AMAG Pharmaceuticals: A Well-Positioned Player In The Pharmaceutical Space

Due to negative net income reported in Q2 2018, AMAG Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AMAG) stock is currently undervalued. However, it is important to note that the main causes of this negative result were one-time expenses, such as impairment of intangible assets and payments for license acquired, which the company will not have to cover again in the future. Moreover, AMAG has high potential growth thanks to a portfolio of approved, partnered and developing products, making its stock's price very likely to increase significantly in the near future. Thus, we recommend a buy on AMAG's stock.

1. Introduction about the company

1.1 About AMAG

AMAG is a pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing/partnering innovative products and medicines to meet various women's needs.

1.2 Main products

Up to now, AMAG has three approved drugs, one drug in Regulatory Review and two products that are still in developing phase. The details are shown in the following table:

2. Strengths

Specializing in providing treatment to women, AMAG has wide knowledge, deep understanding and state-of-art technology in the field. Due to these reasons, AMAG can more easily gain trust and influence in the market, which facilitates its distributions and selling programs, without having to invest too much in marketing and affiliate programs as other companies.

Makena – the medicine that brings in the highest revenue for AMAG – is, up to now, the only drug in the market that has been approved by the FDA to help reduce the risk of preterm birth. Being the first company to innovate this medicine, AMAG can better understand the technology and apply it to develop related products in order to compete with other rivals, even when Makena's license expires. In fact, AMAG has introduced the Makena SC auto-injector to retain its competitive advantage and market share for Makena.

The purchase of Bremelanotide’s license allows AMAG to have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize this medicine, which helps to deal with the issue of low sex desire in women. Bremelanotide has passed Phase III with very positive results, and it is expected to receive FDA approval next year.

3. Risks – opportunities

As stated earlier, Makena’s license expires in 2018, which means that other companies are allowed to use the technology for their production. However, this is not necessarily bad news. In fact, the new challenge urges them to innovate faster and better. In order to protect the brand, AMAG introduced the Makena SC auto-injector, which allows patients to directly inject the drug by themselves without having to go to a doctor. Makena SC auto-injector is also by far the only FDA approved auto-injector for this field. By making this medicine more user-friendly and convenient for usage, AMAG can even increase market size for Makena.

4. Operational performance

4.1 General information

In the second quarter of 2018, AMAG’s revenue increased by 12%, resulting in approximately $20M higher for the 6 months ended June 30, 2018 compared to the same period year prior. The total revenue for the first 6 months this year was $263.6M.

EBITDA increased from $41.4M to $60.6M for the same comparison.

Besides, the decision to sell Cord Blood Registry (CBR) and use the proceeds from the sale to pay off $475M in debt undoubtedly strengthens the balance sheet, resulting in an increase in cash and investments to $410M.

Though AMAG experienced a higher net loss ($74.3M compared to $30.6M for the same time frame), this is largely due to a higher amount of depreciation and amortization expense (126.18M in half year 2018 and $59.56M in half year 2019 ). As Makena's license expires in 2018, amortization expense in this year is significantly higher than previous years, but it would return to a relatively normal level in the upcoming years. Moreover, it is important to note that it is common for Biotech companies to realize a loss for a first few years during the development process (due to high R&D), before gaining profits when the product has been launched.

Despite negative net income, AMAG experienced positive and increasing cash flows ($212.9M), of which $85.1M comes from operating activities. This means that the company's operation and business is doing very well.

4.2 Information of the company’s products

Makena generates $102.5M of the total revenue and has a market share of 51%. Recently, the company came up with the Makena SC auto-injector that allow patients to directly inject the medicine by themselves. This new innovation helps AMAG to retain the market share for Makena even if its license expires.

generates $102.5M of the total revenue and has a market share of 51%. Recently, the company came up with the Makena SC auto-injector that allow patients to directly inject the medicine by themselves. This new innovation helps AMAG to retain the market share for Makena even if its license expires. Feraheme revenue increased 37% compared to the first quarter in 2017 (from $27.5M to $37.7M), while market share increased over time and reached 17.1% in June 2018. Market share is expected to grow, as there is a large number (4.5M) of patients in the US are diagnosed with iron deficiency. By having a strong commercial presence, AMAG has the advantage of more easily approaching diagnosed IDA patients to implement their expansion strategy.

revenue increased 37% compared to the first quarter in 2017 (from $27.5M to $37.7M), while market share increased over time and reached 17.1% in June 2018. Market share is expected to grow, as there is a large number (4.5M) of patients in the US are diagnosed with iron deficiency. By having a strong commercial presence, AMAG has the advantage of more easily approaching diagnosed IDA patients to implement their expansion strategy. Intrarosa HCP prescribing and market share continue to increase. According to AMAG’s study, 20M women in the US are suffering from dyspareunia (pain during sex), but 90% of them do not seek treatment. Therefore, AMAG is aiming to access those 90% of women by increasing HCP prescribing and making Intrarosa their 1st choice of treatment. Intrarosa was introduced in 2018 and its revenue for the first half year is $5.4M, which is expected to increase to $12M at the end of 2018.

Divestiture of Cord Blood Registry:

AMAG's agreement to sell Cord Blood Registry (CBR®) to GI Partners was closed on August 06, 2018, from which AMAG receives $530 million in cash. The majority of net proceeds are used to retire $475M Senior Notes. By paying off $475M Senior notes, AMAG retires more than half of the current debt, thus the company has more free cash flows for operations and investments.

The new product – Bremelanotide – has a significant market opportunity as it is the only drug that provides cure for low desire or libido with associated distress in women. Its results at Phase III are very positive and show significant improvement for women with low sex desire: In the first study, Changes in Female Sexual Function Index (FSFI) was 0.24 in the placebo group, while in the drug arm, this index was 0.54. In the second study, the placebo group had a 0.21 improvement in FSFI scores, compared with a 0.63 improvement in the study drug arm. The company expects to receive FDA approval for Bremelanotide next year.

Although there is another medicine to cope with the problem of low desire in women, named Addyi, this medicine shows very little to no improvement for women facing low sex desire issues. As Addyi fails to tackle this problem, the launch of Bremelanotide will be very promising to provide a truly effective solution to this area of high unmet need and to become a blockbuster for AMAG. (Source: Palatin Technologies; New York Times)

5. Discussion and conclusion

Because of the negative net income, AMAG’s stock price is currently undervalued, which opens up opportunities for investors to make a profit. AMAG has full potential to develop significantly and strongly over the next few years.

Depreciation and amortization: Makena license expires in 2018 and generic version of Makena is available since end of June 2018. With the introduction of generics, a current medicine’s market share is usually expected to decrease by 40% within the first year. This will result in higher amortization for the period AFTER the introduction of the generic version. However, AMAG already takes this expense into the amortization of the six months ended June 30, 2018. As a future probability is taken into today’s consideration, it causes high expense and low net income. In addition, the introduction of the Makena SC auto-injector is expected to retain the market share for Makena, therefore the revenue for this new product will offset the amortization expense in the future. The net loss in 2018 is not due to bad operational performance but to other factors (high R&D, depreciation and amortization, etc.), which mostly occurs in this year.

With the release of $475M in debt, AMAG won’t have to pay $37M interest expense (7.875%) plus every year, which will also reduce the total expenses.

Bremelanotide has passed Phase III and is very likely to be approved by the FDA in the next year. If it is approved, it will provide a large source of revenue for AMAG, as it is almost the only drug that copes with issues of low sex desire in women.

In conclusion, AMAG is very promising to grow strongly and rapidly. With a market capitalization of $835.66 M (August 21, 2018) its stock price has a significant upward potential for the next years. According to our analysis, AMAG's stock target price would be $109.05 within the next two years, with the estimated growth of 325.13%. It makes AMAG a wise investment for Biotech investors who want to invest in a company with innovative technology and continuous products developments.