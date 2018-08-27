Are Silver Shorts Feeling A Little Squeezed?

In Bitcoin, we are neutral right now waiting for a short signal to close under 6,518 to go short.

Add to gold and silver positions at the buy 1 and buy 2 levels, with gold targets at $1,218 to $1,245, and of $14.81 for silver.

The Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator Early Bird Weekend Update for August 24, 2018 covers gold, silver, crude, soybeans, wheat, E-mini S&P and Bitcoin.

Gold

Gold last traded at $1,210.40. It just completed the sell 2 (S2) level of $1,209 overnight. The average price of $1,196 was met and completed. The market has reverted aggressively back from the low made of $1,190 last night at about 5 PM and we are at the extreme above the mean of $1,196. Closing above $1,209 would essentially confirm the major breakout point above the S2 level, and we are expecting much higher levels with target prices of $1,218 to $1,245.

The daily targets have been completed and it looks like the market could be moving toward meeting the weekly and monthly targets. The weekly sell 1 (S1) level is $1,214. The S2 is $1,245. The monthly average price is $1,244. The monthly S1 is $1,267 and the monthly S2 is $1,301. We could see this move up to $1,301, which is the monthly S2 level and possibly harmonizes with all of the daily, weekly and monthly trends.

The gold market is accelerating on this breakout, which we have been anticipating in our reports based on the VC PMI.

Silver

The silver market was trading last at $14.7750. The average price is $14.68. The market reverted back last night from a low of about $14.45 and activated a buy signal at the buy 1 (B1) level of $14.52. This morning it met the target of $14.68 on the way to the second target, which is the S1 level of $14.81. The S2 level is $14.97.

The silver market is in a very bullish mode, activating the targets and looking to activate the S1 level of $14.81 above the mean.

Crude oil

October crude traded last at $69.12. The high this morning on a breakout above the S2 level was $69.31. The S2 level is $68.57. The average price is $67.76. The market broke down above the S2 level as we have been expecting a reversal of this market from the low made a few days ago on the 17th at $64.73.

We do not recommend any positions here. The longs have met all their targets. For day trading, we’re waiting for signals to be activated. If crude closes below $68.57, it would be the first signal to go short. The market is transforming the resistance at $68.57 into support for the next higher fractal in price.

Soybeans

Soybeans are trading at $8.5850. The average price is $8.61. The B1 level is $8.47 and the B2 level is $8.41. The S1 level is $8.67 and the S2 level is $8.81. We are looking for buy signals here on soybeans.

Wheat

Wheat is trading at $5.17 and the average price is $5.27. The B1 level is $5.20 and the B2 level is at $5.15. The S1 level is at $5.33 and the S2 level is at $5.39. The market is in the demand area and we’re looking for buy signals on the wheat.

E-mini S&P

The E-mini S&P last traded at 2,867 last. The average price is 2,861. The S1 is at 2,866. We are looking for short signals on a close below 2,866 with a target of 2,861. The stop we recommend is on a close above 2,866 once the signal is activated.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin last traded at 6,530. The average price is 6,385. The market is trading at the S1 level of 6,518, meeting the target of B1 at 6,287. We are neutral right now waiting for a short signal to close under 6,518 to go short.

Conclusion

The metals markets have entered an accelerated move to the upside as we are breaking out above the VC PMI recommended S2 resistance levels. We recommend adding to positions into the B1 and B2 levels when the markets align themselves and present buy signals.

