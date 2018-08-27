How To Buy A Growth Stock With A 9% Dividend

New catalysts will help the stock to rebound and continue the bull run it is on.

I am sure there are quite a few people that wish they could go back in time and purchase CenturyLink (NASDAQ:CTL) in the high 13s or low 14s. It may even be that they want to use the fancy Silver DeLorean pictured below to do so.

How A Value Play Changed to a Growth Story

Unfortunately, time travel is not currently possible. However, those who missed out on the 60% rise in share price over the past 9 months are not totally out in the cold. Back in late 2017, this company was poised for explosive growth. I outlined activist investors, leadership changes, mergers, free cash flow coverage, and $9 billion in Net Operating Losses. This, I argued, would propel the stock from $15 to $30 a share in 24 months. Well, here we are 9 months later and we are already half way there. But that means we still have tons of room for more movement!

Back in late 2017, many people were very negative on the stock. The 2 main reasons were the (1) recent precipitous drop in the share price and the "dividend being in danger," as well as (2) its very poor customer service and lawsuits as it comes to consumer landline and internet service. Those are two HUGE mistakes most individual investors make on a regular basis. They allow outside voices like Kramer, analysts, or Bob the mechanic to influence their due diligence. They also allow past performance of a stock or company to cloud their judgment when it comes to reading the future. Of course, a DeLorean would always help with that.

Positive Results that Further the Bull Case

Quarterly Report

CenturyLink's last quarterly report was awesome for investors.

Net income was up, FCF (after paying dividends) grew to $919 million, and the company raised guidance. Allow me to repeat that. The company raised guidance by $250 million on the bottom end and $200 million on the top end. Companies never raise guidance unless they are sure they will easily hit those numbers. I have most recently experienced this with another stock in my portfolio, Micron (NASDAQ:MU). Micron, albeit it is a very different stock in a very different space, also prints money like CenturyLink and has massive free cash flow. Micron has recently felt the need to raise guidance as a way to keep the Street happy that it is not sandbagging.

5G, IoT and Cybersecurity

These (positive earnings and increased guidance) served to kick start the stock from where it was hovering around $20 to a high of $23.98 on 8-22-18. Yes, there was a slight pullback recently, but this feels more like a growth stock now and less like a value stock. A growth stock? How?

The opportunities that are present, and will be presented, in the 5G, IoT and Cybersecurity markets are immense. Just one of those markets would be enough to create a massive growth opportunity. Yet CenturyLink is poised to be instrumental in all 3 of them. It has been discussed that CenturyLink will become the highway on which all of the "traffic" will travel for these infrastructures. The charts below go over projected growth in those industries.

Redemption of the Qwest bonds

According to the most recent CenturyLink press release:

An aggregate of $1,338,500,000 will be redeemed pursuant to these redemptions. These redemptions will be funded using cash on hand along with borrowings under CenturyLink's revolving credit facility. In the third quarter, the company estimates that it will record a primarily non-cash charge of approximately $33 million in connection with these redemptions, related to net unamortized debt discount and issuance costs.

Issuance Name Principal Amount Trustee Redemption Price Redemption Date 7.50% Notes due 2051 $163,500,000 U.S. Bank Par September 4, 2018 7.00% Notes due 2052 $525,000,000 U.S. Bank Par September 4, 2018 7.00% Notes due 2052 $400,000,000 U.S. Bank Par September 4, 2018 7.25% Debentures due 2035 $250,000,000 Bank of New York Mellon 101.55% September 18, 2018 Total $1,338,500,000

CenturyLink was also recently given the Frost & Sullivan award for top Asia-Pacific Hybrid IT service provider.

This is another reminder that CenturyLink is the second largest global fiberoptic network. This is where the real money comes in. In the coming months and years as the dust settles and 5G ramps up.

An article from December of 2017 outlined how the newly transformed CenturyLink, a fiberoptic powerhouse, would utilize those changes, and changes around the world, to expand its presence, ability and multiples. It discussed the repeal of Net Neutrality and how that would be (is) a massive positive for the company and how it would have a multiple much higher and more akin to a payment processing company like Visa (V). In that article, I argued for a P/E multiple in the 9-10 range. We are currently in the 12-13 range. I now argue it will go even higher.

My article titled Big Changes For CenturyLink, AT&T And Verizon In 2018 spoke about the upcoming (back then) changes to the GICS. Now that these three giants are no longer just telecoms and are now part of the communication services sector with the big boys like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Disney (NYSE:DIS), it can support a multiple much higher. I honestly think that multiple can and will reach 15 in the future.

Fear of Missing Out and Back to the Future

I mention our little DeLorean time machine again as I guess those whom were very upset with the CTL price back in late '17 sold their shares at a loss. I honestly cannot think of any other reason. The good news is that with the recent analysts sell report and the corresponding drop in share price, we are presented with a buying opportunity. I feel that the share price will stabilize if not turn around quickly. Yes, there will be some downward movement in relation to the dividend being issued here coming up, but that is ultimately good for us.

In the end, can you argue with a totally secure 9.5% current yield? Just sit back and collect shares while we wait for the next move higher. I am reiterating my price target of $30 a share over the next 12 months. At a recent closing price of $22.42, that is an increase of just over 25%. Add in a year of dividends and that will grow to an over 35% return.

Possible Bear Scenario

In the short term, crazy analysts and profit-taking already have and will continue to depress the stock. However, long term, the only headwinds I possibly see are macroeconomic in nature. Could the company possibly cut the dividend? Of course, it could, but it won't. However, if CTL did, it would be to fund the massive CapEx for even more fiberoptic infrastructure. But it already has almost $1 billion in FCF. Could everyone in the world stop using the internet and stop wanting internet connected devices that run at faster and faster speeds? I guess...but my money is on no.

