Ma' Bell Should Have Backed Up The Truck When I Did

Almost six years ago I wrote that "CyrusOne (CONE) intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ending Dec. 31 (2012). This proposed REIT conversion is worth exploring and the potential revenue model could provide some attractive dividend opportunities down the road."

Then around two years later (May 2015) I explained that "there are notable catalysts that could drive CyrusOne's share price performance in 2015 and beyond. The common thread for all of these (catalysts), though, is the durability of the dividend…CyrusOne is the one new Data Center REIT I hope to include in my Durable Income portfolio."

One of the reasons that my prized Durable Income portfolio has delivered exceptional results over the years is because of holdings like CyrusOne. While many investors are busy chasing yield, I have found that there's a much better way to invest and that's not by betting on REITs with double-digit yields, but by focusing on underlying fundamentals.

Simply put, there's "no reason to be too cute" when it comes to investing, and I would much rather on a basket of "sleep well at night" stocks generating an average of 12% per year, than a few high yielders that promise instant gratification.

Picking and winners and losers is my job, and while I have witnessed my fair share of losers, the secret to success has been to remain focused on the value of the cash that flows from the business and analyzing whether or not the business will generate high, sustained, and consistent returns on capital. As Charlie Munger once said,

"We came to this notion of finding a mispriced bet and loading up when we were very confident that we were right."

Photo Source

The Overview

CyrusOne was previously the co-location unit of Ohio-based Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB), and on January 17, 2013, the company spun off its data center portfolio by listing around 16.5 million shares on Nasdaq, raising around $313.5 million (around $19 per share).

Cincinnati Bell is the last of the "Bell Companies," and the 140-year-old phone company recognized that the data centers were throwing off a lot of cash. By spinning off CyrusOne, Cincy-Bell seized the opportunity to de-lever and help develop a standalone brand.

At the time of the IPO (January 2013), Cincy-Bell owned around 68% of CyrusOne's shares. However, since that time, the ownership stake has diminished (less than 5%).

Since going public, CONE has grown from 526 customers to nearly 1,000 customers in 45 data centers and 2 recovery centers located in 12 distinct market (10 in the US and in Singapore and London). CONE has significant expertise in selling to the Fortune 1000, as the company has been very successful penetrating the hyperscale segment, with the business model now representing roughly one-third of the portfolio.

Additionally, the credit quality of CONE's customer base is better than you would typically find in most REIT asset classes and over 70% of rent is from customers with investment-grade credit ratings. Since listing shares, CONE's Fortune 1000 customer base has grown from 115 to 200.

CONE does not disclose its tenants, and the company considers 9 of the Fortune 20 as customers. The most important leading indicator for CONE's future success is its ability to attract and retain Fortune 1000 customers.

CONE also has a balanced portfolio consisting of customers across a range of verticals reflecting the broad appeal of product offerings, and CONE is not overly dependent on any single vertical. Here's a snapshot of CONE's revenue by vertical:

CONE's sales funnel remains strong and the company is well-positioned with capacity across all markets in the U.S., as well as Europe. Between what's currently available and under development, CONE has approximately 500,000 colocation square feet available for lease, which is estimated to generate up to $125 million in incremental revenue upon full lease-up.

Over the past few quarters, CONE's late-stage sales funnels has continued to increase. With the record leasing in Q2-18, it's down 4% sequentially; however it is up 23% compared to a year ago and near its highest historical level. So, the inventory has positioned the company well to meet this demand. Additionally, with the shell and land in the portfolio, CONE essentially can triple the size of the company.

Recently Completed Tower

CONE recently built a new cell tower at the Aurora I facility, just outside of Chicago. This is the first data center that CONE acquired from CME in early 2016 and it houses the premier electronic trading platform, providing global connectivity to futures and options across all asset classes.

The tower creates the first on-campus wireless access and offers an equal access for all of financial ecosystem customers. CONE is currently in discussions with potential customers and expects to begin generating revenue by the end of the year.

CONE expects to achieve very high returns on what is a nominal investment made possible because of CONE's ownership of the data center. As CONE's CEO explained, "We are constantly trying to think of creative ways to further monetize our assets and this is just another example of what we do."

International Growth

Demand continues to grow across the continent and for CONE there was an estimated 36 megawatts of absorption in the first quarter, up 35% versus a year ago and 20% above quarterly averages for the full year.

The trend toward larger deployments is continuing, which is consistent with the discussions CONE has enjoyed with numerous hyperscale and enterprise customers about potential solutions across these locations.

Zenium is on track for continued strong growth with a sizable revenue backlog and a robust sales funnel. CONE is just awaiting the German regulatory approval to close the acquisition, as CONE's CEO explains,

"While that process is obviously taking longer than we had hoped, we anticipate that we will receive approval in the next couple of months, and this will give us a presence in London and Frankfurt, the two largest data center markets in Europe."

CONE also has sites in process across London, Dublin, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam with additional potential capacity of approximately 200 megawatts for a total prospective footprint of nearly 250 megawatts. By 2020, CONE will have one of the largest platforms in Europe.

Strategic Partnership in China

As a result of CONE's strategic partnership with GDS, during Q2-18, CONE signed leases totaling more than 10 megawatts, with two Chinese hyperscale customers. In addition, CONE is in discussions on approximately 25 deals for deployments in the U.S. or China as a direct result of the partnership.

Additionally, CONE is being contacted by Chinese hyperscale companies, looking to expand in Europe, which further validates the company's decision to expand internationally and creates a great incremental opportunity for CONE to establish a strong European footprint.

When CONE initially made the $100 million investment in GDS, it needed to sell about 7 megawatts of data center capacity to make it accretive. As a result of the strategic partnership, CONE closed 10 megawatts of deals in Q2-18, making the initial investment accretive on a pro forma basis. As CONE's CEO points out,

"…we know that customers will grow with us over time and we will continue to add more Chinese customers, enhancing long-term value creation…We continue to believe that the U.S. and China will be the two countries that will dominate cloud and artificial intelligence, and we needed to position our company for the future as this industry becomes more global."

Note: I took advantage of the pullback when short-seller Blue Orca Capital made allegations that GDS was "borrowing crippling amounts of debt to enrich insiders by acquiring data centers from undisclosed related parties which are not nearly as valuable as the Company claims."

The Improved Balance Sheet

The chart below highlights the strength of CONE's balance sheet and credit quality of the company. As you see, leverage remains low at 4.7x:

CONE has no debt maturing for five years, with a weighted average remaining debt term of more than six years, and a fully unencumbered asset base with a gross book value over $5.5 billion. On a market cap basis, CONE's debt represents only 28% of the capital structure, with equity representing 72%. As quarter end CONE had more than $2 billion of liquidity to fund growth opportunities.

During Q2-18, Moody's upgraded CONE's corporate credit rating to Ba2 and maintained their positive outlook. CONE's CFO pointed out that "While we were pleased with the upgrade, we continue to believe we should be an investment-grade company as we have highlighted in the past with our benchmarking to other REITs that have investment-grade rating."

CONE's fixed to floating rate mix is in the 50%/50% range, and upon achieving an investment-grade rating, the company should expect to weight more heavily towards fixed rate debt.

The Latest Earnings Results

CONE posted very strong results for Q2-18: revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and normalized FFO, all grew in the high teens to low 20% range. The impact of the Sentinel acquisition is now fully reflected in the year-over-year comparison.

CONE's NOI grew 19% in Q2-18, driven primarily by the increase in revenue over last year. The adjusted EBITDA margin was up 1.8 percentage points to 56.2%, driven largely by revenue growth without a commensurate growth in overhead. Normalized FFO grew roughly in line with adjusted EBITDA and normalized FFO per share increased 5%.

The chart below summarizes CONE's development pipeline, which includes projects in Dallas, Northern Virginia, and the New York Metro area that will deliver approximately 400,000 CSF and 86 megawatts of power capacity. As a result of the strong leasing, 78% of this square footage under development is preleased.

This is the second highest preleasing percentage in the company's history and is reflective of dynamics more broadly across the industry with customers willing to sign leases before the capital has been deployed to build the data halls.

While CONE has always built its data halls on a just-in-time basis to minimize capital at risk, this high level of preleasing further de-risks the development pipeline. Upon completion of the projects in the pipeline and the closing of the Zenium transaction, the size of the portfolio will be more than 4 million colocation square feet. As CONE's CEO points out,

"I do not recall a period of time when the industry and our performance has ever been stronger. We have a substantial amount of inventory available to meet this demand and our international expansion efforts should allow us to continue to grow well beyond 2020."

CONE updated guidance for 2018 as follows:

Notably, CONE increased the range for normalized FFO per share to reflect the positive impact associated with the delayed timing of funding the acquisition. The increase in metered power reimbursements range is driven primarily by a faster ramp in metered power that CONE had originally anticipated.

CONE Has Been a True Gem

As explained above, CONE was a huge win for our Durable Income Portfolio and continues to deliver exceptional results. The fundamentals are getting stronger and stronger as the secular demand drivers continue to provide an incredible tailwind to the broader data center industry.

Hopefully you "backed up the truck" when I did, and now we have over 6% invested in this REIT. Let's consider CONE's valuation metrics today, starting with the dividend yield:

As you can see, CONE's yield is sub 3%, a paltry payout compared to other equity REITs; however, one should consider CONE's dividend growth metrics:

As you can see, CONE is expected to generate annualized dividend growth of around 10%, and this suggests that the company is well-positioned to benefit from development. Also, record leasing in Q2-18 and improving balance sheet metrics indicate that CONE has ample cushion to protect the dividend. Here's the payout ratio, compared with the peers:

As you see, CONE has the lowest payout ratio in the peer group and this means that the company could easily engineer a higher yield, but instead it has maintained strict discipline. However, CONE can't be described as a bargain today, as reflected below (P/FFO comparison):

There is no question that CONE has put up some impressive numbers and I am "tickled pink" that we jumped on the bandwagon early. Although the dividend yield is sub 3%, we are still maintaining our BUY recommendation and more specifically, we suggest CONE as a "nibble" trade. Shares trade at an all-time high and we must maintain caution, especially with regard to a full allocation.

Always remember, data centers are driven by cloud customers and as CONE begins to accelerate and sell internationally, the platform will become more diverse and much more powerful. CONE has over $2 billion of untapped liquidity that provides ample powder for development and bolt-on acquisitions.

In summary, some spins work, and some don't. There's no doubt that Cincinnati Bell's spin-off of CyrusOne was one of the best spin-deals in the REIT sector and the future looks bright…Ma'Bell Should Have Backed Up The Truck When I Did.

Note: 2 analysts in 2021 are forecasting 17.3% average FFO/share growth.

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and CONE Investor Presentation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CXP, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GDS, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.