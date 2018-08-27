CEZ Group: Disappointing Results, Although For Surprising Reasons

The company boasts a 5.67% dividend yield, which is still excellent although not as large as it has had in the past.

On Tuesday, August 7, 2018, Czech power and heat conglomerate Ceske Energeticke Zavody (OTCPK:CZAVF) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. These results were undoubtedly weaker than what the company reported in the same quarter of last year, with both revenues and net income decreasing compared to the year-ago period. Fortunately, there are some signs that things will improve for the company in the second half of the year and the firm did maintain its guidance, which will undoubtedly come as something of a relief for shareholders.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from CEZ Group's second quarter 2018 earnings results:

CEZ Group reported total revenues of CZK 40.897 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 14.9% decline over the CZK 48.061 billion that it reported in the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating profit of CZK 2.278 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares quite unfavorably to the CZK 5.586 billion that it reported in the prior year quarter.

CEZ Group reported that wholesale electricity prices have risen by more than 20% since the beginning of 2018.

The company had total operating cash flow of CZK 21.110 billion during the first six months of the year. This represents a decline from the CZK 23.597 billion that it had during the same period of last year.

CEZ Group reported that it had a net income of CZK 460 million. This represents a substantial decline over the CZK 7.984 billion that the company had in the second quarter of 2017.

The first thing that anyone perusing these highlights is likely to notice is that CEZ Group's revenues were down significantly year-over-year. This had a negative effect on the company's EBITDA, which also saw a large decline in the first half of this year compared to the first half of last year, although the decline was admittedly not as large as the company's revenue decline.

Source: CEZ Group

The biggest cause of the EBITDA decline was unrealized losses on derivatives that the company uses to protect its earnings against a decline in electricity rates. These sorts of instruments are fairly commonly used in the industry and for good reason when we consider the impact that falling rates can have on a commodity producer's financial position, especially one with a not insignificant debt load. As mentioned in the highlights, the company saw wholesale electricity rates rise by more than 20% over the period, which naturally caused the value of these derivatives to decline. As accounting rules require mark-to-market treatment of these derivatives, the company was forced to record a CZK 1.2 billion loss against its EBITDA. It is important to note however that these are unrealized losses and thus no money actually left the company as a result of them.

Another reason for the decline in EBITDA year-over-year was the result of a legal dispute. Last year, CEZ resolved a dispute that its Bulgarian subsidiary was having with Bulgarian state-owned energy firm NEK. The resolution of this dispute resulted in NEK paying CEZ Group CZK 400 million. This directly raised the company's EBITDA in the first half of last year. As the company did not receive a similar payment this year, its earnings were directly reduced year-over-year by the absence of this payment.

As is the case with several large energy companies, CEZ Group operates a renewable energy division. This division, which operates in Germany, the Czech Republic, and Romania, failed to deliver any growth over the past year.

Source: CEZ Group

This chart may prove confusing as two of the markets delivered growth over the first half of the year but the third suffered from a decline that ultimately caused generation from renewable sources to be completely flat. The market that suffered the decline was Romania, in which the company saw its first half generation fall by 8% over the prior year period due mostly to poor weather conditions. The reverse was true in the Czech Republic, which saw renewable-sourced energy output increase by 5% due largely to favorable weather conditions driving the output of CEZ Group's solar plants. Finally, the first half of the year saw the company's renewable-sourced power output in the German market jump 46% compared to the first half of 2017 due to the acquisition of the Lettweiler Höhe wind farm. As this was acquired in September 2017, it did not contribute to the company's output at all during the first half of 2017.

Unfortunately, the company expects the output from its renewable energy portfolio to be slightly lower for the full year 2018 than for the full year 2017:

Source: CEZ Group

The primary driving factors here are the same. Primarily, that is worse weather in Romania than what we saw in 2017. In addition, CEZ Group is expecting the thus far favorable weather conditions that occurred in the Czech Republic this year to turn and result in an overall lower output than the company had last year, despite the strength that it has seen thus far.

As is the case with many European companies, CEZ Group tends to base its dividend payment on its net income. This prevents the company from being in a position where it does not generate enough income to pay its dividend and also frequently results in a higher yield than a comparable American firm as the company does not have to conservatively estimate the amount that it can pay on an ongoing basis, as American companies do. On June 22, CEZ Group held its annual general meeting at which a dividend of CZK 17.8 billion, or CZK 33 per share, was approved. This is approximately 86% of the company's net income in 2017 so would seem to be a good level at which to set the dividend. As the shares trade for CZK 569.50 on the stock exchange in Prague as of the time of writing, the company has a TTM dividend yield of 5.79%. It seems likely though that its forward dividend yield will be less than this unless it can reverse the problem of year-over-year income declines, however.

In conclusion, CEZ Group has definitely failed to perform on a level approaching 2017 due to a variety of factors, most notably unrealized losses on derivatives meant to hedge the company's exposure to electricity prices. The company also has been experiencing weather-related weakness with its renewable energy operations, which shows us that renewable energy still has a long way to go to replace traditional sources of power. Overall, this is a company to watch for the yield alone but I am hesitant to put any money into it until the revenue and income declines stop.

