Week 35 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Continuing from last year now makes it 61 out of 72 trading weeks (84.72%) with at least one stock move 10% or greater within a 4 or 5 day trading week. Currently 16 consecutive weeks with a 10%+ move.

The Momentum Gauges ended the week with signals increasing significantly to higher levels of positive momentum (51) and decreasing to lower levels of negative momentum (21).

Performance Results for the 1-week YTD (+42.99%) and total returns (+84.18%) are again at new all-time highs and both significantly outperforming the S&P 500.

Publishing 2 of the 8 new Week 35 breakout stocks that are available only to subscribers with better than 10% short-term upside potential.

Breakout Forecast Selections for Week 35:

Market conditions have generated a strong increase in positive breakout momentum and a decline negative momentum this week. The positive momentum gauge has moved out of the red from 19 up to a value of 51 at the end of the week. The yellow positive momentum conditions signal increasingly positive momentum conditions - momentum is getting stronger.

In Week 34 of last year, the positive momentum gauge set its all-time highest score of 120 since the momentum gauge has been put to use. The all-time low for the positive momentum selection gauge is 8 during week 14 of 2018

The negative momentum score increased to a value of 21 from a medium value of 43 last week for negative momentum.

Last published report: Week 34 Breakout Forecast

My momentum gauges are based on the count of the momentum stocks screened as either positive accelerating or negative accelerating stocks based on my research algorithm. The combination of the two different types of momentum categories screened by segments 2 and 6 of my algorithm may help validate the quality of the overall market momentum strength.

Total Return Chart: +84.18% new all-time high

The Total Return Chart reflects total return of all stocks in the weekly portfolio.

Market fund flow update August 24th from ETF.com:

The inflows into BetaBuilders products helped push overall weekly net inflows for U.S.-listed ETFs to $6.7 billion and year-to-date net inflows of $163.1 billion, according to the latest data from FactSet. The data showed U.S. equity ETFs with net inflows of $3.1 billion; international equity ETFs with inflows of $1.6 billion, and U.S. fixed-income ETFs with inflows of $2.3 billion during the week ending Thursday, Aug. 23. The S&P 500 hit a new record high for the first time in nearly seven months this week, breaching the 2,870 mark. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield edged down by 5 basis points to 2.82%. ~ ETF.com

Last week one of the sampled stocks, Cheetah Mobile (CMCM), quickly gained over 20% ending the week up +14.77%. This week I have selected 8 breakout stocks for my subscribers from the following sectors: 5 healthcare, 1 services, and 2 technology.

The two sampled selections of positive momentum stocks for this week include:

Avid Bioservices (CDMO) - Healthcare / Biotechnology Corium International (CORI) - Healthcare / Biotechnology

Caution: These stocks are not necessarily recommended for long term buy/hold unless you are comfortable with very large price swings. These are the most volatile selections I offer from among all the different Value & Momentum portfolios.

As I continue to observe, strong momentum events usually last from one to three weeks and may encounter some substantial decline before returning again to positive gains. Proposed entry points for each of the selected stocks are as close to the highlighted prices in yellow on the charts at market open.

Breakout Stock Selections for Week 35

Note: all breakout stocks are selected based on my algorithm to increase the frequency of 10% gains within a very short period of time. Price targets are estimated through an unrelated technical charting process for those who are looking for estimated exit points, however it is possible the momentum in these selections may move well beyond the initial target.

Sample #1: Avid Bioservices - Healthcare / Biotechnology Price Target: 7.50

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Sample #2: Corium International - Healthcare / Biotechnology Price Target: 12.00

Corium International, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

2018 Chart: +42.99% YTD at new high

Cumulative return with 1-Week holding period.

A detailed holding period analysis for Q1 2018 sampled Breakout Stocks is available here for review: Value & Momentum Breakout Stock Returns For Q1 2018

Top Gainers the last four weeks in the Breakout Portfolios include: (FLDM) +19.79%, (EXPI) +14.77%, (VSTM) +11.67%, (SOI) +17.44%, (SHSP) +34.46%, (INVE) +19.61%, (RUBI) +12.47%, (RIBT) +17.98%, (CMCM) +14.77%.

Gains in the long term portfolios this week were also quite substantial with the best moves in the Premium Portfolio that gained +5.66% this week. Other big moves were seen in the Forensic Negative Portfolio for September that gained +6.23% and for August that gained +5.53%.

Long Term Portfolio Returns

As a reminder, V&M Breakouts includes longer term portfolios being tracked and updated regularly using some of the best financial algorithms and enhancements from the financial literature. Here are the returns through Week 34.

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the page to enjoy free updates and select real-time alerts if you want timely updates on the latest stocks and portfolios I offer that are outperforming the S&P 500 in each of their respective time periods.

Be sure to check out my many other free articles HERE.

To Subscribe to Value & Momentum Breakouts, click on the link HERE.

I think these breakout stocks will serve you well in Week 35 and beyond. I hope you all do well with these stocks and always diversify to minimize some of the market risks. All the very best, and have a great week of trading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SORL, SSC, AGEN, ARQL, CMCM, ERII, GRBK, JBT, MEIP, PACB, PUMP, QTM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.