Helmerich & Payne: Low Margin Issue Is Still The Primary Obstacle

It is easy to recommend the stock as a long-term investment with accumulation at or under $59.50.

The question remains attached to the strength of the oil prices going forward and the ability of the driller to translate activity into profit. Profit margin is still an issue.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $161.427 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 (Q2'18).

Investment thesis

Helmerich & Payne (HP) is a contract drilling company worldwide. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop oil and gas from onshore areas and fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas.

Note: the actual land rigs count at the end of the 2Q'18 is now 224.

John W. Lindsay, the CEO, said in the conference call:

We maintained the leadership position in the super-spec rig market. Throughout the first nine months of the fiscal year, we upgraded 38 FlexRigs to super-spec capacity, bringing the total to 191 super-spec FlexRigs in our U.S. Land fleet.

Revenues for US land rigs represent 82.7% of the total revenues for the fiscal third quarter 2018. The company continues to experience strong demand in the Permian Basin despite a recent unsettled near-term outlook.

The Permian basin is leading. H&P counts in the Permian basin 114 rigs now, up from 107 rigs at the end of the second fiscal quarter (1Q'18), with a potential of 120 rigs at the end of the next quarter.

The company is doing well in other US basins. Currently, the company has 24% of the market share of active rigs in the Permian (114 rigs contracted with 43 rigs idle,) 37% in the Eagle Ford (37 rigs contracted and 25 rigs idle,) 25% in the SCOOP/STACK play (33 rigs contracted and 2 rigs idle,) and 14% in the Bakken.

It is the primary reason why I consider Helmerich & Payne the leader of the US unconventional drillers with 224 H&P land rigs contracted in total, which is a 5% increase sequentially.

Helmerich & Payne has been one of my most active stocks in the onshore drilling sector with solid management and a good growth prospect. However, the onshore drilling sector is suffering from a low-margin issue and struggles to convince investors that the business model is sound.

The recent quarter was encouraging in this aspect with the average spot day rate increasing 11% domestically (average rig revenue per day increased to $23,400 for the quarter.)

Furthermore, higher crude oil prices positively impacted the international and offshore businesses as additional rigs were contracted during the quarter.

In short, it is not a booming sector as we could expect, but it is getting there. The recovery is still a question mark despite an increase in activity since early 2018. Mark W. Smith said in the conference call:

We had an average of 131 active rigs under term contracts during the third quarter. Today, 129 of our 227 contracted rigs are under term contracts and all but 26 were priced in the post downturn market. We expect to have an average of 126 rigs under term contract in the fiscal fourth quarter, earning an average margin of $10,500 per day. For the seven new rigs we already have under term contract in 2019, we expect to average margins to expand to approximately $11,500. For the 14 rigs under term contract in fiscal 2020, the associated margin is $14,100.

The question remains attached to the strength of the oil prices going forward and the ability of the driller to translate activity into profit. Another non-negligible element is that the company is now paying a yearly dividend of $2.84 per share or a yield of 4.3%.

Thus, it is easy to recommend the stock as a long-term investment with accumulation at or under $59.50.

Helmerich & Payne - Balance Sheet in 2Q 2018 (Third-quarter fiscal): The Raw Numbers

Helmerich & Payne 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 (Fiscal 3Q'18) Total Revenues in $ Million 487.85 438.19 366.49 331.71 368.59 405.28 498.56 532.30 564.09 577.48 648.87 Net Income in $ Million 16.00 21.20 -21.20 -72.83 -35.06 -48.82 -22.26 -22.99 496.57 -12.60 -8.73 EBITDA $ Million - - - - - 88.62 117.80 128.21 149.04 146.15 152.97 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 3.28% 4.84% 0 0 0 0 0 0 88.66% 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.15 0.19 -0.20 -0.68 -0.33 -0.45 -0.21 -0.21 4.55 -0.12 -0.08 Operating cash flow in $ Million 308.20 184.32 122.89 138.19 74.37 75.91 85.86 121.08 72.22 124.78 161.43 CapEx in $ Million 114.47 66.01 39.07 37.62 82.13 93.18 124.97 97.29 91.70 99.50 131.46 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 193.73 118.31 83.82 100.57 -7.76 -17.27 -39.12 23.79 -19.48 25.28 29.97 Total Cash $ Million 895.94 943.54 956.60 949.71 871.16 789.76 612.68 565.87 426.21 380.03 350.71 Long term Debt in $ Million 532.39 492.44 492.67 493.15 491.85 492.11 492.64 492.90 493.17 493.43 493.7 Dividend per share in $ 0.69 0.6875 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.71 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million - - - - - 108.57 108.57 108.59 109.10 108.87 108.91

Balance sheet snapshot

1 - Revenues

Helmerich & Payne reported a net loss of $8.725 million or $(0.08) per diluted share from operating revenues of $6.217 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 (Q2'18).

Net cash provided by operating activities was $161.427 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 (Q2'18). The fiscal third quarter was adversely impacted by a $0.07 per share. Excluding this impact, the diluted loss per share for the quarter was $0.01 in Q3'18 compared to a loss of $0.05 during the precedent quarter.

Company outlook for the next quarter:

Mark W. Smith noted in the conference call:

[T]he fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 for U.S. Land, we expect a sequential increase of approximately 6% in the quarterly number of revenue days, representing an average rig count of approximately 230 rigs. Compared to the third quarter at $23,400 per day, we expect the adjusted average rig revenue per day to increase to approximately $24,000. The expected increase is driven by market dynamics as customers continue to contract for super-spec FlexRigs across numerous basins due to the differentiated value they deliver to our customers. We will, however, continue to see the rollover of legacy new-build term contracts partially offset these increases.

While rig counts have grown noticeably since their low point in May 2016 with strong fleet utilization numbers, the company is still posting net losses nearly every quarter.

By the way, the adjusted average rig revenue per day increased to $23,400 from $22,711 the prior quarter. The trend is expected to continue next quarter with an adjusted average rig revenue per day of $24,000 (see comment above.) However, the increase in day rate is also triggering an increase in rig expense (US Land), which is estimated now at $13,700 from $13,000.

2 - Free Cash Flow Free cash flow is still disappointing but turns positive on a yearly basis ("TTM") with $59.56 million. Dividend payout represents a $309 million annually based on 109 million shares and $2.44 per share annually.

HP is still failing the FCF Test.

3 - Net Debt

Net debt is $143 million with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.25, which is excellent. However, the total cash is decreasing significantly, and it is a concern.

Technical analysis and commentary

The company is doing better by looking at the free cash flow, and it is likely to continue until the end of 2018. Despite the company's improving outlook, the results are not impressive and are not expected to change drastically next quarter either.

My concern is, of course, the low margin in which the onshore driller is forced to operate. Yes, it is improving, but it is not fantastic. It is the primary flow in the company's business model. Activity is not enough if it is not generated enough profit. This situation is reflected clearly in the chart below.

HP chart above is showing a broadening descending triangle pattern, but I tend to disagree with Finwiz here. I see a descending channel pattern instead with line support in blue as indicated in the chart but line resistance using the high in early July and the actual close on Friday.

Descending channel patterns are also called Bearish channel and are often considered bearish short term but often evolve within a bullish long trend.

Therefore, I recommend HP as a hold now with a potential accumulation at or under $59.50-$59. I recommend taking some profit off the table above $66.

