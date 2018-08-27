The Cisco Of Pot

Recently, Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) did a deal with Canadian marijuana company HEXO (OTCPK:HYYDF) (HEXO.TO) to develop a cannabis infused beer.

Source: Coors Website

Molson Coors Canada will have a 57.5% controlling interest in the joint venture (pun intended), with HEXO having the remaining ownership interest. HEXO in turn will probably need to do a variety of deals with other marijuana companies (growth, production and technology) in order to fulfill the vision. The structure helps insulate US-based TAP from potential liability** while also allowing it to participate in what is expected to be the greatest growth segment for beer since "Coors Light" was introduced in the late '70s. However, in all this, Coors is likely a bit behind the times.

Coors wants to grow like a weed and smoke the competition (puns intended); however, it isn't the first beer company to enter the space. Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) (Corona, Pacifico, Modelo, Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Black Box, etc.) took a significant position in marijuana company Canopy (NYSE:CGC) back in October 2017 with a similar motivation. Then, just the other day, it upped that investment with an additional $4 BILLION follow-on. I'm guessing it sees a market here; that's some serious green (pun intended, but OK I'll stop now). Constellation however will probably not be the first significant THC infused beer brand to market. Small startup Ceria, a cannabis infused beer company founded by Blue Moon's Keith Villa, is my guess for who will probably take that prize (with all the early adopter advantage it implies). Ceria not only enjoys the nimbleness of a startup, but also has the significant beer brand development experience of its founder behind it. That is until Coors, Constellation, HEXO, or Canopy buys it. Meanwhile, Rebel Coast, a winemaker out of Sonoma, claims to have the first marijuana-infused Sauvignon Blanc on the market (now available in the California market).

So, as had been forecasted previously, the first mainstream companies in the cannabis space aren't tobacco firms such as Altria/Marlboro (MO), nor drug firms such as Pfizer (PFE), but the beer, wine, and alcohol companies. These companies are already used to delivering an intoxicating product which used to be prohibited, to consumers under strict regulation. Sound familiar?

Yep, cannabis is going mainstream. Speculative investors can consider CGC or HEXO.TO; more conservative investors STZ or TAP. Accredited investors can try calling Ceria or Rebel Coast to see if they are looking for funds. But who is going to win, who will dominate?

As stated, Constellation Brands - Corona, Modelo, Robert Mondavi, etc. - followed up a $190 million investment it made last year to buy 9.9% of Canopy Growth Corp. with a whopping $4 billion + additional investment last week. In the process, it will own 38% of Canopy with the necessary warrants to take that above 50%. To say this is a game changer doesn't do justice to the probable effect on the industry. It's put-up or shut-up time. Competitors are going to have to secure their own multi-billion-dollar investments quickly, join others that have, or be left behind as an also ran. Marijuana companies that don't capture share soon will become the Geocities and Pets.com of this decade.

Constellation didn't just invest in Canopy to protect the beer market share as is sometimes reported, but rather it is ensuring Canopy has $4 billion to spend consolidating and growing the overall industry.

Source: Canopy Presentation

Most will think that's a lot. However, subconsciously they are probably still underestimating the effect by comparing it to say the market cap of their favorite cannabis market stock, or the $21B market cap estimated for the entire industry before this deal. In doing so they miss the point.

That's not $4 billion in market cap, shares that one couldn't really sell without tanking the stock. That's $4 billion in directly spendable cash for M&A and product development. Many if not all cannabis companies are chronically short on cash. Compare CGC's $4 billion to the total cash Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF), Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), GW Pharma (NASDAQ:GWPH), MedReleaf (OTCPK:MEDFF), and Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) have on hand combined ($860 million) and you get a better idea of the relative impact. Canopy now has more than 4 times the money to spend on development, mergers, and acquisitions as its next five largest competitors combined. If you want to guess what relative market shares and profits are likely to look like for this high-growth industry five years down the road, this is as good an indicator as any.

For now, operations for almost all marijuana companies still generate relatively little cash flow compared to more established industries. Furthermore, whatever cash flow is produced is immediately spent to fund further growth. Cannabis companies would be crazy not to spend every dollar they make, plus whatever they can reasonably raise, to grow as fast as practical. The opportunity is just too wide open and big not to.

This is because while it is about to change, the Cannabis industry is still a wild west land grab. Think Uber and Didi burning as much cash as possible, locking in critical mass in as many cities as possible, before some else does. Because the plant has been illegal all this time; marijuana is a similar situation. Everything is an open field waiting to be staked, homesteaded, and developed. There are few patents, no dominant established brands, product types, and delivery methods are not standardized, logistical supply chains and processes are only starting to become efficient, etc., etc. So the $4 billion in cash is huge because it allows Canopy to develop, buy, and dominate this high-growth industry.

The big deal for Canopy now becomes how good is management on making capital allocation decisions? Obviously, Constellation thinks it is pretty decent or the $4 billion follow-on would not have occurred. Constellation effectively anointed Canopy the winner. The horse it is going to back to the hilt to control all things cannabis worldwide.

Provided management can make decent capital allocation decisions, this money essentially makes Canopy in the marijuana industry analogous to what Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) was in the internet industry.

Source: Google Search

It can buy other companies and/or develop and research a burgeoning industry like no other. In the process it can create synergies, establish brands, and own patents that will make the whole much greater than the sum of the parts. Canopy will lead the way; long-term dominance is now theirs to lose.

