Genfit And Elafibranor In NASH Fibrosis: A Revisit Of The FDA Guidelines

Fibrosis is the most valuable predictor of overall mortality in NASH, but the anti-fibrotic benefits of elafibranor in clinical NASH is uncertain or undefined. I provide an explanation.

Clinically, elafibranor has been shown to positively regulate metabolic syndrome and inflammatory responses during NASH leading to NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis.

Investment Thesis

In 2015, the stock price of Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF) stumbled on the release of the top line data of the Phase 2b GOLDEN-505 study of elafibranor therapy in NASH due to misinterpretation of the results. However, reanalysis of the data using the newly adopted Joint AASLD-FDA 2013 regulatory guidance revealed that elafibranor at the higher dose was more therapeutically effective than placebo at causing NASH histological resolution without fibrosis worsening. Phase 2b preliminary data was clinically successful since the clinical endpoint was achieved.

Genfit’s Phase 3 hypothesis for securing conditional accelerated approval is to demonstrate that elafibranor treatment therapeutically produces NASH histological resolution without worsening of fibrosis. Notably, establishing the anti-fibrotic benefits of elafibranor in NASH is not a prerequisite for attaining FDA conditional accelerated approval. A Phase 3 interim data readout for FDA Subpart H conditional accelerated approval is expected in Q3/2019. The market and investors should react favorably if this hypothesis is validated.

Investors should evaluate the clinical success of each anti-NASH drug candidate based on its developmental goal and FDA guideline for conditional accelerated approval. What differentiates elafibranor from its immediate competitors is its pharmacological target and developmental goal that focuses on NASH as the primary cause of fibrosis. Elafibranor can initiate anti-metabolic syndrome ((MetS)), anti-inflammatory/anti-steatotic effects which are trigger factors for NASH. For this reason, it is my opinion that Genfit’s Phase 3 hypothesis with regards to elafibranor’s efficacy will be confirmed.

The developmental goal of its immediate competitors, Ocaliva/Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT), Cenicriviroc/Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and Selonsertib/Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), is to demonstrate fibrosis as a measure of progression to cirrhosis. The FDA guideline for conditional accelerated approval is histological fibrosis improvement without worsening of NASH. An anti-fibrotic benefit for each of these 3 anti-NASH drug candidates is a prerequisite for obtaining FDA Subpart H conditional accelerated approval.

Once again, the market and investors alike should react positively if the clinical outcome and endpoints are achieved on release of interim Phase 3 data readout in 2019. Besides, investors should feel somewhat cautiously buoyant that each of these 3 drug candidates demonstrated clinical efficacy in proof-of-concept Phase 2b trials.

My opinion is that the 4 drug candidates should all be considered frontrunners based on their differing pharmacological targets and FDA clinical approval guidelines. On approval, each of these 4 drug candidates should capture considerable share of the addressable market at least in the first 5 years due to their respective pharmacological target, lack of immediate competition and diverse pathophysiology of NASH patients. NASH is a huge addressable market that will get larger due to the underlying trigger factors that are not easily adaptable to change.

It is anticipated that the global prevalence of NASH will continue to increase and the demand for new and better monotherapy or combination anti-NASH drug candidates may also come into play down the road. Comprehending the deluge of Phase 2 anti-NASH drug candidates currently in clinical trials, it is anticipated that the next 10 years will see ongoing approval of a variety of anti-NASH drug candidates, a therapeutic victory for patients.

In explaining these guidelines now, it is my goal to mitigate any misconceptions that could induce investor uncertainty and possibly market overreaction regarding perceived clinical success or failure when each of these 4 drug candidates reveal their 72-week interim top line data readout in 2019.

Clinical trials are and can be associated with unforeseen adverse clinical outcomes and delays. Despite my best intentions and opinions, nothing is definite until the data are announced and endorsed by the FDA.

Background And Opportunities

Genfit is a small cap ($828M) French clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the early diagnosis and preventive treatment of cardiometabolic and autoimmune disorders of high unmet medical needs. Elafibranor (GFT505), the lead investigative drug for the treatment of liver-related disorders including NASH and PBC, is a new generation dual PPAR-α/d agonist that is devoid of PPAR-γ responses and also the serious adverse events associated with first generation PPAR agonists. Elafibranor is liver-targeted with little or no muscle action and undergoes extensive enterohepatic cycling (Staels et. al. 2013. Hepatology). Elafibranor can initiate anti-MetS, anti-inflammatory/anti-steatotic effects that could be clinically/therapeutically beneficial for NASH and metabolic disorders.

Genfit has multiple shots on goal with elafibranor currently in Phase 3 development for NASH and mid-stage clinical trial for PBC. Elafibranor was granted fast track designations by the FDA for NASH. NASH is a huge addressable market of over $35B. It is my opinion that Genfit will continue to be a value-yielding stock for short and long-term investors in upcoming months/years with Phase 3 NASH top line data 72 weeks interim readout due Q3/2019.

Potential risks include setbacks in clinical trials and this constitutes the most significant downside risk. A negative readout for NASH could lead to downward pressure and call into question the integrity of their scientific platform. Current price represents a good buying opportunity. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at the end of Q1 totaled $292M (presented in US$ after conversion from euro€).

Elafibranor And Fibrosis

PPAR-α, PPAR-d and PPAR-γ all have distinct and overlapping tissue expression and functions. Together, PPAR-δ and PPAR-γ are differentially expressed in hepatic stellate cells (HSC), the key driver of liver fibrosis. PPAR-δ is also expressed on Kupffer cells (KC), an instigator and sustainer of fibrosis. The anti-fibrotic effects of elafibranor, a dual PPAR-α, δ agonist, in clinical NASH is unknown and not a prerequisite for conditional accelerated approval. It is my supposition that elafibranor could exert anti-fibrotic benefits during long-term NASH studies that would enhance and broaden its therapeutic application in the clinical setting.

My additional research of the literature demonstrates that elafibranor could exert anti-fibrotic benefits during NASH for the following reasons. It is known that KCs initiate liver fibrogenesis by causing the production of cytokines and growth factors that induce the activation of HSC. HSC activation is typified by transformation to fibroblast and subsequently myofibroblast causing increased production of collagen types I and Ⅲ (Friedman, Semin. Liver Dis 1990).

Conversely, liver fibrogenesis is sustained through decreased production of matrix metalloproteinases and increased production of specific tissue inhibitors of matrix metalloproteinases or non-specific metalloproteinase inhibitors. Conceivably, elafibranor may induce anti-fibrogenesis during NASH by suppressing/limiting the activation and function of both PPAR-δ-expressing KCs as well as PPAR-δ-expressing HSCs.

Why Fibrosis Matters For Anti-NASH Therapeutics?

Fibrosis is the sole histopathological feature independently associated with increased susceptibility of NASH-related liver mortality. NASH fibrosis stage is a forecast of overall transplant free survival. Fibrosis is accepted as the most clinical meaningful end point for assessing novel therapies based on current knowledge. The different phases of fibrosis are F1-low risk, F2/F3-advanced fibrosis, F4 cirrhosis (compensated).

The standard clinical practice is to use dietary and lifestyle changes rather than pharmacologic therapy to manage mild NASH/F1 fibrosis. Most NASH patients in ongoing clinical trials have F2/F3 fibrosis. This is a phase of the greatest interplay of the different multi-factorial causative pathways/pathogenic pathways that promote NASH fibrosis. Patients with NASH cirrhosis/F4 are at the advanced phase of the disease where causative pathways are more defined and more specific.

Sadly, it has been projected that beginning 2020, NASH may surpass HCV infection as the leading cause of liver transplant in the US (Charlton, Gastroenterology. 2011). NASH is a prevalent disease affecting at least 10% of the global population. Direct cost associated with NASH-associated ailments is estimated at >$10B in the U.S. and major European markets (Younossi, et al. Hepatology. 2016).

Epilogue

My writing goal is to facilitate scientific understanding. I have written several articles on NASH and felt it was an opportune time to provide readers with FDA guidelines regarding NASH NDA conditional accelerated approval. Those guidelines are rehashed directly below.

The first regulatory guideline is for developmental programs that are focused on NASH as the primary cause of fibrosis. For Genfit’s elafibranor and other NASH-focused programs, NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis is the acceptable surrogate histological endpoint for registration and accelerated approval.

The second regulatory guideline is for developmental programs that are focused on fibrosis as a measure of progression to cirrhosis. For Intercept’s ocaliva, Allergan’s cenicriviroc and Gilead’s selonsertib and other fibrosis programs, the surrogate histological endpoint is fibrosis improvement without worsening of NASH. Approval from both regulatory guidelines will perform long-term endpoint of progression to cirrhosis, mortality, and liver-related outcomes (transplant) for definitive registration

