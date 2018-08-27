Tencent: A Gaming Powerhouse

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), the chinese giant that dominates sectors from media to gaming, is currently on sale due to trade war fears and a miss on earnings. I believe that they are currently being greatly mispriced, and this gives investors an oppotunity to get into a company growing at tremendous speed.

One section that I find especially compelling, is their gaming buisness, and how the rise of esports provides them a massive tailwind into the future.

Gaming - A monopoly in a fast growing industry.

To begin to understand how Tencent can grow into the future, we must first look at their position today:

This image shows the top 10 grossing game titles for PC, console, and mobile. What is apparent, is how many of Tencent's games are listed. For example, all games that are number one on the respective platforms are (at least partially), owned by Tencent. They own the makers of League of Legends (Riot games), have a 48% stake in Fortnite's publisher (Epic games), and actually produce Honor of Kings in house. This, alongside owning stakes in the companies that produce most of the other games in this list, such as Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFF).

From this it is clear that Tencent owns a near monopoly in the video game market. This allows them to find success regardless of which publisher releases the best selling games, and it is what allows them to make the majority of the profits in this fast growing industry. The company understands this, and so are investing heavily to consolidate their position.

4 out of every 10 dollars invested in the gaming market is by Tencent, along with 75% of all spent on mergers. These numbers are only increasing and help widen Tencent's moat in the industry. These investments should be rewarded in the long-term as the game market increases worldwide.

China - large audience leads to large profits.

As highlighted before, the video game market is huge. To put it into perspective the market is now worth over $116 billion worldwide (and set to grow at 15% this year alone), surpassing film as the dominant form of media. This isn't more true than in Tencent's home market of China. This has became the largest market for it and is set to continue into the future, due to the large population and increase in the size of the middle class, who have a far greater disposable income than previous generations and are willing to spend more on entertainment such as gaming.

Policy at home allows for a concentrated market: Although this kind of growth would be good for any company in the gaming market, regardless of what region it was based in, due to the chinese government's policy of protecting domestic firms, most foriegn competition has been blocked out of the space entirely. This means that Tencent both gains from being able to buy out game companies abroad, who operate in a fragmented market and so cost little (rememember that the company is worth $400 billion), along with being allowed complete control of the main gaming market in the world.

This position gives Tencent kingmaker status and makes publisher's partner with them for fear of missing out of access to the market. This means that Tencent has the rights to publish many of the best selling games worldwide in the chinese market. Using their large advertizing budget they can ultimately decide which of these games suceed, and this further pushes publishers to agree to their demands, and they can use this to obtain more power over the gaming market worldwide.

Regulatory approval - keeping on the good side of the CCP

With both a dominating position over leading games, along with monopoly status over selling of games in their home market, what are the risks that could ruin Tencent's gaming rise?

The answer is the very body that has allowed for their success up to now- the CCP, otherwise known as the Chinese Communist Party. On August 13th it was announced that Tencent's game "Monster Hunter" was blocked from launching. This was set to be one of their hit games and has sent the stock plummeting. If this is the sign that the government no longer favors the company, then many of the privilages that have allowed it to get where it is today would disappear, hindering their growth significantly.

The idea that the government is trying to hurt the company however, doesn't hold when the reason for the block is analysed. Since March, the government has been trying to impose more bureaucratic reforms so as to more carefully moniter the day-to-day runnings of the party. These reforms are happening across China, and do not affect any individual sector or company.

Although this has indeed caused gaming revenue to fall short of expections (although still over 30% grouth YOY), this should only affect them short term. Once the reforms have occured, Tencent should be given approval for new games, and in the meanwhile around 15 are still yet to be realised from before the clampdown, meaning a sudden stop in games will not occur.

eSports: a great oppotunity.

With so many great games under their belt and control of the largest gaming market, no company is better positioned to dominate the esports market as Tencent. There are set to be over 450 million people who watch them by the end of 2019, and the industry is expected to make around $1.1 billion in revenue, a figure that has increased by 38% last year and is expected to grow in the low 30% range for the next few years.

The company plans to capitalize on this by investing $15 billion in investments in the space over the next 5 years. This will be spent on things such as tournements, leagues and most ambitiously, the company's esport themed industrial parts. Games such as "League of Legends" and "Honor of Kings" have already proven to be huge successes for Tencent, with over 70 million tuning in for the finals of their respective tournements and they should benefit greatly from these events. Furthermore, the fact they own both the venue will allow them to design them with their games in mind, and provide a better experience for the consumer.

Overall, Tencent's investments should pay off, as they control part of an ever expanding market (that China already comprises over 50% of), rewarding them with long term growth as it matures.

Valuation

Due to the ongoing trade war and fears on slowdown in gaming revenue due to regulatory issues (something I have shown isn't justified above), Tencents stock is down around 30% from its peak in January, and is flat for the last year. This is despite revenues increasing greatly over this time period and the fact that the company does little buisness outside of the Chinese market, meaning losses from a trade war should be minimal.

They are now trading at a PE ratio in the high 30's, its lowest in the last year. Though still high, it is reasonable for the growth this company has and is around average when compared to other similar stocks (Alibaba trades at around 50 PE).

Futhermore, although I have only touched on their gaming segment in this article, others such as services, payments, Cloud and more, are also expanding greatly and some are growing at 50% or more. They also operate China's well known WeChat app which has over 1 billion users and can be leverages by the company in many ways going into the future.

All the recent events don't take away from the long-term narrative of this company, and the fears that have caused it to drop are over exaggerated and will not affact the company's growth. This opportunity should be used to buy stock in the company which, (along with other things) is the gaming powerhouse of China and the world.

