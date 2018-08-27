5 Reasons This Fast Growing Blue Chip Is One Of The Best Tech Stocks In The World

That being said, there are some risks potential investors need to be aware of.

Despite the epic share price rally, the stock is likely 6% undervalued and capable of about 16% annualized total returns over the next decade.

Microsoft has numerous competitive advantages that likely mean its strong growth will continue for years, if not decades to come.

(Source: imgflip)

While my income growth retirement portfolio is focused on higher-yielding stocks, history shows that lower-yielding but fast-growing dividend growth stocks are also a great way to exponentially compound your wealth over time.

For example, between 1969 and 2011, dividend growth stocks yielding less than 3% managed to be the second best performing group of stocks. They beat the S&P 500 by about 3% per year over this 42 year period. They also did so with the second best risk-adjusted returns (returns/volatility), as shown by this group's information ratio.

This is why I want to highlight Microsoft (MSFT), one of my favorite blue chip tech dividend growth stocks. Thanks to its strong rally this year, the stock's yield is rather paltry.

MSFT Total Return Price data by YCharts

However, there are five reasons why I still think the company remains an attractive long-term income growth investment. In fact, even from today's elevated prices, I think Microsoft might realistically achieve about 16% annualized total returns over the next decade. That's not just likely to significantly beat the market over that time period, but potentially quadruple your money over the next 10 years.

Most importantly, the company's strong fundamentals and likely decades long growth runway mean that Microsoft is as close to a "buy and hold forever" stock as you can find on Wall Street.

1. Short-Term Growth Engine Firing On All Cylinders

Replacing Steve Ballmer with Satya Nadella in 2014 turned out to be a master stroke. That's because Nadella was the head of Microsoft's cloud division and shifted the company's focus from its legacy Windows business to cloud/software as a service subscription model. The results speak for themselves.

(Source: Microsoft Earnings Presentation)

Microsoft, despite its massive size, is seeing strong top line growth with revenue rising 17% in the past quarter (YOY). More importantly, its bottom line is growing as well. Thanks to sales outpacing cost growth, both the gross margin and operating margin expanded, resulting in a 30% boost to operating income. Note that operating income excludes the beneficial effects of tax cuts. Thus, this year this is the more important metric for investors to focus on.

The biggest reason for Microsoft's massive operating profit growth was its success in converting its over 1 billion global Windows users to its cloud subscription service. The company's commercial unit, which has 89% of revenue from recurring subscriptions, saw its sales soar 53%. More importantly, its gross margins on those sales also rose by 6% over the past year to an impressive 58%. This shows that Microsoft enjoys a wide moat that gives it strong pricing power (more on this in a moment).

(Source: Microsoft Earnings Presentation)

The heart of Microsoft's commercial success is its fast growing intelligent cloud business. Not just is this growing at double digits, but that growth rate accelerated to 26% YOY in the latest quarter.

(Source: Microsoft Earnings Presentation)

Meanwhile, operating margins on cloud, despite aggressive capex investment, are also rising. This is why Microsoft's cloud business (which accounted for 21% of revenue in the past 12 months) saw operating profits rise 34%.

(Source: Microsoft Earnings Presentation)

The company's success in cloud is due to torrid growth in Azure, its cloud computing/artificial intelligence data analytics platform. Azure is the world's second fastest growing cloud platform and continues to increase at nearly triple digit rates. In comparison, Amazon's (AMZN) AWS cloud platform, currently the largest in the world, is growing at 49%. This indicates that Microsoft is gaining market share in what's arguably one of the most important industries of the coming century.

Part of the company's strategy involves continually adding new services to increase the strength of its cloud offering. Or to put another way, Microsoft wants its suite of cloud offerings to become a one stop shop "walled garden" ecosystem that locks in customers for the long term. This is why it bought LinkedIn back in 2016.

(Source: Microsoft Earnings Presentation)

Microsoft's controversial $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn also appears to be paying off. Thanks to a 41% increase in engagements from its 575 million member base, this business saw 37% revenue growth which outpaced its 17% increase in operating costs. As a result, operating losses at LinkedIn fell 49%, and this acquisition is on track to become accretive to Microsoft's EPS within a year or so.

(Source: Microsoft Earnings Presentation)

Meanwhile, the company continues to make great inroads with switching its corporate Windows clients to its Office 365 commercial subscription service. Microsoft has consistently been growing its commercial 365 subscriber base by about 30% for the last two years. Today, the company has 135 million commercial Office 365 users, which represents roughly 12% of its installed global user base. This indicates that Microsoft's fast growth in commercial productivity services should continue for the foreseeable future.

(Source: Microsoft Earnings Presentation)

Even Microsoft's legacy and hardware businesses are doing well. While Windows OEM consumer sales are down slightly, that's to be expected as global PC sales are in secular decline. More importantly, its professional Windows sales are growing at double digits. Meanwhile, its non core businesses, like Surface, Xbox live, gaming, and search (Bing) revenue are all showing double-digit sales growth.

Search revenue: 17% growth

Surface revenue: 25% growth

Xbox Live subscription revenue: 36% growth

Gaming hardware: 39%

And like with its other operating units, Personal Computing is also seeking margin expansion as operating profit rose 38%, more than double the division's 17% revenue growth.

But wait, it gets better! Not just is Microsoft managing to grow its top line at double digits off an enormous base ($110 billion TTM revenue), but that growth is expected to accelerate.

Q1 2019 Guidance

Metric Midrange Guidance YOY Growth Revenue $27.7 billion 25% Operating Income $8.85 billion 58%

(Source: management guidance)

For the next quarter, management is guiding for even more impressive growth of 25% in revenue and a stunning 58% growth in operating income. The bottom line is that Microsoft is once more a revenue and profit growth machine. And thanks to its strong long-term growth runway, that is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

2. Long-Term Growth Potential Is Excellent

Analyst firm Research & Markets expects cloud computing to grow at about 27.5% CAGR between 2017 and 2025, when it will become a $1.25 trillion global market. Now granted this is for every part of the cloud industry, which includes markets that Microsoft isn't targeting. But given that Microsoft's cloud business generated just $23 billion in the past year, this shows that Microsoft's growth runway in cloud is long and vast.

The key to its cloud strategy is incorporating ever more useful applications, including those driven by AI data analytics. These allow companies to not just store their data in Microsoft's cloud, but make sense of it, including how to optimize operations to boost profitability. For instance, Dynamics 365, Microsoft AI driven data analysis suite, saw 61% revenue growth indicating that the company's corporate clients are loving its new offerings. Meanwhile, the company's computer engineers added 500 new capabilities to its Azure cloud platform over the past year, which explains why its red hot growth rate continues.

According to analyst firm Synergy Research, in Q2 2018, the cloud computing market grew 50%. That's compared to 44% for the full year 2017 and 50% in 2016. The industry's top five players (Amazon, Microsoft, IBM (NYSE:IBM), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)) control 75% of the market and continue to tighten their grip.

More importantly, according to Synergy, only four of the world's 25 largest cloud providers saw any growth in market share (Amazon, Google, Alibaba, and Microsoft). IBM's market share remained flat at 8% and everyone else lost ground.

According to John Dinsdale, Chief Strategist at Synergy:

In a large and strategically vital market that is growing at exceptional rates, they (industry leaders) are throwing the gauntlet down to their smaller competitors by continuing to invest enormous amounts in their data center infrastructure and operations. Their increased market share is clear evidence that their strategies are working."

In other words, in cloud computing, moats are getting wider, thanks to the importance of AI driven data analytics. The more users a company can attract to train its AI algorithms to analyze data better, the more of an edge its service suite will gain. This shows that cloud computing has a very large network effect, in which winners tend to keep on winning.

Analyst firm Gartner thinks that the industry's top two players (Microsoft and Amazon) might end up controlling 90% of the cloud market by 2020. Personally, I think that Alphabet and Alibaba's strong cloud growth rates make this unlikely. But Microsoft's market share is still likely to grow modestly over time. Combined with the torrid growth rate of the global cloud market that should easily allow its intelligent cloud business to keep up its rapid growth rate for at least the next decade, and likely far beyond.

Part of Microsoft's strategy to dominate the cloud/AI analytics is by an increasing focus on developers. This is why it recently bought GitHub for $7.5 billion in an all stock deal. Now, long-time Microsoft investors might be leery of the company making large scale purchases, given the terrible track record it had with those in the Ballmer years. But the thing to remember about Nadella's Microsoft is that its big M&A deals are far more focused and represent good strategic fits for Microsoft's cloud/software as a service business model.

For example, here's what Nadella said when announcing the GitHub acquisition.

"According to LinkedIn data, software engineering roles in industries outside of tech such as retail, healthcare, and energy are seeing double-digit growth year over year, 25 percent faster than the growth of developer roles in the tech industry itself...As every company becomes a digital company, value creation and growth across every industry will increasingly be determined by the choices developers make."

This highlights the strategic reason Microsoft wants to own GitHub, which is basically the Facebook (FB) for software developers. That's because it's the world's leading software application design platform with 28 million developers and 85 million applications in its repository. Now, it's important to realize that GitHub is open source, so Microsoft isn't likely to get much proprietary software from this deal. But the brilliance of the acquisition is that Microsoft wants GitHub developers to use Azure as their primary development platform. In other words, Microsoft wants GitHub app developers to become the Android of software application development, and for Azure to be the backbone infrastructure on which they operate.

This is a brilliant move that other companies like Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet have adopted with their own ecosystems. They crowdsource innovation from millions of developers all over the world rather than try to design everything in house. And just like Facebook bought Instagram and Snapchat to build its own social media empire, Microsoft is strengthening its own moat by adding LinkedIn (world's biggest professional social network) and GitHub (world's biggest developer network) to app driven cloud empire.

Now, it should be noted that GitHub isn't going to move the needle for Microsoft financially. That's because the rapidly growing company's revenues will be a drop in the bucket compared to Microsoft's $110 billion in sales.

GitHub 2015 revenue: $95 million

GitHub 2016 revenue: $200 million

But the point of this acquisition was to further strengthen Microsoft's cloud platform, which is ultimately the heart of the stock's long-term investment thesis. But part of that thesis resides in management itself, including Nadella's brilliant execution so far.

3. World Class Management Team With Proven Execution Ability

Satya Nadella has been with Microsoft for over 20 years and was the head of its cloud computing division before taking over the top spot four years ago. Nadella's willingness to refocus the company's business model on cloud has proven a major success. A major reason he's been able to restore the company to strong growth is his adaptability.

As CEO Satya Nadella told analysts at this quarter's conference call:

We reorganized our engineering teams to break free of the categories of the past and better align with the emerging tech stack from silicon to AI to experiences, to better serve the needs of our customers today and long into the future. We reoriented our sales and marketing teams, adding industry and technical expertise to partner more deeply with our customers on their digital transformation journeys." - Satya Nadella

Basically, under Nadella, Microsoft has once become a highly customer-oriented company, the opposite of the Ballmer years. As a result, Microsoft's business units have not just seen strong growth, but more importantly, the company's profitability has greatly improved.

Company Gross Margins Operating Margin Net Margin FCF Margin Return On Invested Capital Microsoft 67.6% 34.5% 29.5% 29.2% 139.9% Industry Average 49.9% 5.1% 3.8% NA 10.3%

(Source: Morningstar, Gurufocus, CSImarketing)

In tech, many companies battle to win market share by undercutting rivals on price. Microsoft's focus on creating one of the world's most advanced and useful cloud/data analytics platforms allows it to grow strongly while retaining exceptional profitability. For example, its net margins are about 650% above the industry norm, and its most recent return on invested capital was a staggering 140%. This indicates management is allocating shareholder capital with incredible discipline and more skillfully than almost any company in the world. Then, of course, there's the company's impressive free cash flow margin.

Free cash flow is the most important metric for dividend investors to focus on. That's because FCF is what's left over after running the company and investing in future growth. In the past year, Microsoft converted almost 30% of revenue into FCF ($32.3 billion). This means that even after paying its $12.7 billion dividend, the company had $19.6 billion left over to spend on buybacks, acquisitions, or add to its $134 billion cash pile.

And keep in mind that all this impressive profitably isn't coming at the expense of investing for the future. Microsoft's R&D spending, mostly into cloud and AI driven data analytics, has been exploding in the last two years.

MSFT Research and Development Expense (TTM) data by YCharts MSFT R&D to Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Today, Microsoft's R&D/revenue margin is the second highest of the world's top five cloud computing companies. This bodes well for the company's ability to retain its edge and continue generating strong top and bottom line growth in the coming years.

In fact, analysts currently expect Microsoft to enjoy low double digit sales growth over the next decade, mostly driven by its strong commercial and cloud businesses. Combined with slightly increased margins and steady buybacks, that's expected to generate about 14% EPS growth. For a tech giant of Microsoft's scale, that is a very impressive growth rate indeed. It also sets the company up to become a strong market beater in the coming years.

4. Dividend Profile: Super Safe Dividend, Fast Growth And Market Crushing Return Potential

The most important aspect to any income investment, and what ultimately drives total returns over time, is the dividend profile. This consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety and long-term payout growth potential.

Company Forward Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Projected 10 Year Dividend Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Microsoft 1.6% 39% 14.0% 15.6% 16.2% S&P 500 1.8% 38% 6.2% 8.0% 2% to 5%

(Source: Morningstar, Gurufocus, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, FastGraphs, BlackRock, Vanguard, Simply Safe Dividends, Yardeni Research, Multpl.com)

Now, it is true that Microsoft's yield is paltry, lower than even the pitiful payout of the S&P 500. However, what it lacks in current income, Microsoft more than makes up for in bank vault like dividend safety and strong long-term growth potential. That's because its trailing FCF payout ratio is just 39%, indicating that its massive and growing stream of subscription based cash flow is more than enough to cover the dividend. And then, there's the fortress like balance sheet to consider.

In the M&A and capex-heavy tech sector, a strong balance sheet is essential.

Company Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate Microsoft 1.5 18.1 2.9 AAA 3.6% Industry Average 1.3 26.5 1.9 NA NA

(Sources: Morningstar, Gurufocus, FastGraphs)

Microsoft is one of just two companies with a AAA credit rating (the other is Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)), which is a higher rating than the US Treasury. That's thanks to very manageable debt levels, supported by a massive stream of recurring and stable cash flow.

In fact, Microsoft, like many large tech blue chips, actually has a net cash position. In Microsoft's case, cash exceeds total debt by $57.5 billion. And given that its retained FCF (free cash flow minus dividends) is nearly $20 billion per year, to say the company's balance sheet is safe would be an understatement.

What about its dividend growth potential? Well, currently, analysts expect Microsoft to grow its EPS by 14% over the next 10 years. While all such forecasts need to be taken with a healthy grain of salt, in this case, I think that is a reasonable projection. That's because Microsoft's twin growth catalysts of its fast growing cloud and ongoing rapid transition of commercial Office users to Office 365 should easily allow for double digit top and bottom line growth. And as we've seen over the past few years, Microsoft is not sacrificing margin to win market share.

Assuming that FCF/share grows in line with EPS and Microsoft maintains a relatively stable payout ratio, this means that it should be able to grow its dividend by about 14% CAGR for the next 10 years as well. For context, that would mean approximately quadrupling the payout by 2028, meaning a yield on today's cost of about 6.4%.

Now, historically (since 1956), dividend stocks have generally followed the rule that total returns equal yield + dividend growth. That's called the Gordon Dividend Growth Model or GDGM. As long as a company's business model is stable over time, and it starts out at fair value, then this formula is usually a good approximation of long-term total return potential. So assuming Microsoft experiences no major changes in its valuation metric, it should easily be capable of 15% total returns over the next decade. That's in contrast to the 8% return the GDGM estimates for the S&P 500.

But when we consider starting valuations for both Microsoft and the S&P 500, then we see that Microsoft could actually generate about three times the returns of the broader market. That's because Morningstar, BlackRock and Vanguard estimate from today's valuations the S&P 500 is likely to return just 5% (or less) annually over the next five to 10 years.

In contrast, Microsoft's valuation adjusted total return potential is about 16%. How do I get to that estimate? Well, that's where Microsoft's valuation comes in.

5. Valuation: Still Potentially 6% Undervalued Making It A Buy Today

MSFT Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the past 12 months, Microsoft shares have been on fire, crushing not just the S&P 500 but also the tech heavy Nasdaq. So, naturally, many investors might worry that Microsoft is currently grossly overvalued. Fortunately, I think it's actually about 6% undervalued.

Now, it should be noted that there are numerous ways to value a stock, and none are 100% objectively correct. This is why I typically use several time tested methods in concert to ensure that no single approach provides a false valuation picture.

One approach is to compare the PE ratio to its historical PE ratio. Over time, PE ratios (like most valuation metrics) tend to mean revert, unless the company's business model goes into permanent decline. Due to the permanent earnings boost from tax cuts this year, I'm using the forward PE ratio to get a clearer picture of relative valuations.

Currently, Microsoft's forward PE is 25.2, which is much higher than the S&P 500's 16.6. So, that means it's overvalued right? Well, actually over the past 20 years (including the stagnant Ballmer years), MSFT's average PE was 29.6. This implies it might be 15% undervalued today.

But 25.2 is still a pretty high multiple, so the question is how reasonable is that given the company's strong long-term growth prospects? To answer that, I use a Fair Value PE formula devised by Benjamin Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of modern value investing. That formula is: (8.5 + (2X long-term EPS growth rate))/discount rate. The discount rate (decimal form) is your desired long-term rate of return. For these calculations, I use 10% because that's better than the market's historical (since 1871) 9.2% CAGR.

Forward PE Historical PE Implied 10 Year EPS Growth Rate Graham Fair Value PE Graham Fair Value Discount To Fair Value 25.2 29.6 8.4% 33.2 $142 32%

(Sources: Gurufocus, Benjamin Graham, FastGraphs)

The Graham Fair Value formula can tell us two things. First, that Microsoft's current shares are baking in about 8.4% long-term EPS growth. That's far below what its currently growing at and what analysts expect it to achieve over the long term. In fact, assuming Microsoft can indeed growth EPS at 14% over the next 10 years (I think it can) then according to Graham a fair value PE and price would be 33.2 and $142, respectively. That implies shares might be as much as 32% undervalued.

However, there is indeed a time tested valuation method that does show Microsoft as highly overvalued. This is an approach that has worked well since 1966, developed by Investment Quality Trends or IQT. IQT has been beating the market for over 32 years (that's as far back as the publicly tracked model portfolio goes) by comparing yields to their historical yields. The reason this works is that, assuming the business model doesn't collapse, a dividend stock's yield tends to be mean reverting over time. This means it cycles around a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value. IQT has been running its asset management business for 52 years purely based on buying blue chip dividend stocks when yields are much higher than historical norms (undervalued), and selling when they are far beneath them (overvalued).

Yield 5 Year Average Yield 13 Year Median Yield Discount To Fair Value 1.6% 2.6% 2.3% -35%

(Sources: Gurufocus, Simply Safe Dividends)

In the case of Microsoft, we can see that the five year average yield and 13-year median yield are indeed similar. And so, under this time tested valuation model, Microsoft's 1.6% yield appears to indicate it might be 35% overvalued. However, note that Microsoft is set to hike its dividend in the next quarter, so that overvaluation could drop substantially, depending on the magnitude of the hike. Given its strong results, the company could easily increase the dividend 15% to 20%, which would drastically lower this frightening overvaluation figure.

One final approach I use is a three stage discounted cash flow or DCF model, such as provided by Morningstar. A DCF model estimates a stock's intrinsic value purely based on the net present value of all future cash flow (extending out to infinity). Theoretically, this is the purest form of valuation. Unfortunately, because it uses so many assumptions (including long-term smoothed out growth rates over decades) and requires a discount rate that's different for everyone, it shouldn't be used in isolation.

However, as one method among several, it can provide some insight. That's especially true for Morningstar's 100% long-term focused analysts who are usually some of the most conservative in their growth assumptions.

Morningstar Fair Value Discount To Fair Value $122 11%

(Source: Morningstar)

Morningstar's DCF model (which I can confirm is conservative) shows Microsoft as 11% undervalued today. Combining this with the other valuation models, I estimate the stock is worth at least $114 today, implying a margin of safety of 6%.

Estimated Fair Value Discount To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Return Boost $114 6% 0.6%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Benjamin Graham, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Morningstar)

Over time, all stocks trade purely off fundamentals. This means that assuming Microsoft reverts to fair value over the next decade investors could expect a 0.6% CAGR return boost from the stock's current valuation. Thus, the valuation adjusted GDGM estimate of its long-term potential total return is: 1.6% yield + 14% dividend growth (proxy for EPS and FCF growth) + 0.6% valuation boost = 16.2%. Historically, this formula has been about 80% to 90% accurate, which means that Microsoft very likely has strong market beating return potential.

Under the Buffett principle that "it's better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price", I generally feel comfortable recommending Grade A blue chips at fair value or better. This means that Microsoft is still a buy today, at least for long-term investors comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

Microsoft is certainly a low risk blue chip, but there are nonetheless some challenges it will face in the coming years.

(Source: Microsoft Earnings Presentation)

A short to medium-term risk is currency fluctuation. As a giant multinational, Microsoft does business all over the world. Thus, fluctuations in the value of the US dollar relative to other currencies can have a substantial impact on its sales, earnings, and cash flow. As you can see above this quarter currency fluctuations helped boost its growth rates. But the US dollar is now strengthening, which means that foreign sales could soon translate into less US dollars and create a negative growth headwind. That's because US interest rates are either rising (short-term rates) or flat (long-term) but much higher than in the UK, EU, and Japan. Thus, dollar-denominated assets are becoming more attractive and foreign capital is flowing into them, increasing relative demand for dollars. Fortunately, over time, currency fluctuations tend to cancel out, meaning that this is not a long-term threat to the company's investment thesis.

But Microsoft does have some long-term fundamental risks to be aware of. The first is the effects of more aggressive capex spending on its all important FCF. Free cash flow fell by 15% in the latest quarter and on a TTM basis only grew 3% due to heavier investment into the company's cloud business. The good news is that operating cash flow grew 13% and a major part of this quarter's weakness was one time tax charges related to the new accounting rules (ASC 606) that recently went into effect in the US.

But the point is that investors will want to watch Microsoft's FCF conversion ratio going forward. Specifically, that its FCF/share will be growing roughly in line with its earnings. Remember that earnings is for accounting, but FCF is for paying dividends. FCF is operating cash flow minus capex (including R&D) and so if Microsoft continues ramping up its capex cloud spending too quickly, it may result in FCF/share growth being far more tepid than its impressive EPS figures. That might result in slower than expected dividend growth, which is ultimately what I and income investors care about.

However, at the same time, we can't forget that Microsoft is going to have to stay on its toes, because the world of cloud computing is full of hungry rivals who are gunning to dominate this incredibly profitable and fast growing industry. This is why investors need to trust Nadella to allocate capital well. That means investing R&D effectively and in a disciplined fashion. It also means making smart strategic acquisitions.

Acquisitions like LinkedIn and GitHub represent major execution risk in the M&A happy tech sector. The prices Microsoft paid for both companies is rich and only time will tell whether or not these prove accretive to EPS and FCF/share. Now, it should be pointed out that both LinkedIn and GitHub seem like sensible additions to Microsoft' core offerings and fit well with its cloud/data analytics platforms.

In other words, Nadella is not Ballmer, happily making flashy mega deals in an effort to empire build and in the process lighting shareholder cash on fire. Still investors need to remember that even the best management teams can occasionally misstep. So, as the battle between Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft heats up, Nadella might be tempted to overpay for a deal that ends up not working out.

Bottom Line: Microsoft Is One Of The Best Technology Dividend Growth Stocks You Can Buy

Don't get me wrong, after a 50% rally over the last year, I fully understand why many value focused income investors might be leery of buying Microsoft right now. However, the fact remains that the company's fundamentals are as strong as ever thanks to wide moats in both its legacy Windows and fast growing cloud computing business.

And under the excellent leadership of Satya Nadella, a proven master at cloud computing, I think Microsoft is poised to become one of the most dominant names in cloud and AI. Those are two of the most important tech industries of the coming century and thus represent both massive and very long growth runways.

Which is why I consider Microsoft to be one of the best tech dividend growth stocks you can buy today. Because despite that 50% rally, I think shares are still likely 6% undervalued. And for a world class blue chip like this, I have no qualms about recommending long-term investors buy at even such a modest discount to fair value.

