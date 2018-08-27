Jernigan Capital Is A Home Run Strong Buy

“We're very confident today that lending and starts are starting to trend down and we will see a dramatic decrease in starts." JCAP CEO, Dean Jernigan.

“Looking ahead, we expect new supply growth overall will peak in our markets by the end of the year.” NSA CEO, Arlen Nordhagen.

You may recall that we upgraded shares in Jernigan Capital (JCAP) in April 2018 from BUY to STRONG BUY.

In an article we explained

"JCAP's business model is somewhat of a hybrid platform in which the company can be considered a commercial mortgage REIT or a self-storage REIT, or a combination thereof. Since most investments are loans, I think it's fair to use the commercial mREIT peers."

Because JCAP invests solely in the self-storage sector we thought it would be helpful to review the earnings transcripts for the self-storage REITs. Here are a few comments:

"New supply continues to be at the forefront of most operators and investors minds, and we are certainly focused on it as well." EXR CEO, Joseph Margolis "We are pleased with our strong late growth in occupancy, which has allowed us to increase our FFO guidance." EXR CEO, Joseph Margolis "This quarter we continued to see the resiliency of our business in the face of the supply pressure impacting the self-storage industry." PSA CEO, Joe Russell "New supply, of course, has an impact on operating results for stores that compete against new product within a competitive trade ring." CUBE CFO "As we approach the end of the traditional busy season, operating performance continues to meet our expectations and business fundamentals remain solid." CUBE CEO, Christopher Marr "Against that backdrop and as we've discussed over the past several quarters, there are certain markets where new supply exceeds demand growth and we're being impacted in terms of market street rates." NSA CEO, Arlen Nordhagen "Looking ahead, we expect new supply growth overall will peak in our markets by the end of the year." NSA CEO, Arlen Nordhagen "We hoped for soft landing in the national self-storage sector, as it relates to this construction development cycle that we're in today. Well, I can tell you that we are very confident today that we are out of the clouds. The runway is in sight. The tower has cleared us to land and we will have a soft landing toward the latter parts of next year." JCAP CEO, Dean Jernigan "We're very confident today that lending and starts are starting to trend down and we will see a dramatic decrease in starts as we go forward between now and Q1 of next year." JCAP CEO, Dean Jernigan

What's Driving the Development Cycle?

JCAP's CEO, Dean Jernigan has the answer,

"It's all about the millennials. The millennials have really caused the need in a big way in this development cycle. Of course, we didn't develop much of anything for the 5 or 6 years prior to our cycle kicking off in 2015. But when the millennials decided they wanted to live either in or close to the urban core, they wanted to live in smaller housing. They no longer had the house with the white picket fence around it, in mind as far as their first residence. The multifamily guys started building, no longer, these 2 and 3-story walk-ups, sprawling garden apartments out in suburbia.

They came back to the urban core and started building these 5, 6, 7-story apartment complexes without swimming pools, without tennis courts. That's where the millennials wanted to live, close to or in the inner core, close to public transportation, close to where they work and close to where they play. Well, that's where then, we needed to be. So they helped us with the need, because we shifted about 6 to 7 million households from single-family to multifamily living as a result of the Great Recession. And many of those were the millennials. I would say most of those were probably millennials. They picked the location for us and they have also had a great deal of influence on the architectural look. As we know, we're all building what we call Gen V properties. Vs vertical buildings, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7-story buildings. Concrete, steel, a lot of glass, and they're beautiful. Everybody's very pleased, including municipal planners. So the millennials did us a favor, helping define the location, the look and developing the need for us in this sector.

And because of the location and the new building that we're building, we, of course, had a different developer, a more experienced developer, a vertical developer, a concrete and steel developer and I think a smarter developer, a more data-driven developer. So those developers are listening because of so much data being out there today. The lenders are listening. People like us are listening, or we see what's going on, and so the trend is definitely down dramatically. So I'm very, very pleased today to say, clearly, that we have a soft landing in our future."

The Basics

JCAP is a commercial real estate mortgage REIT that lends to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company went public in 2015 to originate a diversified portfolio of development, acquisition and refinance loans secured by self-storage facilities primarily in the top 50 United States metropolitan statistical areas.

In April 2016, the company completed a $122.2 million joint venture with a fund managed by Heitman Capital Management, LLC, one of the leading real estate investment advisers in the world and one of the largest public pension plan investors in the world, and by the end of 2016, that JV had committed $123.6 million of capital.

Later (in July 2016) JCAP executed a transformational financing transaction with Highland Capital Management - a preferred equity line for up to $125.0 million of Series A preferred stock that allowed the company to match-fund its development investment commitments. The Series A preferred stock carries a reasonable cash dividend and a capped cost at a 14.0% internal rate of return to holders of the Series A preferred stock.

Highland Capital's commitment to acquire the Series A preferred stock, combined with a sizable position it has acquired in the common stock, has provided further institutional validation of JCAP's business model.

At the time of the Highland transaction, JCAP was in a tight spot when the REIT was seeking capital. The downgrade forced the company to seek higher-priced capital until it had better access to capital. Since that time, it has had a successful follow-on offering (with Institutional Investors) and also initiated an ATM program.

JCAP was not prepared for the strong demand originally, and the company had to quickly create the infrastructure to sort out the estimated $800 million pipeline of deal flow.

It has a simple business model: It provides innovative loan financing solutions for the self-storage industry. The company's primary focus is on programmatic self-storage development in top-tier markets. Prototypical loan terms include 90% LTC (loan-to-cost), 6-year terms and equity participation.

Below is an example of a typical timeline for a typical 72,000 net rentable square feet development project. Key assumptions include:

9.0% yield on cost and a 5.5% cap rate at stabilization

JCAP lends 90% of total cost and receives fixed interest rate of 6.9% ($2.1 to $2.7 million depending on timing)

JCAP receives a 49.9% profits interest and ROFR

JCAP receives 1.0% origination fee

Total fair value gain of ~$3.2 million

(Stabilized Value minus Total Cost) x 49.9% = ($16.4 million - $10.0 million) x 49.9% = $3.2 million

Each development investment projected to generate mid-to-high teens unlevered IRR

Unlocking the Value Behind This Millennial-Driven REIT

There is substantial unlocked value in JCAP's existing portfolio as through the end of Q2-18, as the company had only recognized approximately 13% of the prospective fair value on projects financed. This provides this REIT with the potential for significant future earnings and book value growth.

As of Q2-18 only ~13% of estimated fair value accretion (~$26 million of ~$192 million estimated) has been recognized on ~$725 million of existing and projected on-balance sheet development property and bridge investment commitments.

Fair market value determined using: (1) current market rental rates provided by independent third parties, and (2) cap rates supported by third party reports of submarket comparative sales; as well as implied cap rates for self-storage REITs.

Strengthening the Balance Sheet

At the end of Q2-18 JCAP surpassed the $500 million mark in total assets for the first time, and the balance sheet is comprised of investments in 72 high-quality generation V self-storage facilities that are in some of the best markets and submarkets.

During Q2-18 JCAP strengthened the balance sheet by issuing $82 million of common stock and issuing an additional $37 million of preferred stock, while also signing a nonbinding term sheet for a $25 million secured loan that will be secured by three wholly-owned properties.

These capital activities fortified JCAP's balance sheet and provided ample dry powder for future growth. Notably, at Q2-18 JCAP's debt plus preferred to total assets stood at around 29%.

These leverage levels are conservative, and the company is well-positioned in terms of capital. Looking at the table of capital sources and uses (below) JCAP has identified $349 million of capital uses through 2022, which includes current contractual investment obligations as well as the remaining $40 million of commitments it should incur per the midpoint of the 2018 guidance.

Solid Quarter

In Q2-18 JCAP reported earnings per share of $0.40 and adjusted EPS of $0.64, both exceeding the high end of the quarterly guidance. The company continues to experience strong revenue growth with total revenue increasing 39% quarter-over-quarter and 179% year-over-year.

During Q2-18 JCAP closed on 6 new on-balance-sheet development investments that brings the total to $175.2 million of capital commitments to date in 2018, which is 81% of the midpoint of the company's annual investment guidance.

JCAP's investment pipeline stands at approximately $475 million, down from levels that the company reported in prior quarters and in the comparable period last year. As the management team pointed out,

"As we previously communicated, pretty loudly, this is an intentional phenomenon on our part, as the development cycle's now in its fourth year. We continue to be very meticulous in our underwriting and deal selectivity. We're focused on deals that we deem to be home run deals."

Transitioning to an Equity REIT?

JCAP is "deeply discounted" and the market is not giving this hybrid REIT enough credit for the purposely crafted multi-disciplined platform. More specifically, JCAP is being run by executives with deep experience in self-storage and they have managed through multiple economic cycles.

Although I consider JCAP a commercial mortgage REIT, the company insists,

"JCAP is an Equity REIT, Not a Mortgage REIT"

Equity REIT characteristics of JCAP investments:

49.9% equity interest in every transaction; emphasis on value creation vs. immediate cash flow

ROFR in every transaction + developer relationship = definitive bridge to property ownership - 24/7 access to operating information

24/7 communication with developer partners

For now, we will continue to compare JCAP with the commercial mREITs, using core earnings, and at some point it's likely that the company transitions to an equity REIT, as the management team explains,

"…as you move toward the end of this cycle and as properties get through a couple of leasing seasons, the acquisition cycle is likely to begin. And we feel like there's going to be a nice opportunity for us to, at least, have a look at properties that are in markets that are the same types of markets that we've invested in development throughout the cycle as well as will be nice add-ins to existing projects that we have in those particular markets. And those types of opportunities, we think, are 2019 opportunities. There may be a few over the balance of this year. But as we move into next year, I think those opportunities become more numerous. And so we will take a look at those."

JCAP Is A Home Run Strong Buy

Now let's take a look at JCAP's dividend yield compared with the mortgage REIT peers:

As you can see, JCAP is not the lowest yielding REIT in the peer group, but the company's high IRRs and strong earnings make shares attractive. Estimated future earnings and balance sheet growth from fair value accretion on existing and projected investment commitments ranges from $10.18 to $13.13 per share. Current trading price of $18.86 is ~58% to ~65% of intrinsic book value. Also, JCAP has strong ownership by senior executives and board (~8.0%).

Since the beginning of 2016, cumulative GAAP earnings have exceeded cumulative distributions to common stockholders - so the dividend is economically covered. Also, JCAP has built another lever to mitigate the supply concerns by providing bridge loans to developers for acquisitions. The company already has ~$100 million of commitments and that should provide more clarity as it relates to JCAP's future earnings and dividend growth.

JCAP is forecasted to generate $3.04 (midpoint) per share earnings in 2018 and the $1.40 per share dividend is well-covered. We believe there is considerable price expansion for JCAP that could result in annualized returns in excess of 25%. JCAP Is A Home Run Strong Buy. Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and JCAP Investor Presentation.

