The Best Look At The Markets That You Might Ever See

When we step back, we can see that the markets have the potential to deliver astonishing returns - this might not be over, yet.

Many news outlets and bloggers suggested that bull run from 2009 is the longest in US stock market history. Is that the case?

It was reported that the current US broad stock market run went into 'first place'.

Visual Capitalist is a wonderful site that tells stories with pictures and images. As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. Given that a typical blog post or article is in that area of 1000 words or less, I will try and keep this short and let the pictures do the talking. And oh do they talk. They won't stop talking.

Here's Visualizing The Longest Bull Markets of the Modern Era.

And here's the money shot.

Visual Capitalist calls the current bull market run The Post-Crisis Bull Run. At least they give it a name. Most writers (me included) will continue to call it The Current Bull Market. That's like calling that new hire 'The New Guy' for months on end.

Maybe the current bull market run doesn't get an official and accepted name until it's all over? Where I take exception is that the named offered by VC is centered on the negative - it's framed by the previous stock market Crisis. It's not as uplifting as The Great Expansion. It's not as sexy as The Hot Aughts.

Name calling aside, we can see that the Post-Crisis Bull Run is actually the 2nd longest in history. The site breaks down each bull run in wonderful visual fashion, and it also offers up the events that brought in the stock market Grim Reaper.

Here's a visual that overlays the current bull run (there I did it again) with that famous Great Expansion.

To beat the Great Expansion in terms of total returns the Post-Crisis Bull Run has some work to do. It will have to tack on another 100% or more.

And it has some work to do with respect to annual returns - CAGR.

Yes, Reagan fans are cheering, Jimmy Carter fans are not. Just kidding, are there really any Jimmy Carter fans? Maybe not in a Jimmy Carter as President 'kind of way'.

Net, net, the pictures perhaps tell us everything, and then nothing. The markets could continue to roar and we might possibly see the Post-Crisis Bull Run get a new name. I am going to jump out in front here for when this run becomes 'The Run' and give it the name that's going to stick. How about The Biggest Bull Run. The Unbeatable Bull. The UnbeataBull.

Hey I didn't say this would be easy. Please offer your suggestions in the comment area and I will be sure to borrow it, popularize it and take full credit. All kidding aside, this market could go on to set records. We don't know when this will end. On Seeking Alpha Gary Gordon offered Should You Celebrate or 'Fade' The Longest Bull Market in History?

Gary shows that he is taking a cautious stance for this clients.

Celebrate the longest bull market in history if you must. Then again, if you don't mind being a fogey, have an insurance plan for the possibility that something spins out of control. My insurance plan involves the trend-following nature of the monthly close on the 10-month moving average. It also involves holding a little more cash when valuations are stretched and leverage levels (e.g., household, corporate, government, margin account, etc.) are hitting extremes.

I would agree that we should always be prepared for The Big One, correction that is. That said, we don't know when it will arrive or how severe the next market correction might be. There is no reliable bell that rings to let us know to head for the hills.

And Seeking Alpha Market Collapse Watcher in Chief, The Heisenberg wonders how the markets can drive higher from here, as he asks Who's Left?

But Heisenberg offers a hint of optimism in that article with …

… you're left to lean on buybacks and earnings growth. The good news, for now, is that those two pillars have virtually never looked stronger.

Yup the US markets have been moving higher due to earnings growth. And isn't that why we invest in companies and stock markets? We're long term optimists in the belief that the economies of the world will grow and that growth, of course, is created by the leading companies in the economies and fuelled by consumer and business demand. I often write that as investors we are long term optimists and short term pessimists. Stocks for the optimist in you (IVV) and bonds (AGG) (TLT) for the pessimist in you.

And here's an article full of that optimism. The Financial Post suggests The Longest Bull Market in History May Still Have Room To Run.

"Bull markets don't die of old age they die of fright", suggests Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist for CFRA.

Age has nothing to do with it. We should not practice stock market ageism.

The stock market bull will die or fade when it dies or fades. The optimists (bulls) don't know. The pessimists (bears) don't know.

What I would suggest is, that if you're in the accumulation stage and you have a long term time horizon you can completely ignore all of the noise and guess work. If you get a stock market correction and lower prices, that's a wonderful event. You'll be able to accumulate more shares or units. In fact, if you are in that situation or scenario you should be rooting for that stock market correction. While we don't time the event, we simply invest on a regular schedule, those periods of market corrections are an important component of the life long investment 'career'. We need to take advantage of those months and years.

If an investor is in the near-retirement or retirement stage, they should simply plan for and take care of that sequence of returns risk.

This market has room to run, but that does not guarantee that it will run.

