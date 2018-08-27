L3: Business Restructuring Provides Opportunity

The stock is only up 9.22% year to date and is underperforming the defense/aerospace ETF by -2.34%. This may provide an opportunity for shareholders.

Profitability is on the mind of management, and operating margins are improving and trending towards 12% by 2019-2020.

The company is growing revenues in the high single digits and undergoing structural changes to streamline business units and better position for growth.

Synopsis

L3 Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LLL) operates in three business units: Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, or "ISR" (a combination of aerospace and sensor systems), Electronic Systems and Communication Systems. The company used to operate four business units, with Aerospace and Sensor Systems being separate business units. The share price is up modestly year to date with a return of 9.22%, and it has underperformed the defense/aerospace ETF (BATS:ITA) by 2.34%. Based on my valuation, I think there is a return opportunity of nearly 15% over the next twelve months.

L3 Technologies is undergoing business unit consolidation in an effort to create cost synergies and better target specific market opportunities. It is undergoing structural changes, and it has hired a Chief Transformation Officer named Melanie Heitkamp to guide the company in the consolidation of its many business lines and different divisions. The focus of the consolidation is to reduce the four segments to three, and management is in the planning stages/execution stages of this business unit reclassification.

The opportunity for this investment rests in management's ability to increase the profitability of the core business units and make acquisitions in highly targeted market segments to extract value and create excess returns for shareholders.

(Source: Company 10-K on Website)

(Source: Company 10-Q)

L3 Technologies has a 12% operating margin target for 2020, and it is consolidating business lines and focusing on core competencies. Management believes the company can hit this target by 2019. It is undergoing restructuring costs to streamline the many business divisions, and the company will be in the range of $30-35 million for 2018. The restructuring is expected to generate $15 million in cost synergies within the Communications Systems segment this year and an additional $15 million next year. L3 Technologies anticipates additional restructuring expenses next year, but they will be less than 2018 levels.

The company is pursuing both organic and inorganic growth opportunities. In 2018, it has been active in deploying capital for M&A. This year, it has acquired 2 companies for $69 million and entered agreements for an additional 2 companies valued at $200 million. The acquisitions will help strengthen L3's underwater unmanned vehicle technologies, space and computer networking business lines. It picked up the companies at below market valuations and got good value for shareholders.

Business Trends

L3 reported 10.5% operating margins for the second quarter on $2.58 billion in sales. The company's operating margins have been improving over the past three years, and management expects full-year 2018 margins to be in the low 11% range. In fiscal 2017, operating margins were 10.7%, which is a 30 basis point improvement over 10.4% in 2016.

Looking at the first six months of 2017 to 2018, the company had an increase of $144 million in sales from the Sensor Systems segment to $883 million, yet operating margins decreased by 1.8% over the same period.

The demand in the satellite market is slowing and this is reflected in the -3.7% decline in revenues for the Communication Systems segment. The commercial satellite market is facing a near term slowdown, but management believes the long-term growth prospects are positive.

The Communication Systems segment is looking to have the capability to capture business in the fifth-generation fighter programs. The F-35 produced by Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is entering full-rate production, and the last development task is the integration of the advanced avionics to allow the plane to communicate with ground-, air- and satellite-based assets. The plane is touted as a software and electronic marvel; however, it continues to lack in software and datalink communication efforts. L3 is positioned to help integrate all the communication systems in the fighter jet, and the company is mindful of this opportunity.

Flight Simulation

L3 Technologies' flight simulator business is accelerating on the commercial side in the pilot training segment. Sales in the commercial airline simulation segment are estimated to be $425 million for 2018, and the business is growing at a 13% rate. The company experienced 13% organic revenue growth in the commercial aerospace market (in the form of simulators and screening systems in airports) and is experiencing increased demand sales in training equipment. L3 has an internal commercial pilot training program which brings in 1600 cadets a year to give flight simulator experience to commercial airline pilots in training. This market segment is a high-growth area because there is a shortage of 30,000 commercial airline pilots.

The company invested in Gatwick, England, where it will operate a training program for commercial pilots. This location is to have 8 flight simulators and the capacity to run 24/7.

Management announced the potential to team up with OEMs to offer flight simulation training programs, and Boeing (NYSE:BA) was mentioned on the second-quarter conference call by an analyst. The company is open to the opportunity of teaming up with an OEM to offer its simulator solutions. This is evidenced by L3 teaming up with CAE to pursue commercial airline opportunity, (CAE is the company's number one competitor in the commercial flight simulation market). It is also looking toward commercial airlines to outsource their pilot training programs directly to L3 and capture additional business this way.

L3 Technologies is also exposed to airport security solutions with its ClearScan Detector product. This is a carry-on and bag screening device that provides intense 2D and 3D screening ability. It uses advanced screening technology, which is a better than traditional X-Ray screening equipment. In the second quarter, the company had $21 million in sales for the Security & Detection Systems due to increased deliveries for airport screening devices primarily to the TSA. This product could provide additional growth opportunities, as airport security needs expand to increase the threat detection capabilities.

Night vision

The company secured $391 million in contracts for the ENVG-B night vision product line. The contract is to build 13,000 units of night vision, 10,000 for the army and 3,000 for the Marines. The deal moved extremely fast for the defense sector and only took 60 days to get underway. It also has $15-20 million of night vision sales from the Middle East sitting in accounts receivable. The potential for this product is large - the Army has plans to purchase over 100,000 units in the years ahead and the foreign military sale market is large.

Dividend and Buybacks

The dividend is growing, with three consecutive $0.20 dividend increases seen from 2015 to 2018. The current annual payout stands at $3.20, and this equates to a yield of 1.51%. The payout ratio is 32% current-year EPS guidance of $9.90 per share. The company still has room to increase the dividend, and with revenues expected to grow in the mid-single digits for 2019, another dividend raise is probable next year.

L3 Technologies is reducing the share count through share repurchases and has already repurchased greater than $321 million of stock for 2018. The company has $1.36 billion of cash on hand, and the board remains open to letting the share repurchase total reach $400 million if acquisition activity slows down into the second half of 2018.

Shareholders need to mindful of the share count because share dilution counteracted buybacks for 2017. During 2017, the company repurchased over $180 million in common stock, and the share repurchases were offset by additional issuance of 800k shares from 2016 to 2017. This is in contrast to 2016, when common shares decreased by 3.1 million from the previous year. The company has the profitability to continue share repurchases in the years ahead, and this will add to the overall return for shareholders.

Valuation

Consensus analysts' estimates are trending up, sales are expected to grow in the mid-single digits and the company will experience higher of levels of profitability as its operating margins approach 12%. Based on a 21 times price-to-earnings 2019 earnings estimate, I derive a fair value of $243 per share. This implies an upside of 15% from current share price levels.

Factors supporting my earnings multiple include:

A rising defense budget under the Trump Administration.

Management's ability to consolidate multiple business lines and increase the profitability of the overall business.

An increasing need for flight simulation systems in the commercial and military markets.

Night vision contract opportunity valued in the billions of dollars, and L3's strong position to capture this business.

The company's strength in the Communication Systems segment and its capability to land additional business opportunities such as the one mentioned with the fifth-generation fighter platforms.

Note: Figures are pulled from company conference calls, annual and quarterly filings.

Disclaimer: Copper Canyon LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor in Orlando, Florida. We have outlined our market commentary, and all information detailed in this article is not investment advice; it merely indicates the opinions and views of Copper Canyon LLC and its Investment Advisors. Any forward-looking statements or share price calculations should not be construed as Investment Advice and are for market commentary purposes only. Forward looking statements are not indicative of future performance and cannot be interpreted as such. We have no responsibility to update any forward looking statements. This commentary was created by Dylan Quintilone, Investment Advisor Representative of Copper Canyon LLC. Copper Canyon LLC is a State of Florida Registered Investment Advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I manage client positions in Lockheed Martin common stock. I do not manage client positions in L3 common stock, however we reserve the right to initiate a position within 72 hours.