dividend Opportunities with the goal generate one new low-risk income idea (Preferred Stock or Baby Bond) per month for subscribers to benefit from. Subscribers also get access to our "Preferred Stock" and "Baby Bond" portfolios designed for conservative income investors seeking high yield with lower risk.