Homebuilders: Signs Of Softness

By most metrics, housing markets remain significantly undersupplied after a dearth of new construction over the last 30 years. There remains a long growth runway for operationally efficient builders.

Homebuilders delivered mixed results in 2Q18, with eight of the ten largest homebuilders beating expectations. Nearly 50,000 homes were delivered in the quarter, representing a strong 12% rise from 2Q17.

New and existing home sales data has disappointed in recent months, fueling a narrative that the housing recovery may be stalling. New home sales remain 50% below their 2005 peak.

Homebuilding isn’t as easy as it used to be. After surging in 2017, homebuilders have slumped this year on concerns over a slowdown in the post-recession housing recovery.

Homebuilder Rankings Overview

In our Homebuilder Rankings series, we analyze homebuilders within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments.

We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

Homebuilding Sector Overview

The homebuilding sector (ITB and XHB) is a highly competitive and fragmented industry. The top ten largest builders account for roughly a quarter of the total new home sales, but this concentration has intensified since the recession. In our Homebuilder’s Index, we track the ten largest homebuilders, which account for roughly $70 billion in market value: D.R. Horton (DHI), Lennar (LEN), PulteGroup (PHM), NVR (NVR), Toll Brothers (TOL), KB Home (KBH), Meritage (MTH), M.D.C. Holdings (MDC), Taylor Morrison (TMHC), and TRI Pointe Group (TPH).

Quality is a function of the company’s average home selling price. Homebuilding segments can be roughly split into four categories: entry-level, move-up, luxury, and retirement. As construction and regulatory costs have risen, homebuilders have shifted their focus towards higher-end units which command high-enough margins to offset these increased costs. According to the Census Bureau, the average new home price was $394,300 in July 2018 while the median price was $328,300.

The smaller builders tend to be more regionally-focused and include AV Homes (AVHI), Beazer (BZH), Century (CCS), Cavco (CVCO), Hovnanian (HOV), LGI Homes (LGIH), Green Brick (GRBK), M/I Homes (MHO), and William Lyon (WLH). As we’ll discuss shortly, size and scale are a critical factor for homebuilders. Access to capital markets (or lack thereof) was the primary reason that the larger builders were able to survive during the housing collapse and thrive in the aftermath while smaller builders went bust. A decade after peaking in 2007, there are now more than 50% fewer single family homebuilders.

The Bullish Thesis for Homebuilders

Housing demand and household formation have historically exhibited a strong correlation with economic growth. There is mounting evidence that tax cuts and continued deregulation have added another leg to the already decade-long economic recovery. Even more importantly, demographics suggest a significant increase in demand for single-family housing, based on historical trends of homeownership preference. The average age of a first-time home buyer is 32-42 years old, a cohort that will grow by more than 1.5% per year through 2025.

By nearly every metric, single-family housing markets remain significantly undersupplied. The United States has been under-building homes since the early 1990s, and that trend of underbuilding has intensified dramatically since the housing bubble burst in 2008. Adjusting for population growth, the US is building homes at a rate that is less than 50% of the post-1960 average.

A significant factor in this sustained undersupply has been the downright dismal economics of new home construction. Homebuilding operating margins average less than 10% for the largest builders and decrease to under 5% for small private builders. For that reason, size and scale have become a critical competitive advantage for large homebuilders. Below we discuss the five reasons that investors are bullish on homebuilders.

The Bearish Thesis For Homebuilders

While favorable demographics and the strong economic backdrop seem to forecast robust demand for single-family homes, survey data and homeownership data indicate that millennials remain stubbornly out of the ownership markets. The combination of unaffordability and negative attitudes towards homeownership are key constraints that are unlikely to abate in the near term.

There is fear that a significant rise in mortgage rates could further impair homeownership affordability. We continue to discuss the implications of rising home prices and mortgage rates on the broader housing markets. Rental rates have risen far more modestly over the last five years compared to home prices. Using our Buy vs. Rent index, we see that for the average household, renting appears to be the superior economic value relative to homeownership and this spread continues to widen as home price appreciation has nearly tripled the rate of rent growth over the last year.

Rapidly rising construction costs have further pressured the already razor-thin operating margins for homebuilders. Even as there may be a significant shortage of housing as a whole, regulatory constraints and high land costs prevent new single family homes from being priced competitively for all but the higher-income earners. Further, whether fundamentally justified or not, homebuilder valuations have become increasingly more interest rate-sensitive in recent years. Below we outline the five primary reasons that investors are bearish on homebuilders.

Recent Stock Performance

2017 was a stellar year for homebuilders, but 2018 has been far more challenging. After surging more than 70% last year, the sector has dipped more than 16% YTD, the weakest of the seven housing sub-sectors in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index.

Dragged down by rising interest rates, continued concerns regarding housing unaffordability, and anxiety about the impact of rising construction costs, homebuilders have yet to catch their stride this year amid several fits and starts. Only one builder, MDC, is positive on the year. NVR, Toll Brothers, KB Homes, and Taylor Morrison are all down more than 20% YTD.

Recent Fundamental Performance

Homebuilders delivered mixed results in 2Q18. Of the ten largest builders, three beat quarterly estimates, three met, and four missed estimates. Following a strong quarter of upward revisions to guidance in the first quarter, only KB Homes raised estimates this quarter for total closings. Nearly 50,000 homes were delivered in the second quarter, a solid 12% rise from last year. Net new order growth, however, came in slightly softer than expected across the sector, rising 7% from last year with nearly all of the gains accruing to the largest five builders. The pipeline remains full with the backlog expanding 11% to 86,000 units with a steady 50-60% conversion ratio.

At $425k, the average selling price for new homes from these ten homebuilders rose roughly 3% from last year, a mild slowdown from the first quarter's rate of 5%. This rate of home price appreciation, however, has slightly lagged the 6-7% rate of appreciation for existing homes. Rising values on existing homes have been critical in allowing these builders to remain competitive and offset rising construction costs.

Operating margins have compressed in recent quarters as rising construction and regulatory costs have eaten away at the already tight margins. Margins this quarter, however, were the relative bright spot compared to analyst estimates. The largest five builders averaged 11.2% operating margins, a surprising improvement over last year given the notable rise in construction costs.

The combination of a reacceleration in economic growth and trade disputes has pushed construction costs higher by more than 6% compared with last year. The inputs into new home construction are split roughly 33/33/33 between land, labor, and materials, and all three categories have seen accelerating cost inflation in recent quarters. The single cost largest input for most builders - lumber and wood products - has risen by more than 18% on a TTM-basis. Regulatory costs add an estimated $85,000 to the price of a new home, according to the NAHB. To alleviate the housing shortage, policy action may be needed to address overly restrictive zoning and building codes in order to make new homes more affordable at lower price points.

We continue to see a significant bifurcation between the larger and smaller homebuilders. Even within our index, which only includes the largest builders, the critical importance of scale becomes clear through the wide gap in operating margins, which declines linearly with size. Small private builders are having a very difficult time breaking even given these tough economics, again highlighting the critical importance of scale.

With construction costs rising and largely out of the control of builders, analysts have put increased scrutiny on overhead margins. For years, these homebuilders have touted that overhead is a primarily fixed cost that should improve considerably with increased home sales. While SG&A margins have improved modestly in recent quarters, they remain stubbornly high for many builders.

Recent Housing Data

New and existing home sales data both missed expectations for the second straight month in July, fueling concern that US housing markets may be slowing after more than a half-decade of solid growth. Despite missing estimates, new home sales remain solid over the last year, growing nearly 9% on a TTM basis. While robust economic growth and rising consumer confidence normally translate into rising home sales, single family sellers face headwinds including rising mortgage rates, affordability challenges, changes to the tax code that weaken homeownership incentives, and strong competition from the rental markets. Existing home sales data, which account for roughly 90% of total home sales, are lower by nearly 1% on a TTM basis.

Solid - but moderating - new home sales data is consistent with housing starts data, which has shown a modest slowdown in single family starts after an upward inflection early in 2018. Single family starts remain higher by hearty 8.0% on a TTM-basis while total starts are higher by 4.4%. Multifamily construction activity has pulled back following robust growth between 2014 and 2017.

By historical standards, new home sales remain at mid-1990s levels and even lower after adjusting for population growth. That being said, the significant overbuilding of single-family homes between 1995 and 2005 has contributed to the slow post-recession recovery in new home construction. The growth in existing home sales has slowed since 2015, but this rate remains healthy by historical standards. Too many existing home sales (as we saw from 2003-2006) indicate that either mortgage standards have gotten overly loose or short-term housing flipping activity has increased. At around 7% per year, the turnover rate of existing homes is roughly in line with pre-2000 levels.

Heading into this year, we predicted that home prices would finally show signs of slowing due to rising mortgage rates, a slow but steady rise in supply levels, and changes to the tax code which removed key homeownership incentives. While still early, we have yet to see evidence that home price appreciation is being significantly affected by any of these factors. All major measures of home prices inflected higher at the start of 2018, indicating that the demand-effects of strong economic growth and tax cuts, as well as the effects of rising construction costs, outweigh the negative impacts on house prices. Home prices have risen at least 5% YoY in every month since late 2012.

The 30-year mortgage rate has risen by more than 120 bps since mid-2016, representing a 15-20% rise in annual mortgage payments. Homebuilders continue to paint an optimistic picture regarding rising rates, citing the fact that rates remained low by historical standards and that rising rates were largely a reflection of a growing economy and rising confidence. Historical data does suggest that Federal Reserve policies, through their impact on mortgage rates, do indeed have a direct effect on new purchase mortgage demand. In hindsight, there is ample evidence that the Federal Reserve's overly restrictive monetary policy between 2004 and 2006 - which saw the Federal Funds Rate jump 400 basis points in just two years - was the direct cause of the surge in mortgage defaults (particularly ARMs) and subsequent housing crisis. Growth in demand for new mortgage applications remains solid at nearly 10% YoY, but this rate has slowed from more than 30% in 2017 when mortgage rates bottomed.

Valuation of Homebuilders

A notoriously cyclical industry, homebuilders have historically traded at discounted valuations to the broader US equity sectors. From 1991 to 2016, homebuilders have traded for an average forward P/E of 10-12x. After the recent decline, homebuilders now trade at a 9x forward PE and appear to be attractive given the positive economic growth outlook. The sector is expected to grow by 10% per year over the next two years, a significantly faster rate than the 6-8% growth expected in the REIT sector.

While REITs are known for their healthy and predictable dividend yields, homebuilders generally pay little or no dividends and instead plow back all of the available cash flow into development. MDC is the only homebuilder that pays a sizable dividend.

Despite their high growth rates and low dividend yields, homebuilders have become increasingly interest rate-sensitive over the past several years. Homebuilders are among the most interest rate sensitive equity sectors, largely because investors fear that rising mortgage rates will impair housing affordability.

If homebuilders were lumped into the REIT sector, homebuilders would be among the most growth-like real estate sectors.

Bottom Line: Choppy Summer, But Growth Outlook Remains Solid

Homebuilding isn’t as easy as it used to be. After surging in 2017, homebuilders have slumped this year on concerns over a slowdown in the post-recession housing recovery. Rising construction costs have negated the positive effects of reaccelerating economic growth. Already operating at razor-thin margins, surging lumber prices and a lingering labor shortage continue to bedevil homebuilders.

New and existing home sales data has disappointed in recent months, fueling a narrative that the housing recovery may be stalling. New home sales remain 50% below their 2005 peak. Homebuilders delivered mixed results in 2Q18, with eight of the ten largest homebuilders beating expectations. Nearly 50,000 homes were delivered in the quarter, representing a strong 12% rise from 2Q17. By most metrics, housing markets remain significantly undersupplied after a dearth of new construction in the post-recession period. There remains a long growth runway for operationally efficient builders.

Be sure to check out all of our reports to see how each sector stacks up: Single Family Rentals, Data Center, Apartments, Cell Towers, Manufactured Housing, Net Lease, Malls, Industrial, Shopping Center, Hotel, Office, Healthcare, Industrial, Storage, Homebuilders, and Student Housing.

We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the real estate and income-focused sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for informational purposes only, always provided free of charge. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Independent of the disclosed investment positions, Hoya Capital Index Innovations manages the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index, (Bloomberg: HOUSING) an index composed of the 100 companies that collectively represent the performance of the US residential housing market. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.