GSE Judges Aren't Superheroes, But I Am

Whether the government stole, cheated, or lied; the courts say they don't have the power to stop it and judges aren't superheroes.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies that were placed into conservatorship in 2008 by board vote when their boards of directors were threatened with being held personally responsible if they didn't hand over the companies to their conservator the Federal Housing Finance Agency:

The beauty of this clause is that the directors were legally not legally liable for agreeing to conservatorship:

At the time a few of the directors asked about the terms of conservatorship. Treasury and FHFA had pre-planned these terms and paraded them around at places like Eton park. The plan was simple. To leverage what authority the FHFA had in conservatorship to:

Justify the conservatorship. Crush shareholders. Create a debtors prison with an equity investment.

Investment Thesis: A few days shy of 10 years of conservatorship, on a net basis over $100B has been transferred to the government. Statutes of limitations are expiring. As John Carney puts it, "The government has an unbroken track record of legal victories in a series of cases brought by investors, beginning with the 2014 decision by Judge Royce Lamberth." While true, it still doesn't get to the heart of the matter, which is, in my opinion, are the legal rulings a correct interpretation of the law? In my opinion, the answer to that is no.

All said and done, Carney is mostly right. He's been more right about anything and everything so far how it has played out than I have been. That said, his narrative is biased and unfair, just like the legal rulings so far. Mnuchin said, "any solution will be dependent upon the GSEs being capitalized properly..." and so there really is only one question left. "When?" FHFA proposed a capital rule that strategically exits its Q&A period following midterm elections.

The proposed rule largely aligns with an insider plan put together by Moelis who has subsequently met with FHFA and said there are minor differences. That's where this is going, but in this article, I want to highlight some more recent developments. The major highlight of the proposed capital rule is that it says 2.55%-3.25% capital is required. This amount of capital is achievable in a few years with new stock issuances.

The reason I own preferred shares is that I think that if the valuation for equity is high enough, it is possible for 20% of the pre-capital raise capital structure to be what existing non-governmental equity gets. In that scenario, preferred have more upside than common. Perhaps existing equity isn't crammed into pre-capital raise 20%, however, and in that case commons are the way to go.

Saxton Loss

In a recent legal ruling judges say there's nothing they can do as they are not superheroes:

That's always really nice to hear. The judges decided to go along with the majority of other courts who have ruled that FHFA can do whatever it wants. It has Carte Blanche ability to steal, run accounting fraud schemes (which these legal rulings say are unnecessary but FHFA did in the early years of conservatorship anyway), and that's that.

These are just the APA claims. Note that in Lamberth's court some contract claims were remanded and the government wants remanded claims dismissed. I'm not a lawyer but I don't think that if claims get sent down to a lower court from a higher court for being incorrectly dismissed the first time that they can just get dismissed again, but what do I know. What I know is that the government's lawyers make what I consider to be shoddy legal arguments and the judges have been doing the heavy lifting starting with Lamberth.

FHFA has even been ruled unconstitutional in the Collins case but apparently even an unconstitutionally structured agency is permitted to steal money via the net worth sweep. I was born in America. My family members fought in wars and put their lives on the line for this country and these judges simply make me sad. That said, they have issued their legal rulings and in their professional opinion it is legal for FHFA to continue to sweep all of Fannie and Freddie's money to the federal government or do whatever they want with it in conservatorship, basically voiding the intrinsic purpose of having a capital structure in the first place.

They can do all of this, exert complete control and distribute all the income how they see fit without having to consolidate the enterprises onto the federal balance sheet. It's a miracle. It violates the law, but the judges say it doesn't, so that's how that cookie crumbles.

Delaware Questions

The Delaware lawsuit judges appear to want answers to questions during oral argument Friday, September 7, 2018:

The plaintiffs argue that FHFA remains liable for compensatory damages:

It is the opinion of the plaintiff's briefing that FHFA did not have power to enter into the net worth sweep amendment because they may not cause the companies to do what the companies and their directors have no underlying corporate power to do:

Long story short, it looks like these judges aren't looking at changing the net worth sweep. It looks like they are going to ignore the reality that FHFA used its power to create a class of preferred stock that is illegal in Delaware and Virginia, and chalk it up to FHFA being able to do whatever they want, just like the rest of the courts.

What that leaves is money payments to plaintiffs and all eyes on the Federal Court of Claims, which is where this thing is really going I guess, unfortunately. If we had a different administration in charge, perhaps MBA Mortgage, Urban Institute, AEI and the rest of the TBTF think tanks would have their day and Fannie and Freddie would be put through the wood chipper.

Analysis Of John Carney's Opinion

John Carney has trumpeted the government narrative since as long as I can remember. Here's what he says and what he doesn't say:

He doesn't say that this money was part of an agreement struck on purpose to push this money into Fannie and Freddie not based on need but based entirely on FHFA discretionary accounting fraud that courts have said that shareholders have no rights to question and is entirely in FHFA's and Treasury's own best interest. Go figure. John then confuses debt with equity as he categorizes discretionary cash dividend payments with PIK provisioning. He is not the only one confused here or trumpeting the government narrative. Judges largely agree:

Then, John makes it look like the companies are worthless by saying that their entire net worth in perpetuity was basically less than the fixed dividend, which we know now was purposefully boosted by aggressive FHFA accounting:

John then goes on to paint the picture that what the government does seems fair but neglects to point out that this return to profitability is largely just the government reversing their previous accounting fraud:

So there you go. Investors have been blocked at every turn. John Carney continues to cover the story from the government perspective. This is largely the most unfair thing I've ever seen and John is the best at covering it publicly from the government perspective. He's been more accurate with his prognostications for legal rulings than I have been. He continues to steamroll the reality of what actually happened, just like the government, but that's just how this goes.

Summary And Conclusion

In this article, I wanted to talk about what legal rulings mean and why I don't think that they really play a part in outcome at this point. The way this looks, I don't expect any sort of injunctive relief in any court at this point, especially based on the Delaware appeals court questions. I do think that investors will possibly get paid out damages, but compare the damages to the over $100B that the government stole from shareholders and I'm not sure that this is much different from a lot of what I've seen in the past when it comes to big bank fraud.

Big banks seem to get away with paying a portion of what they stole to somewhere. It's almost like a theft collection fee. If you commit like $50B of fraud, then maybe you have to pay a $5B settlement for the harm you caused.

Is it fair? I don't know. I have 4050 shares of FMCCH, 8094 shares of FMCCI, 9856 shares of FMCCL, 400 shares of FMCCN, 12608 shares of FMCCP, 5042 shares of FMCCT, 9085 shares of FMCKP, 11132 shares of FNMFN and 5 shares of FNMFO. These are all Fannie and Freddie preferred stock totaling around $3.5M in par value.

While judges may not be superheroes, I am. You can find me out carrying my flag on Miami Beach most days flying kites, wearing capes, singing and dancing. This is the best way I've figured out how to pass the time waiting for the good ol' boys club to do the right thing. Brian Brooks at Fannie Mae has been pushing for the administrative solution that is still waiting on FHFA's proposed capital rule that doesn't leave its comment period until after the election. Treasury's Craig Phillips gave it the head nod. Moelis has been meeting with FHFA.

The Moelis plan puts preferred at par plus and commons at $8-$13. Moelis flipped a coin with Trump over a million, and the plan was put together by Trump's favorite money people Blackstone/Paulson. Mnuchin was chosen for the Secretary of Treasury and he came into this swinging hard but hasn't done anything yet. Welcome to politics, Steven, where nothing happens quite as quickly as we all think it should.

I expect that sometime the FHFA proposed capital rule gets put into place and then a capital restoration plan gets to be created by Fannie and Freddie for acceptance at FHFA. What's the timeline for all of this you ask? I say 90-200 days, but what do I know, I'm just a boy with a mask and a cape living the American dream.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCH,FMCCI,FMCCL,FMCCN,FMCCP,FMCCT,FMCKP,FNMFN,FNMFO.

