Green Organic Dutchman: When A Dividend Isn't Really A Dividend

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) has increasingly looked like a mini-Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) as the company announced a series of similar moves that reminded us of Aurora's playbook in the past. The two companies are closely related as Aurora has an option to increase its stake in TGOD to 51% after the company reaches certain operational milestones. We are not overly enthusiastic about TGOD as an investment due to its overly-hyped foray into beverages with their licensing deal. The company is pre-revenue and pre-production, thus possessing a huge degree of risk compared to other cannabis companies. We think Aurora is very likely to assume control of TGOD once constructions are complete and we think the recent move by TGOD to establish a new acquisition vehicle disguised as a "dividend" to existing shareholders is somewhat troubling and potentially misleading for shareholders. Aurora has benefited from its early strategy of taking a basket approach to investing in a group of cannabis-related companies. However, TGOD's recent announcement of raising an investment vehicle to pursue investment opportunities globally is premature and distracting. Instead, the management should focus on derisking its operations and create shareholder organically in our view.

Recent Performance

When we published our first article "Green Organic Dutchman: Cautious Around The Post-IPO Hype", the stock was trading at $6.18 and since then the share price has come down almost 20% despite the recent rally spurred by Constellation (STZ)'s investment into Canopy (CGC). We have highlighted the risks associated with TGOD's premature business model and lack of any track record, be it operational or financial. The company has used promotional investor marketing tactics in the past. We are not surprised by the recent weakness in TGOD shares and remain on the sidelines given the uncertain timeline of construction and lack of track record.

Dividend? Not Really

On July 19, 2018, TGOD issued a press release with the following:

TGOD is pleased to announce its intention to complete a spinoff transaction...will distribute a dividend consisting of a warrant in a new corporation to shareholders. The new corporation will be engaged in the acquisition and development of worldwide opportunities. To learn more about this dividend and the details behind it...

So basically what happened is that TGOD is creating a new entity to invest in cannabis opportunities globally. The first problem we have with this announcement is that this transaction does not really represent a "dividend" for shareholders. Dividends represent a return of capital and usually come in the form of either cash or stock. However, in this case, TGOD shareholders will only receive a warrant with an exercise price of $0.50. What this means is that TGOD shareholders have to spend an additional $0.50 in order to receive one share in the new company. We have never come across a case where shareholders have to pay additional cash to receive a "dividend".

In essence, TGOD is using its existing shareholders to finance its new venture! Shareholders are "forced" to participate in this financing, especially given TGOD has been dominantly owned by retail investors who are less sophisticated and might not be able to distinguish between a dividend and a warrant. The press release even made it clear that "this exclusive offering provides investors the ability to join in the future financing alongside TGOD management through participation in the seed round of the company". If the true purpose of this financing is to ask for money from shareholders, why not say it directly? Why use the term "dividend" which is inherently misleading, especially for retail shareholders. TGOD is well-aware of its large base of retail shareholders, and it even highlighted it as an asset in the press release: "we will partner with innovative and disruptive companies that we can assist with capital market knowledge and unique retail-exclusive financing methods."

The bigger problem is that TGOD eventually needs to move away from a retail-centric shareholder base and pivot towards institutional shareholders in order to improve its shareholder base. TGOD is confined within its past success with retail shareholders and is limiting itself in the public markets by shunning away from smart money. I could not imagine how fund managers would react when they saw the "dividend" announcement.

On June 20, 2018, a month before TGOD announced its "dividend", Aurora issued a press release in which it disclosed the spin-off of its U.S. assets into a newly formed entity called Australis Capital. The difference between Aurora and TGOD is that the former is actually distributing common shares of the new entity to its existing shareholders, thus legitimately constituting a form of return of capital. In the case of Aurora, the use of the term "dividend" is warranted but not in the case of TGOD's transaction.

Lack of Track Record

It is hard to argue that TGOD is a leader in the world of cannabis and it is ready to start applying its "expertise" by providing capital for other cannabis companies. The company has zero revenue and only losses. It has not sold a single strain of cannabis. The company has not proven itself in any way, period. It is hard to imagine that anyone would give much credibility to a cannabis company that has not produced or sold a single gram of cannabis. Shouldn't the management focus on completing its own construction and start operations as soon as possible, instead of trying to find ways to start investing in other cannabis business around the world? Aurora and Canopy can afford to pursue other opportunities because they have earned the reputation and financial means to do it, but that's not the case for TGOD.

(2018 Q2 Financial Statements)

Analyzing the financials of TGOD is rather meaningless at this point, given that the company is still pre-revenue and pre-production. We would seriously argue that such a corporate profile would warrant a massive discount to account for the higher risk associated with execution and financial position, but the market tends to disagree at this point. However, as a fundamental investor, we would stay away from such a risky investment at this point.

Conclusion

TGOD resembles Aurora in its early stage but it is even riskier as an investment because it is late to the game and has not sold a single gram of cannabis. The shares of TGOD is almost entirely owned by retail investors and management has tailored its investor communication as such. In the recent case of the spin-off, we found the marketing too promotional and potentially misleading for retail investors given that the "dividend" is really a warrant and the new entity is only a shell company at this point with no real assets. Aurora was one of the first consolidators in the field of cannabis and amassed a large asset base that could support its diversified investment portfolio. However, TGOD is late to the game and has no track record or apparent expertise in any field within cannabis, which makes us wonder the appropriateness of its decision to create this new investment company. Management should first prove that they can grow cannabis, they can sell cannabis before start using investor funds to make investments in other cannabis companies. Frankly, that's not the mandate of TGOD and probably not the way how shareholders want their money to be spent. We maintain our cautious view on TGOD shares and view the spin-off transaction as slightly negative.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.