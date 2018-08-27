CBL & Associates Properties: Here's Why I'm Hoping For A Dividend Cut

However, this article also highlights that such a turnaround is premised on different decisions being made about how the cash flow generated is being used.

This article highlights the ability and the resources (cash flow) available to turn around the current unfavorable view of CBL common.

Some market commentary suggests that CBL lacks either the wherewithal or the will (or both) to turn around CBL as an investment.

Being the "worst" player in a highly disfavored sector has results in the expected low market prices; of course, these low prices also create very attractive price/cash flow multiples.

CBL & Associates Properties owns mall retail properties, which are currently extremely out-of-favor. They are also viewed as holding the lowest quality property portfolio in this unpopular sector.

Author's Note: This article is intended for investors oriented towards value-deep, value-distressed asset investing. Those seeking moderate- to high-risk value investments may have an interest in this article. Investments in this company at any level of the capital structure are unsuitable for those seeking retirement income and I strongly discourage purchase of securities related to this company for retirement income accounts where a focus on risk aversion should be paramount.

Introduction:

Several excellent articles have been written recently about CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) common shares, with five of the seven recent articles being neutral to outright bearish (cited below throughout the article) and two being bullish ("This High-Yield REIT Dropped Again, We Are Buying More", found here, and "The Hidden Treasure That Could Make You a Fortune", found here). These articles provide an excellent overview of the key issues related to an investment in CBL, including the need for additional investment into their existing properties to help slow down revenue declines and a concern about the level of indebtedness and overall leverage (including the preferred issues). While many contributors acknowledge the substantial cash generation still possessed by this company, they also express concern about the degree to which a substantial percentage of this cash is distributed to shareholders in the form of dividends and whether the remaining cash will be adequate to address the current challenges.

I agree with the concerns expressed, but view the situation a bit differently than most, thereby resulting in a different path pursued, as discussed below.

"Why CBL?":

Mr. Brad Thomas, one of the foremost contributors in Seeking Alpha on real estate, wondered aloud recently ("Diversification or Diworsification", August 20th, found here) that "It is interesting to see an increasing number of tout one stock over and over again (i.e., CBL and Associates Properties (CBL) without adhering to one of the important concepts in portfolio management: diversification". Of course, the use of the pejorative "tout" suggests a skeptical view on the part of Mr. Thomas about the wisdom of such an action.

This question has vexed this prominent author as he has written a number of articles advocating avoidance of this particular name including one recently entitled "Holy Cow, My Local Sears Store is Closing" (found here). He states in this article: "To be perfectly clear, I consider WPG and CBL highly speculative, and these Sears closures validate the fact they are dangerous stocks to own. I will continue to pound the table about their “sucker yield” status regardless of their “cheapness” (the emphasis added by Mr. Thomas). Another very negative view of CBL, clear from the title, can be found in an article by David Alton Clark ("CBL Remains a Strong Sell", found here).

Mr. Thomas chooses to invest in high quality, reliable REITs offering reliable income allowing owners to "Sleep Well at Night". He is very consistent and disciplined in his approach. An illustration of typical investments recommended by Mr. Thomas were offered in an article published on May 14th, 2018, entitled "Retire Rich with 5 Highly Predictable REITS" (found here). This list appears consistent with recommendations across his large body of work (except it could also include Simon Property Group - SPG, another favorite of his).

The list of the five are provided here, with the Price/FFO valuation data taken from his article and the FFO per $1 or "FFO Yield" calculated by this author (the inverse of P/FFO) from that same data:

Indeed, no one should argue that this list is anything other than a list of high quality REITs that are very capably managed companies with attractive portfolios.

Of course, there is a catch. These "high quality" companies all carry "high quality" price tags, with very high multiples of Price to FFO and very low "FFO Yields" (i.e., FFO generated annually per $1 of investment). In my opinion, there appears to be a very high price to be paid for high quality companies delivering reliable income at a period of very low benchmark interest rates.

One could reasonably argue that CBL is the polar opposite of these companies, having lost more than 50+% of their market value in the past year, having a slashed dividend still presenting a "sucker yield" which is likely to be reduced yet again. Even as there appears to be a minority of contributors recommending CBL, why would any contributor in their right mind recommend CBL (or "tout" it) when it constitues foolish "yield chasing" in search of "sucker yields" representing such high risk.

Perhaps this table can provide the rationale for such an action by risk-tolerant, value-oriented investors:

So, to Mr. Thomas's question, why do some value-oriented analysts focus singularly on CBL? The answer is that CBL represents singularly exceptional value, as can be seen on this table. While some investors may prefer the perceived safety of diversification and "high quality" at a "high quality" price, CBL is "on sale" at a Price/FFO multiple roughly one-fourth to one-eighth of those high quality REITs which appear priced for perfection. This analyst focuses on the inherent value of what an investor obtains by each dollar of investment in terms of fundamental earning power, rather than on a decision made as to the amount and manner of how this cash generation to be distributed.

As Mr. Thomas commented in the earlier article on his local Sears store closing: "The real question, however, boils down to whether or not CBL (and WPG) have adequate capital to redevelop and pay out dividends. The game is all about balancing the rental income (or NOI) with operating expenses, capital expenditures, and dividends".

Absolutely right! I could not agree with this sentiment more. However, what remains unsaid in this comment is that CBL has the resources to address just those challenges described here, but that these resources are currently committed to other things, like dividend distributions. This isn't inhibited by ability but by decisions made by the management and the board which we will discuss below.

The Balance Sheet:

The operational challenges faced by CBL have been very capably discussed by others recently, so a review of the Q2 report illustrating those challenges will be brief, limiting discussion to highlighting the challenges needing to be addressed.

Let's begin with a quick look at the balance sheet as of the end of Q2 for CBL:

Key Takeaways from an analysis of the Balance Sheet:

CBL carries a substantial, but currently manageable, debt load representing nearly 79% of total assets.

Given the concern expressed by one contributor about the degree to which pro-active impairments are or are not being taken ("CBL's Recent Impairments" by AvoidingBigLosses, found here), a lower percentage of debt to assets as well as a higher cash cushion is warranted to manage the future impairments that can reasonably be expected.

In my view, this debt load is also too high for a company that is also struggling with declining revenues and earnings (FFO). Without a reduction in debt concomitant with the on-going decline in revenue and earnings, equity owned by the common shareholder will be squeezed between these two factors at a point not too far into the future. Other articles have also focused on this relatively high debt load and that poses a chronic challenge, even if it is not yet acute. Failure to act within a reasonable time may well bring on a more acute challenge.

Of the remaining 21% of total assets representing the equity, preferred shares have senior claims to a bit more than 50% of the remaining equity, leaving common shareholders with claims to only about 10% of total assets owned by the company. This has also been highlighted in a slightly different way in one other article, more focused on the cash flow claimed by the preferred shares ( "CBL & Associates Properties' Future Is In the Hands of Its Bankers" by Mr. Byron Clarke, found here). In my opinion, both of these factors are important.

There remain a substantial percentage of tangible book value for each $1 of current investment in CBL.

A Closer Look at the Preferred Shares Tier in the Capital Structure:

Here are the details of the preferred shares as included in the most recent 10Q:

The preferred shares "soak up" $11M in distributions each quarter or nearly $45M annually. Of course, REITs must pay out 90% of taxable income to retain the REIT status, but with current income low (or negative), preferred distributions put some pressure on available cash resources that may not be required to maintain REIT status. In addition, the degree to the liquidation value for these preferred shares is a substantial percentage of total balance sheet equity, these preferred shares contribute to the "top heavy" nature of CBL's balance sheet.

At current market prices, here is a current snapshot of both preferred shares series:

Please note the substantial discounts to face value at currently offered market prices. We will return to this point.

Funds from Operations:

For this evaluation, I am using the Funds from Operations as reported by CBL.

Annualizing the FFO and using the fully diluted number of shares (include full conversion to common shares as does CBL), one can annualize 1H'2018 results to obtain the following:

While CBL is beset by challenges, the very low market price enables the purchase of common shares at a very attractive valuation, relative to the cash flows generated by operations.

A major concern is that much of this cash flow is soaked up by the exceptionally high percentage of distributions to the variety of equity owners, as we discuss next.

Where FFO is Distributed:

A summary of where CBL's FFO (as reported) is provided here, incorporating some estimations and assumptions on net distributions to non-controlling interests:

The takeaway from this table is that, other than current capex spending and distributions, there is not much left over to address the current challenges. This was a point clearly made in "CBL: Liquidity and Structural Underinvestment", by Mr. Michael Boyd, found here.

Proposed Change in Dividend Policy to Redirect CBL Cash Flows:

While current investors may not embrace this proposal (actually, I am not too crazy about it myself), I believe that the current, unsustainable dividend must be cut significantly to address the "triple threat" facing CBL (i.e., additional capex into properties, debt reduction and preferred share reduction). I am neither unique nor first in making this proposal (to reduce the dividend), having been beaten to this conclusion by the several authors cited (either explicitly or by inference) along with yet another article by Beyond Saving ("CBL: Cash is King", found here) as well as brokerage house analysts.

However, I would like to offer one additional piece of advice to CBL leadership for this inevitable cut as well as make a specific proposal on what that cut looks like and what to do with the proceeds.

First, the advice: Cut the dividend only one more time to the extent needed to address the current challenges, both now and in the future.

This time, cut the dividend to a sufficient degree so that we do not go into annual dividend cuts; that is, avoid falling into the trap of "death by 1000 cuts" resulting from a series of annual dividend cuts. Do not merely cut the dividend for the little bit that you believe you need for the next few months; rather, do a long term analysis of the demands upon your financial resources, at cut it to the extent needed to meet reasonably foreseeable financial resources.

In this way, cut it once, but enable investors to move ahead without waiting for the next "shoe to drop". Beyond the challenges putting downward pressure on the market price of the common, continued uncertainty about "waiting for the next dividend cut" can be set aside if the board acts wisely to do this right and do it once. As we will see, excess cash beyond the immediate need can still be used to create value for existing shareholders, even if it is a different way than receiving a cash dividend in the mail.

Proposed dividend cut:

The dividend cut should be cut to the higher of one of these two levels:

Cut the dividend down to the level required to maintain the REIT status for CBL,

OR

Cut the dividend down to the level which will provide sufficient, free cash resources to meet the "triple threat" facing CBL.

Given recent losses, it is not clear that there are any distributions required at this time to maintain the REIT status, but when I last tried to do an estimate based upon "taxable income", it looked to me as if the company needed to distribute about 40 cents/common share (in addition to the distributions made to preferred shareholders). Someone more adept at specific tax policy could provide a more granular answer.

Given the deterioration in earnings, I would guesstimate that required distributions may be drifting lower than the previous estimate to about a 30 cent/annum rate (down from the current 80 cent/annum rate).

The 30 cent/annum rate would provide:

An additional ca. $85M in additional cash resources,

Would continue to provide a 6% yield on a nominal $5/share stock, still higher than many "non-sucker" yield peers,

Would reasonably cover "taxable income" equivalent going forward.

The impact of this proposed change is illustrated here:

Now one finds that there is, in round numbers, about $85M in additional cash (the proposed $105M versus the current $20M) that can be used to address the challenges of additional property improvement and deleveraging to strengthen the balance sheet.

Again, even with a cut from $0.80/share to $0.30/share, the new dividend will still represent a 6% yield on a $5 stock (with CBL currently at $4.66/share on August 20th).

Even as a specific proposal is made here, the exact amount of the cut is less important than the logic used to identify it. I recommend that CBL use a similar approach to arrive at their answer, whatever it is, consistent with the advice to "Do it right, do it once". The company and the board will have vastly more information than I about how much cash is needed over the long run.

What To Do with the Additional Free Cash:

There are three things that I would recommend be done with the additional cash, two obvious and one less obvious with the incremental $85M:

a. Increase capex for property improvement by $30-$35M if good projects with solid returns can be identified and staffed. This additional availability of cash for capital improvements will help bolster negotiations with partners for the shared capital investments into CBL properties, as discussed in the recent earnings call. Better terms for these investments can be secured by creating a more credible "next best alternative" to potential partners ("We'll do it ourselves if we can't get better terms from you and we can clearly afford it").

b. Use another $30-$35M to reduce debt (or add to the treasury, anticipating debt redemptions). Sure, it represents only a bit less than 1% of total liabilities, but reducing debt at the margin will save some interest cost (at a roughly 5% coupon or about $1.5-1.75M each year going forward) and continue to push debt back over time back down towards and below that six times EBITDA value, where both investors and creditors may be more comfortable.

c. Use the remaining $20M to purchase outstanding preferred shares in the open market: These purchases will yield a guaranteed 10% yield at current prices and shareholders can have $1.50 in book value added for each $1 spent, given current discounts to face value. If prices of the preferreds move up in value, then redirect the cash to debt repurchase as the preferred owners can then enjoy a higher valuation. In addition, in each successive year, roughly $2M in dividend distributions can be avoided (at current prices) as share count is reduced through $20M of purchases at current prices, reducing cash demand on FFO and leaving yet more cash available for reinvestment.

Some commentators will criticize the amount set aside for capital improvements to properties. However, I am unsure that higher levels of capital can and will be well-spent:

a. First of all, while some commentary focuses on the bad condition of CBL's properties, other commentary focuses on the "over-stored" nature of U.S. retail. In that case, expanding capacity will not deliver strong returns going forward. This capital should be focused on improving properties having long-term potential while not attempting to rescue every property (i.e., continuing to resolve properties having little long-term potential by closing instead of investing to improve them). Adding some capital creates opportunities to make focused necessary improvements, while adding a limited amount still forces the tough choices around exactly where to invest and what properties need to be resolved.

b. Spending capital doesn't necessarily help. Spending capital in a focused, targeted way with sufficient front-end loading is what is needed; of course, such an approach requires the bandwidth of the organization to do this work. Identifying the next places in which to invest which offer the highest probability benefit as well as planning carefully the work that can provide the most impact is time-consuming and requires the right skill set. While I believe that CBL has staff that can do this work well, I tend to doubt that they have incremental staff just sitting around otherwise not occupied to do the incremental work for too large an increment of capital. Limiting capital to what can be well spent, rather than the higher capex to be "thrown" at problems, represents to me a better use of resources.

As for open-market repurchase of preferred shares, I would focus on moving to reduce/retire the Preferred E Series debt. Currently, both shares series have a similar yield at market price, as shown above. However, the Preferred E series is selling at a steeper discount, resulting in a greater reduction of overhead claims with the same amount of money. At the current (as of Aug 20th) market price, the entire E Series having a liquidation value of $172,500K could be repurchased for $113,229K; alternatively, the $20M invested in repurchasing the E Series shares could secure 1,219K shares (at $25 face value or 122K at $250 face value, as reflected in the balance sheet) and reduce cash required for dividends by $2M per year. While this has only a small impact in the short run, the cumulative impact can be much larger over time. As preferred share market prices rise, then this cash can be redirected back to debt repurchase.

How The Author Is Repositioning CBL Investments, Based Upon This Analysis:

In earlier articles, I had indicated that I was buying both a moderate amount of the common as well as the preferred shares (in my case, the Preferred D Shares because of better liquidity). As the news has evolved since those publications, I have begun to sell my preferred shares to raise capital (making a small gain plus a dividend), using a portion of that capital to buy more CBL shares. However, I am also holding another significant portion of these proceeds as "dry powder" to use if Mr. Sullivan's prediction of a $2.50 price tag on a 30-50% dividend cut (found here) materializes.

However, if everyone is anticipating a dividend cut and sells prior to the news, how much selling will there be? It could be a lot; therefore, I am holding significant dry powder to take advantage of that opportunity. On the other hand, if everyone sells in anticipation of the dividend cut, one could also get a relief rally; therefore, CBL may move higher on the long-awaited news, especially if clear, transparent guidance and a three-year plan about how to strengthen the performance of CBL is offered.

Therefore, since I have no ability to prophesy which way the market will go, I have deploying some of my capital to buy some shares and am withholding some "dry powder" to be used to buy more at even better prices if the prediction of an additional down-draft materializes.

It looks like I will have to wait as, after writing the majority of the article but just prior to submitting it, CBL announced that they will be paying the $0.20/share dividend. Some may be relieved, but I am a bit disappointed as I will need to wait for the "other shoe to drop" to add more shares to my CBL position. CBL leadership indicated that the dividend cut will take place as they do their 2019 planning and, therefore, one can reasonably anticipate news in three months or so. To that point, I will be reserving my remaining capital allocated to future CBL purchases.

As another reminder, all of these purchases are being made in my risk portfolio. I do not recommend purchase of CBL in any significant amounts in a retirement income portfolio where avoidance of capital impairment is paramount.

Post-Script: More about CBL to Round Out Your View:

There are two other recent, excellent articles that can help serious investors fill out a very complete view of CBL. These articles were by Rubicon Associates ("CBL: What Is The Capital Structure Telling Us", found here) and by Blue Harbinger ("CBL High Yield Bonds: Increasingly Attractive", found here). Even as they are obviously more focused on the credit rather than the equity portion of the capital structure, they offer nonetheless a rounding view on the degree to which the equity is or is not sustainable from two additional, very well-informed points of view.

(All Market Data obtained from Yahoo Finance Website and CBL financial information obtained from the CBL Investor Relations website from SEC filings and press releases.)

Disclaimer: No guarantees or representations are made. The Owl is not a registered investment adviser and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult an investment adviser.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.