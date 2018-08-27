KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF: Trade War Frictions Create A Buying Opportunity

The trade war will accelerate China’s transition to a domestically-focused, services-based economy (with an important role for Internet companies).

Trade war frictions led to an underperformance of Chinese shares in general and Chinese Internet stocks in particular.

Trade war

The trade war between the US and China is heating up in the run-up to the mid-term elections in the United States and has had a negative impact on the Chinese markets. The past three months, the Shanghai Composite Index underperformed the S&P 500 by almost 20%.

Exhibit 1: Shanghai Composite vs S&P500

Also the Chinese yuan depreciated versus the dollar.

Exhibit 2: CNY/USD-chart

Chinese Internet stocks underperformed even more and we wonder if this creates a buying opportunity.

Exhibit 3: Chinese vs US Internet stocks

Strong growth

Chinese Internet companies are growing strongly and the growth of China’s millennial population is a very important driver.

China’s millennial population alone is now roughly the same size as the entire population of the United States. This long-term trend is helping China to accelerate the transition towards more of a domestically-focused, services-based economy with increasing technological advancements.

It took Didi, China’s ride hailing leader, only three years to reach 50% penetration, while Uber has yet to reach 50% penetration after seven years in the U.S. Meanwhile, AliPay has only taken four years to hit a penetration rate of 50%, while ApplePay has yet to reach the 50% milestone in the United States.

Exhibit 4: Pace of adoption

As a result, China’s Internet economy as a percent of GDP is larger than that of the U.S., although China’s Internet penetration is just 53% versus 76% for the U.S.

Exhibit 5: Internet economy as a percent of GDP

China has also overtaken the U.S. in online sales penetration.

Exhibit 6: Online sales penetration

China’s share of global unicorns (private companies valued above $1 billion) is also growing impressively.

Exhibit 7: China’s share of global unicorns

For a comparison, consider the growth in market value of Internet platforms in the United States and China. Circa 2013, Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOGL), and Facebook (FB) had a combined market capitalization approaching $500 billion. In contrast, China’s Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Baidu (BIDU), together amounted to just over $100 billion, and Alibaba’s (BABA) IPO was still a year away. Since then, the combined value of Amazon, Google, and Facebook has risen approximately 5x, but the combined value of Tencent, Alibaba, and Baidu has risen approximately 9x.

Of the world’s six largest private tech companies valued at more than $30 billion, four are from China: Ant Financial, Didi-Chuxing, Toutiao, and Meituan (Uber and AirBnB are the other two).

When we look at the top-10 holdings of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) (that invests in Chinese Internet companies that provide similar services as Google, Facebook, Twitter, eBay, Amazon, etc.) we see that the Chinese Internet companies grow much faster than their American counterparts.

Exhibit 8: Growth of China and US Internet companies

The BAT-companies (Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent) are expected to grow earnings per share by an average of 101%, or a CAGR of 26% per year during the next three years.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The strong growth of the Chinese Internet companies has led to a strong performance on the stock market. The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has grown almost 20% a year since its inception in 2013.

Exhibit 9: Performance KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The ETF reached this performance with a much lower volatility than the individual names in its portfolio.

Exhibit 10: Risk vs return

Exhibit 11: Top-10 holdings

Exhibit 12: Sector breakdown

Exhibit 13: Market cap breakdown

An investor in the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has enjoyed twin benefits – the growth of existing publicly listed platforms, and the opportunities arising from new listings, the number of which appears set to accelerate. KraneShares indeed expects this trend to continue.

Valuation

Due to the higher (expected) growth, one would expect the Chinese Internet-companies to trade at a more expensive valuation compared to its American counterparts. But this is not the case!

Exhibit 14: Valuation

Conclusion

Trade wars with the United States will only accelerate China’s shift away from an export economy dependent on global trade towards a more self-reliant consumer services economy. The Chinese Internet companies play a vital role in this process.

A trade war will on the one hand accelerate this transition and is one the other hand creating a buying opportunity in Chinese Internet stocks, who are now cheaper than their American counterparts. While we cannot exclude some volatility in the period until the mid-term elections, we think the longer-term growth-story is intact: buy the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF.

