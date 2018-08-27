Fanhua, Inc.: A Questionable Company With A History Of Alleged Fraud, Potential 79-100% Downside

We note further accounting discrepancies in the Q2 results last week, red flags that we believe typically appear near a tipping point.

We are troubled by the company’s business practices, which we believe are reminiscent of those alleged in 2010. The last time investors bought stock at these levels, it declined 85%.

After hovering between $5-8 for years, FANH’s stock exploded in late 2017 from $8 to a recent high of $37, for reasons that we believe are misguided and unsustainable.

The company was previously known as CNinsure (prior ticker: CISG). CNinsure’s stock crashed in 2010 after allegations of fraud, followed by an abrupt collapse in its growth and margins.

Fanhua is a Chinese company that trades in the US. It resells life insurance through a commission/agency model via its network of sales agents, serving as an outsourced distribution channel.

Note: This article represents the current opinions of Seligman Investments concerning Fanhua, Inc. (FANH). Funds and accounts managed by Seligman Investments currently have short positions in FANH and therefore stand to realize significant gains in the event that the price of its stock declines. Please read the complete disclaimer on the front page of our article.

Summary

Fanhua (FANH) is a Chinese company that trades in the US via an ADR. It resells life insurance through an agency/commission model via a network of sales agents, serving as an outsourced sales channel for sub-scale insurers. The company claims to have 631,000 sales agents, and has been characterized as “China’s leading independent insurance distribution channel” in a sell-side report.1

Unknown to some investors, Fanhua was previously known as CNinsure (prior ticker: CISG), and now trades under a new name and ticker. The corporate name change may make it difficult for investors to discern the company’s checkered and turbulent past. CNinsure’s stock crashed in the wake of allegations of fraud, followed by an abrupt collapse in its growth rate and margins. The company went public in the US in 2007 and peaked in 2010 at $28/ADR, before falling to $5 after a research firm published a series of meticulously detailed reports, similar to reports that exposed companies such as Sino-Forest, Orient Paper, and others during the offshore reverse-merger wave earlier this decade. Shareholders alleged that the CEO and CFO engaged in “a fraudulent scheme and course of conduct that operated as fraud.”2

CISG became an abandoned stock and hovered between $5-8 for years, an impressive feat relative to the de-listings and bankruptcies among its cohort. The company then changed its name to Fanhua in December 2016. The name change initially had little effect, but the stock picked up steam when the company re-gained sell-side coverage by a prominent US bank in late 2017. As the company re-acquired a measure of institutional sponsorship and validation, the share price exploded. In the past year, the stock has risen from about $8/share to a recent high of $37 in June 2018 – a remarkable, parabolic move for a stock that until recently was orphaned and traded below the value of its cash for long stretches of the past seven years.3

Based on due diligence of SAIC filings and other public information, we are deeply concerned about the company’s business practices. We believe that these practices bear a worrisome resemblance to those alleged in 2010, and that they have intensified as the stock has recently plateaued. Our concerns center on the following:

Transferring cash to insiders via related-party transactions;

Overstating the size of its operations;

Acquiring companies from undisclosed related parties in suspicious transactions;

Reporting questionable revenues and earnings, with sharply elevated receivables to a firm not disclosed as a related party;

Discrepancies between earnings and cash flows;

Involvement with individuals who have been sanctioned by regulators in Hong Kong or who are linked to companies with histories of embezzlement, de-listing, bankruptcy, or SEC prosecution;

High dependence on questionable partners/customers, in this case ones that are a focus of regulatory action in China.

Given FANH’s history and current dynamics, our target price is $5.49 per ADS, a 79% decline from its last close. We believe shares may be worth $0. The last time investors purchased stock at these levels, it declined 85%. We believe a similar outcome is brewing. In particular, we note further accounting discrepancies in the most recent quarter, reported last week on August 20, that lead us to question the reported results. Accounts receivable spiked and are up 52% year-over-year while total revenues are down 4%. The company reported rising margins and the highest EBIT and earnings in a year, yet operating cash flows are negative – red flags that typically appear near a tipping point.

[1] J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. report, “Fanhua Inc. Agent of Opportunity – Initiate with OW”, Oct 10, 2017. Copyright 2018.

[2] Pieter Van Dongen, et al. v. CNinsure Inc., et al. 11-CV-07320. US District Court, Southern District of New York, p10. http://securities.stanford.edu/filings-documents/1047/CISG00_01/2012813_r01c_11CV07320.pdf

[3] By cash we refer to cash and equivalents including short term investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are short FANH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.