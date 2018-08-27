Vinci: A Great Infrastructure Stock To Buy

Vinci’s (OTCPK:OTCPK:VCISF; OTCPK:VCISY) organic revenue growth in roads and airports, coupled with a recovery in French construction, as well as falling interest and tax rates, will drive double-digit earnings growth in the short-medium term. The company has a competitive advantage in global infrastructure privatisations, given its accumulated experience in delivering growth in both toll roads and in airports.

Company Overview

Vinci is a global player in concessions and construction with expertise in building, civil, hydraulic, and electrical engineering. The company operates through two business lines: Concessions and Contracting. Concessions is primarily long-term toll road and airport contracts. The company's contracting business undertakes short-term construction works globally.

The company shows an excellent track record. Consolidated revenue totalled €19.8 billion in 1H2018, up 6.7% relative to 1H2017, including organic growth of 2.8%. Acquisitions boosted revenue by 5.3%, while currency movements had a slightly negative effect of 1.4%. EBIT was €2,099 million, an increase of 11.4% compared with the first half of 2017 (€1,883 million). EBIT margin rose to 10.6% (10.2% in the first half of 2017). Net income amounted to €1,300 million (6.6% of revenue), up 26.2% or €270 million compared with the first half of 2017 (€1,030 million and 5.6% of revenue). Earnings per share, after taking account of dilutive instruments, amounted to €2.32, up 26.1% compared with the first half of 2017 (€1.84).

Source: Vinci 2018 first-half results

The first half of 2018 was rich on acquisitions and concession contracts. In March, Vinci signed a 25-year concession contract to operate Serbia’s largest Belgrade airport. In April, Vinci Airports signed an agreement to acquire Airports Worldwide, which manages eight airports in the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States and Costa Rica. Together, those airports handled more than 21 million passengers in 2017, and the transaction is currently being finalised. In Contracting, expansion outside France continued with the integration of acquisitions by Vinci Energies (particularly in Europe and the United States), Vinci Construction (Seymour Whyte in Australia) and Eurovia (recent acquisitions in France and Canada).

As far as France is the most valuable market for Vinci, it’s important to highlight some moments here. The rebound of the French construction sector observed in 2016 accelerated last year as, according to the French Builders Association FFB (Fédération Française du Bâtiment), in 2017 French construction activity grew 4.7% in volume, after a 1.9% rise in 2016. French construction contractors are currently more optimistic than in the past as revenues are growing, employment is picking up, backlogs are recovering and the production capacity utilization rate remains over its long-term average. Also, Vinci is expected to be a beneficiary of economic reform measures announced by Emmanuel Macron. A progressive cut in the corporate tax rate from 33% in 2018 to 25% in 2022 as proposed by the French government would be a clear positive for the company.

As for dividends, Vinci has consistently applied a policy of paying out 50% of its consolidated net income in dividends. Cash-flow generation is particularly strong with free cash-flow to equity of €2.5bn p.a., only €1-1.5bn of which is paid out as dividends. This leaves an additional €1bn for the company to deploy in value accretive M&A or, in the case that the opportunities are insufficient, to return to shareholders. Vinci will pay an interim dividend on 8 November 2018 (ex-date: 6 November).

The company’s strategy is pretty straightforward. In concessions segment, Vinci focuses on airports motorways projects and aims to extend the maturity of concession portfolio. In contracting segment, the company prioritises development in Vinci Energies and specialist activities at Eurovia and Vinci Construction. Globally, Vinci has plans to diversify its revenue profile and generate over 50% of revenue outside France in the near future.

Peer Comparison and Consensus Estimates

Source: Seeking Alpha data (provided by FactSet Fundamentals), author’s spreadsheet

Vinci trades broadly in-line with concession peers on EV/EBITDA and P/E, despite that the company has higher quality asset mix: structurally growing airports, full ownership of French toll roads, and strongest balance sheet to exploit privatisations. It’s also important to note that most of Vinci’s assets are monopolistic and well-protected from inflation and interest rates hikes, as the company can adjust pricing to offset possible risks.

I expect consistent organic growth for the company in 2018 and 2019, which will lead to more than 7.5-8% FCF yield, >4% dividend yield and 2.2-2.3 Net Debt/EBITDA. New concession contracts combined with existing ones (like the Grand Paris metro projects) should drive growth over the short- and medium-term.

Source: Company’s website

Analysts are overwhelmingly positive about Vinci, with 18 BUY recommendations, the average price target of 95.85, and upside potential of +15.34%.

Source: Investing.com

Risks

A rise in oil prices is a risk for the company. Higher oil prices mean higher petrol costs, making road travel more expensive. A decline in vehicle traffic volumes would be negative for the company’s revenue growth.

Though I’ve said that Vinci’s assets are less exposed to higher interest rates, the risk should be still taken into account. Vinci has a lower historical correlation to interest rates compared to peers, but in 2016 and later the correlation has been higher than usual. As bond yields continue to rise, the company will face higher costs on debt refinancing.

Any fiscal tightening also should be considered as a risk. The public sector accounts for 40-50% of construction revenue and 60- 70% of the road works business. Reduced government spending on weak economic growth and fiscal austerity can put these segments under pressure.

Construction is a cyclical business linked to the macroeconomic situation. If economic activity declines and fewer projects are tendered, this could affect both revenues and margins.

Final thoughts

Vinci has a relatively strong balance sheet with a huge amount of cash to spend on further concessions. I do not anticipate any change in Vinci's 50% dividend payout policy in the near term and see DPS growth from accretive deals as the trend of global infrastructure privatisations continues. That said, I view Vinci as one of the best infrastructure stocks to buy.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.