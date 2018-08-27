Gap: A Divergence Of Fortunes

Hidden behind that decline, Old Navy and Athleta offer great margins and Old Navy has a long history of positive comps.

Another earnings day has come and gone for Gap (GPS). Traders were not happy with Gap's second quarter 2018 results, despite beating consensus comparable same-store sales figures (up 2.0% over an estimate of 1.5%). Among segments, Gap Global lagged consensus, posting -5% comps when analysts expected -2.3%. Old Navy beat consensus by 1 pp (5% versus 4%) while Banana Republic was in line with consensus (2%).

Revenues increased 8% y/y, but that increase includes 4 pp of gain from accounting changes and $23M in revenue gain from ForEx movements. Absent those factors, revenues were up ~3% y/y. After adjusting for accounting changes, gross margins fell 10 bps y/y and operating margins also fell 10 bps. (See Slide 6 of the Q2/18 presentation for the accounting changes in Q2/18 called out specifically - primarily revenue was ~$140 million higher and costs were also $140 million higher, split between gross and operating costs.)

Diluted EPS were $0.76, compared to an analysts consensus of $0.72 and an Earnings Whisper of $0.74. GPS reiterated a target for FY2018 EPS of $2.55 to $2.70. Analysts expect in the low end of this range - Yahoo reports consensus at $2.57 while Earnings Whisper gives a figure of $2.58.

Diverging Fortunes

GPS cited inventory issues as a reason for Gap stores' fortunes this quarter:

"The Q2 comp trend in Gap brand was unacceptable, but it reflects a conscious choice to optimize margin dollars as we continue to manage through inventory. We were able to cut 30% styles in CCs for the second-half. And in hindsight, we believe this is very much the right decision, but it has left us with some imbalances heading into the fall."Art Peck, CEO of Gap Inc, Q2/18 CC "We do continue to have some work to do on Gap brand given some of the assortment issues Art discussed. Inventory is up about 2% there, as we work to sell-through some of basics. Again, we made the conscious decision to hold this a bit longer given the warmer weather and the opportunity to enhance margin versus the quicker sell-off."Teri List-Stoll, CFO of Gap Inc, Q2/18 CC

But Gap stores have been in decline for a long time. The beleaguered chain has a single quarter - just one solitary quarter - of positive comps since 2013. Gap stores have suffered from the much-ballyhooed decline of malls, where they are often located. Banana Republic also has a lot of mall-based locations, but stores seem to have recovered as they have three straight quarters of positive comps.

Meanwhile, Old Navy is the star of the operation - to the extent that a stock that has 5-year total returns of -16% has a star - with only a two-quarter slowdown in Q4/15 and Q1/16 marring an otherwise stellar record of comp increases.

Fellow commentator Vince Martin has pointed out Old Navy's stellar performance in the past - and even suggested that the Old Navy chain itself might justify the entire price of GPS. I highly recommend his piece from July 26, "Gap: 2 Bad Businesses Are Hiding 2 Good Ones" (paywall; the second good business is Athleta). I don't disagree with his assessment, especially given the difference in margins between the brands:

Those figures are a little dated - they are FY2016 - but in lieu of updated segment marginal performance, they might be the best we can do. Margins at Banana Republic have showed signs of improvement of late, though:

"Notably, [Banana Republic] delivered meaningful merchandize margin expansion in the quarter with the mid-single digit improvement in AUR."Art Peck, CEO of Gap Inc, Q2/18 CC

Combined, the higher-margin Old Navy and Athleta stores represent 39% of stores and ~60% of sales while low-margin Gap stores make up 32% of revenue:

Store Count (Q1)1 % Sales (Q2) % Total y/y* Old Navy 1,088 34% $1,745M 46% 10% Gap 1281 40% $1,204M 32% -4% Banana Republic 617 19% $564M 15% 1% Athleta 147 5% $270M* 15%2 10% Intermix 38 1%

Year-over-year sales should encourage investors. Old Navy and "Other" stores - primarily Athleta - are growing rather rapidly in higher-margin revenue while sales declines are occurring at stores with lower margins. Of course, it would be preferable if sales declines weren't happening at all, but if they must happen, better that it be in lower-margin operations.

Overall, Old Navy and Athleta are strong and growing in number - GPS added 42 Old Navy and Athleta stores in the year prior to Q1/18 while closing a net 53 Gap and Banana Republic stores. This mix change will help GPS moving forward if GPS can maintain stores' past margins.

Projecting Q3 and Beyond

Projecting GPS segment revenue is a bit of a mess, due to a couple complicating factors (accounting changes beginning in Q1/18 and a 14-week quarter in Q4/17). I model the next four quarters as:

Q3/18 Q4/18 Q1/19 Q2/19 Total TTM y/y Old Navy $ 1,919 $ 2,225 $ 1,862 $ 2,126 $ 8,131 7,656 6% Gap $ 1,325 $ 1,497 $ 1,165 $ 1,178 $ 5,165 5,357 -4% Banana Republic $ 594 $ 699 $ 568 $ 603 $ 2,464 2,472 0% Other $ 242 $ 322 $ 314 $ 299 $ 1,177 1,019 16% Total $ 4,080 $ 4,743 $ 3,909 $ 4,205 $ 16,937 $ 16,504 3%

These estimates are primarily based on the last four quarters of y/y store revenue, with adjustments made to correct for the 14-week quarter in Q4/18 (by removing an average Q3/18 week from the Q4/18 totals for comps) and to correct for the added $141M and $139M in revenue resulting from ASC 606 changes in Q1 and Q2, respectively (by distributing that revenue proportionately between the four segments). My estimate further removes the $23M of additional revenue in Q2 and $40M of additional revenue in Q1 from total revenue (split proportionately between all brands, although there are far more Gap stores outside USA/Canada than other store brands). Estimates were further adjusted to model the next two quarters as also receiving an additional $140M in revenue due to ASC 606 changes compared to their counterpart one year ago.

Given that these estimates are based on revenue growth from the past year, they may underestimate growth at GPS' growing brands, given their plans to accelerate store openings in those higher-margin brands in 2H/18 compared to 1H/18:

"Further, we have opened 37 new Athleta and Old Navy stores to year-to-date with plans to double that number in the back-half."Teri List-Stoll, CFO of Gap Inc, Q2/18 CC

My estimates are in line with consensus revenue estimates on Yahoo Finance, which suggest $3.8-$4.12B revenue in Q3 (midpoint at $4.02B) and $4.78-$5.02B revenue in Q4 (midpoint at $4.75B) - higher than midpoint in Q3 and marginally lower than midpoint in Q3. My estimates imply full-year revenue of $16.7B, above analyst consensus of $16.55B, but within the $15.95-$16.89B range. Overall, my estimates skew slightly more positive than those of most analysts, but generally in line.

Based upon the changing brand mix in those four quarters, I expect slightly higher EBIT margins than would otherwise occur, but these margins will continue to drop y/y because of the impact of ASC 606 accounting (adding ~$140M/quarter to the top-line and removing it in gross and operating costs). In modeling future quarters, I used the brand mix above to estimate margins, based on the margins in the presentation chart scaled to better-match recent GPS margins on the whole, resulting in EBIT margins of ~9.1% for GPS (with changes quarterly due to mix and seasonality) and EBIT margins of ~15% at Old Navy, ~2% at Gap, ~7% at Banana Republic, and ~8% at "Other" stores.

Carrying the changing impacts of brand mix down to the bottom line, I model diluted EPS of $0.64 and $0.76 in the next two quarters (below analysts on Q3 and in-line on Q4) for a FY2018 diluted EPS of $2.58 (in line with consensus at $2.57). These diluted EPS figures include ~$100M of buybacks in each of the next couple quarters, as GPS has guided.

Moving to a figures more relevant to my discounted cash flow, I model an unlevered free cash flow of $851M for the next four quarters, based on an EBIT of $1,520M (9% EBIT margins), a tax rate of ~27% (28% for 2H/18 to hit GPS' expected 26% tax rate, and then 26% in FT2019), and a reinvestment rate of 1.5% of revenue (based on GPS' projection of $800M in capex in FY2018 offset by ~$570M in D&A).

Valuation - Discounted Cash Flow

I value shares of GPS at ~$35 based on a discounted cash flow analysis. This analysis is based on the Q3/18-Q2/19 estimates above. I model revenue growth declining from my expected forward growth of 2.8% (based on the revenue figures above) linearly down to flat 0% terminal growth. I am not confident in the long-term health of GPS and its continued ability to increase its revenue to match my risk-free rate of ~2.8%.

I model EBIT margins to expand slightly, as higher-margin units (Old Navy and Athleta) become more significant percentages of GPS' overall revenue, expanding margins slightly. I use a future tax rate of 26%, matching GPS' guidance for this year, with a reinvestment rate of 1.5% - matching the reinvestment rate of the past twelve months as they continue to renovate their stores.

I am using an average discount rate, based on my belief that GPS is an approximately average-risk company with a beta of ~1.03, with an equity risk premium of 5.18%. As of the end of Q2/18, GPS had $1.6B in cash and short-term investments, offset by $1.2B of debt. GPS also lists $1.08B of "Lease incentives and other long-term liabilities" on their balance sheet. If you wish to count this as debt, it would drop share values by $2.80/share. I further calculated the value of GPS' outstanding stock options to be ~$35M. GPS has 385 million shares outstanding, leaving a DCF value of ~$35/share.

Shares values for a two-stage DCF (steady-state growth for five years, and then terminal growth at 0%) based on different five-year growth expectations and discount rates are also provided below.

Takeaways

GPS suffers from a divergence of paths between two of its branches. Gap stores are languishing with negative comps year after year combined with very low EBITDA margins. Meanwhile, Old Navy and Athleta stores are flourishing with growing comps - 10% in the past quarter in Old Navy and "Other" stores - and significantly higher margins.

The market may not be properly valuing the assets of GPS, given that deteriorating Gap sales figures are skewing financial results. But GPS can fix that problem - they are likely to close unprofitable Gap stores as their leases expire, convert Gap stores in good locations to more desirable brands, and find ways to help Gap stores match the results of Old Navy and Athleta. If nothing else, the closure of Gap stores as leases expire will lift results. Despite faltering sales, GPS has a great balance sheet, with net cash (ex-lease incentives) and two different store brands posting 10% comps in the past quarter.

Over the past five years, patient shareholders have not been rewarded for their patience. But today, GPS looks like a decent value if you're looking to invest in the retail space, particularly if you have a positive view of GPS' long-term health. Each of the valuations above assumes a 0% terminal growth rate - flat revenue indefinitely - past the five-year period. If you instead believe GPS can continue to grow their revenue and earnings indefinitely, GPS shares are very attractively-prices and offer ~3.2% dividends as well.

Personally, I don't see quite enough value here to warrant making the plunge - and no clear catalyst for the market to half GPS' years of mediocre results. However, there is a lot of hidden value in the Old Navy and Athleta businesses, if GPS can eliminate the drag from declining Gap stores.

Notes:

1. Store count excludes franchised stores and is based on the Q1/18 10-Q since the Q2/18 10-Q has not yet been filed.

2. GPS combines results from Athleta into the "Other" category and does not break out its revenues individually.

3. Yahoo estimates the beta of GPS to be 0.55 and Nasdaq gives a value of 0.93. In my own regressions, I find a one-year weekly beta against SPY of 0.28 (r^2 = 1%), a three-year beta of 1.01 (r^2 = 10%) and a five-year beta of 1.00 (r^2 = 12%). Given the much higher r^2 values, the three- and five-year betas are more appropriate, resulting in a discount rate of ~8%.

